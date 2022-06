Salvatore Castano is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Salvatore Castano

Salvatore Castano, originally from Giardini Naxos (Taormina), began his career in London as a Commis Sommelier in one of Alain Ducasse’s restaurants, The Dorchester.

He is currently Head Sommelier & On Trade Advisor at Friarwood, a famous boutique in the London.

In November 2021 he won the Best Sommelier of Europe and Africa Competition organised by ASI.