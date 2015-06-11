DWWA judge profile: Natasha Hughes MW

Natasha Hughes MW is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Natasha Hughes MW began her career in the wine trade as deputy editor of Decanter.com. She left the magazine in 2001 and has since enjoyed a thriving freelance career as a writer and consultant. Writing about wine and food, Hughes has contributed to specialist publications across the world, and has acted as a consultant to private clients, wineries and restaurants. In addition, she hosts wine seminars and tastings, and has judged globally at wine competitions. Hughes graduated as a Master of Wine in 2014, winning four out of the seven available prizes at graduation, including the Outstanding Achievement Award. This is the first year Hughes has been a DWWA judge.