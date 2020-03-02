DWWA judge profile: Rémi Cousin

Rémi Cousin is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).



Rémi Cousin

Originally from France, Rémi Cousin moved to the UK in 2004 to work with Hotel du Vin. In 2008, he joined Heston Blumenthal’s three Michelin-starred The Fat Duck as Assistant Sommelier. He begun working at Michel Roux Jr’s Michelin-starred Le Gavroche as Head Sommelier in 2016.

Cousin won the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs’ National Young Sommelier of the Year competition in 2011, going on to represent the UK at the International Young Rôtisseurs Sommelier of the Year competition in Athens, where he finished as runner-up. The following year, he was among the 12 finalists for the 2012 Moët U.K. Sommelier of the Year award.

Cousin holds the advanced sommelier certificate from the Court of Master Sommeliers and is currently preparing for the Master Sommelier diploma.

Rémi first judged at the DWWA in 2011.