DWWA Regional Chair for Switzerland: Paolo Basso

Paolo Basso is Regional Chair for Switzerland at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Paolo Basso

Swiss-Italian Paolo Basso was named Best Sommelier of the World in 2013. He started his wine career as a sommelier in Switzerland and gained experience with a leading Swiss-based fine and rare wines trader, where he focused on the wines of Burgundy and Bordeaux.

Basso is now a wine trader and consultant through his own company Paolo Basso Wine, based in Lugano, Switzerland, as well as a wine producer – his first own-label red was dedicated to his daughter: Il Rosso di Chiara.

Since 2014 he has been in charge of the wine selection for Air France and he is a member of the technical committee of the International Sommelier Association.

He has won many awards – including Best Sommelier of Switzerland 1997 and Best Sommelier of Europe 2010 – and is one of just six sommeliers to hold both the European and World titles.

In 2018, Glion Institute of Higher Education, a world-leading hospitality management institution, granted Basso an honorary degree, in recognition of his achievements in oenology and the wider field of hospitality.

