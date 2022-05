Yolanda Ortiz de Arri is a judge at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Yolanda Ortiz de Arri is a freelance wine journalist and translator based in the Basque Country.

She writes regularly for award-winning online magazine Spanish Wine Lover and other publications about Spanish wine.

Yolanda joined the Decanter World Wine Awards as a judge for the first time in 2022.