DWWA judge profile: Nick Room

Nick Room is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Nick Room

Nick Room joined Waitrose in 1987, initially buying beers and spirits before moving into wine. Passing the WSET diploma in 1992, Room worked in wine mail order for five years before returning to the main Waitrose wine buying office in 1998.

As well as specialising in Spain, Portugal, sweet and fortified, he is their main Burgundy buyer. In 2005, 2006, 2010 and 2013, Waitrose won awards for its Iberian list.

Invested in 2006 for services to the Spanish wine industry, Room serves as Chairman of the Gran Orden de Caballeros del Vino, for whom he has spearheaded a number of initiatives designed to enhance the standing and reputation of the organisation.

He was awarded an Order of Merit from the Spanish Government in recognition of this work.

Nick Room was first a judge at the DWWA in 2006.