DWWA judge profile: Virginia Philip MS

Virginia Philip MS is a judge at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Virginia Philip MS

Virginia Philip MS started having an interest in wine at an early age, studying the subject in college and working at a vineyard during the summer.

She graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1989 with a BS in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Johnson & Wales University. In 2002, Philip became the 11th woman in the world to earn the extraordinary accreditation of Master Sommelier, the highest certification of international proficiency (today there are only 29 women out of 269 professionals worldwide).

She currently sits on the Board for the Court of Master Sommeliers. She has won the title of “Best Sommelier of the United States from the American Sommelier Association for 2002-2006. On May 23, 2015, Virginia was bestowed with one of the highest honours of “Honorary Doctorate Degree of Oenology” from her alma mater Johnson & Wales.

Since November 2000, Virginia serves as the Wine Director for The Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach. She is the owner of the Virginia Philip Wine, Spirits & Academy, located at The Royal Poinciana Plaza, Palm Beach.