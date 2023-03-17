DWWA judge profile: Nadia Williamson

Nadia Williamson is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Nadia is a senior buyer at Marks & Spencer, responsible for sourcing Italian, South African, rosé and fortified wines, as well as wine of special formats.

She was previously a buyer at Majestic Wine, managing wine from Italy, South Africa, Burgundy, Loire & Beaujolais. She was a part of the team which re-set the wine range, winning to industry recognition including Decanter Retailer of the Year in 2021.

Prior to retail buying, Nadia held a number of roles at UK agent Bibendum PLB including Buying Strategy Manager for the group.

She gained her WSET Diploma in 2018.

Nadia joins the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2023.

