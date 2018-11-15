DWWA Chairman Emeritus: Steven Spurrier

Steven Spurrier is the Decanter World Wine Awards Chairman Emeritus.

Steven Spurrier

Having been involved in the DWWA since 2004, Steven Spurrier is Chairman Emeritus for the Decanter World Wine Awards 2019.

Decanter’s consultant editor Steven Spurrier joined the wine trade in London in 1964 and later moved to Paris where he bought a wine shop in 1971, and then opened L’Academie du Vin, France’s first private wine school in 1973. Spurrier staged the historic 1976 blind tasting between wines from California and France, the Judgment of Paris, and in the 1980s he wrote several wine books and created the Christie’s Wine Course with then senior wine director Michael Broadbent, a veteran Decanter columnist.

In 1988 Spurrier returned to the UK to focus on writing and consultancy, with his clients including Singapore Airlines. He has won several awards, including Le Personalité de l’Année (oenology) 1988 for services to French wine and the Maestro Award in honour of California wine legend André Tchelistcheff (2011) and is president of the Circle of Wine Writers as well as founding the Wine Society of India.

In 2018 Steven launched his memoirs Wine – A Way of Life, which reflects on his career in wine.