DWWA Judge profile: Piotr Pietras MS

Piotr Pietras MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Piotr Pietras MS is an independent wine consultant. Having moved to London from his native Poland in 2013, he worked as a sommelier for renowned chefs Gordon Ramsay (Maze), Richard Corrigan (Corrigan’s Mayfair) and Tim Allen (Launceston Place). Most recently he was director of wine at Michelin-starred HIDE, where he managed the UK’s largest wine list and a team of 18 sommeliers.

Piotr has also succesfully competed as a sommelier internationally, becoming the ASI 2nd Best Sommelier of Europe in 2017, and the Chaine des Rotisseurs Best Young Sommelier of the World 2017.

He holds a BA in Hotel Management and a Master Sommelier qualification which he earned in 2017, winning the Amorim Taster of the Year scholarship for the highest blind tasting score.

2016 was Piotr’s first year judging at the DWWA.