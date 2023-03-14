DWWA judge profile: Thomas Curtius MW

Thomas Curtius MW is a judge at the 2023 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Thomas Curtius MW is primarily a specialist in PR, digital communications and business development. He has been in the wine business for more than two decades. He completed his WSET Diploma in 2010 and became a Master of Wine in 2019, and won the Outstanding Achievement Award for his overall performance in the MW examination.

Thomas works as a PR professional, consultant, teacher and lecturer. He judges in wine competitions, writes articles, and runs wine seminars and master classes for professionals and enthusiasts.

Thomas joins for the first time as a judge for the Decanter World Wine Awards in 2023.

