DWWA Judge profile: Yves Desmaris MS

Yves Desmaris MS is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Originally from Lyon, Yves Desmaris moved to the Rhône valley with his family when he was 7 years old. His career in wine started at the Stafford Hotel in London in 1988.

In 1990, he moved on to the Dorchester hotel as Head Sommelier and became a Master Sommelier in 1992. He then worked with Gary Rhodes for 14 years looking after his Michelin star restaurants in London.

Following this, he was the Head Sommelier at Lutyens restaurant bar & private rooms where he oversees all the wines & training.

He now works for The Arts Club Mayfair, overseeing the wine training programmes for sommeliers and service.

Yves Desmaris MS first judged at the DWWA in 2011.