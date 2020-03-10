DWWA judge profile: Simon Thorpe MW

Simon Thorpe MW is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Simon Thorpe MW

Simon Thorpe MW started his career in the wine industry back in 1988 and has worked for such varied companies as Fortnum and Mason, Waitrose, Constellation and Negociants UK Ltd where he was the Managing Director from 2009 until 2018.

He then spent 18 months at John E Fells integrating the two businesses and has now set up a consultancy working throughout the wine industry supply chain.

A Trustee of the Wine and Spirit Education Trust and a member of the Institute of Masters of Wine since 1997, he has a varied experience of wines from around the world.

Beyond wine, Thorpe spends time with his family in the deepest Shropshire countryside and greatly enjoys eating well and trying to get into double figures for Knockin IV cricket team.

Thorpe was first a DWWA judge in 2005.