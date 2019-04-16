DWWA judge profile: Nick Oakley

Nick Oakley is a judge at the at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Nick Oakley

Nick Oakley has been in the wine trade for 33 years, starting at wine merchants Lay & Wheeler in Colchester. In the late 80s he had a ‘road to Damascus’ moment following a visit to Portugal, and as a result he established his own business as an import agent specialising in Portuguese wine. Wines from NW Spain were added about ten years ago.

His company, Oakley Wine Agencies, is today one of the UK’s leading Portuguese specialists and counts most major supermarket groups in its client portfolio. In recent years, the company has also started supplying Portuguese & Spanish wines to overseas markets, including Norway, Ireland, Australia and Japan. Oakley Wine Agencies celebrated 29 years trading this year.

Nick Oakley was first a judge at the DWWA in 2010.