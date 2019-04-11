DWWA judge profile: Nikita Mooij

Nikita Mooij is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Nikita Mooij

Nikita Mooij currently works as a Wine Purchaser for Systembolaget, looking after the ranges from African, Asian and Austria.

Nikita used to work in the restaurant industry and during 2011 started a Sommelier course. After that, she was keen to develop her wine knowledge further, so decided to pursue the WSET Diploma. She started working for Systembolaget in 2013. After just a year there, she became an Assistant Purchaser and in 2014 she completed her Diploma exam.

In her spare time, Nikita plays Roller Derby for the Stockholm Roller Derby Allstars, currently ranked 21 in the world.

She joins DWWA for the first time as a judge in 2019.