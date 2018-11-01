DWWA Regional Chair for Chile: Peter Richards MW

Peter Richards MW is the Regional Chair for Chile at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2019.

Peter Richards MW

A TV presenter, broadcaster, author and writer, Peter Richards MW is a familiar face to many, known for his unique blend of enthusiasm and erudition. His credits include more than a decade on BBC1, plus Sky One, ESPN, Financial Times, The Guardian, ITV1, Radio 4, www.thetimes.co.uk and BBC2.

He is a regular Decanter contributor as well as chairman of the Decanter Retailer Awards. After publishing his book The Wines of Chile, and his Chile Wine Brief, he was described as, ‘the world’s leading commentator on Chilean wine’.

Together with his wife, Susie Barrie MW, he co-hosts the acclaimed annual Wine Festival Winchester, described as ‘the finest wine festival in the country’.

Peter publishes a website with his MW wife Susie. Follow Peter on Twitter at @wineschools