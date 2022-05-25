DWWA judge profile: Sumita Sarma

Sumita Sarma is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Sumita Sarma

Sumita Sarma is an experienced wine buyer and consultant, who entered the wine industry through the broadcasting and journalism route nearly a decade ago.

She writes for accredited publications such as The Buyer and Academie du Vin. She has worked as a wine educator in London.

Sumita is currently pursuing the rigorous Master of Wine qualification.

She is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards for the first time in 2022.