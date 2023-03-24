Barolo 2019 & Riserva 2018 score table

After compiling the vintage reports for Barolo 2019 and Riserva 2018s, Aldo Fiordelli delivers a mix of top scorers, solid performers and great-value bottles.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for all 165 wines.


Giuseppe Rinaldi, BrunateBarolo (Barolo)2019100
Bartolo MascarelloBarolo201998
GB Burlotto, MonviglieroBarolo (Verduno)201998
Giacomo Conterno, Monfortino RiservaBarolo201998
Aldo Conterno, Bussia ColonelloBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201997
Bovio Gianfranco, ParussiBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201997
Brezza, SarmassaBarolo (Barolo)201997
Domenico Clerico, Ginestra Ciabot MentinBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201997
Azelia, Bricco FiascoBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201996
Azelia, MargheriaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201996
Ceretto, Bricco RoccheBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201996
Elvio Cogno, RaveraBarolo (Novello)201996
Ettore Germano, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201996
GB Burlotto, CastellettoBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201996
GD Vajra, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201996
Giacomo Conterno, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201996
Giacomo Fenocchio, BussiaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201996
Giovanni Rosso, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201996
Lodali, Lorens Bricco AmbrogioBarolo (Roddi)201996
Mario Gagliasso, Rocche dell'AnnunziataBarolo (La Morra)201996
Mario Marengo, Bricco delle VioleBarolo (Barolo)201996
Mauro Molino, ConcaBarolo (La Morra)201996
Palladino, ParafadaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201996
Prunotto, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201996
Anselma, LazzaritoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201995
Azelia, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201995
Boasso, GabuttiBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201995
Bovio Gianfranco, ArborinaBarolo (La Morra)201995
Cavallotto, Bricco BoschisBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201995
Conterno Fantino, Vigna Sorì GinestraBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201995
Domenico Clerico, Ginestra PajanaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201995
Enzo Boglietti, BrunateBarolo (La Morra)201995
Ettore Germano, PrapòBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201995
Fontanafredda, Lazzarito La DeliziaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201995
Giovanni Rosso, Ester Canale VignariondaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201995
Giovanni Rosso, SerraBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201995
Giuseppe Rinaldi, Tre TineBarolo201995
Marcarini, La SerraBarolo (La Morra)201995
Oddero, VilleroBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201995
Palladino, OrnatoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201995
Pira Luigi, MarencaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201995
Pira Luigi, MargheriaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201995
Rocche Costamagna, Rocche dell'AnnunziataBarolo (La Morra)201995
Abbona Marziano, PressendaBarolo201994
Arnaldo Rivera, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)201994
Arnaldo Rivera, VignariondaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201994
Azelia, San RoccoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201994
Boroli, VilleroBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201994
Camparo, BoioloBarolo (La Morra)201994
Casa E di Mirafiore, PaiagalloBarolo (Barolo)201994
Cascina del MonasteroBarolo201994
Cavalier Bartolomeo, San LorenzoBarolo (Barolo)201994
Ceretto, PrapòBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201994
DosioBarolo (La Morra)201994
Elvio Cogno, Cascina NuovaBarolo201994
GB Burlotto, AccliviBarolo201994
GD Vajra, BaudanaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201994
Giacomo Fenocchio, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)201994
Giacomo Fenocchio, CastelleroBarolo (Barolo)201994
Luigi Pira, VignariondaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201994
Mario Gagliasso, TorriglioneBarolo (La Morra)201994
Michele Chiarlo, CerequioBarolo (La Morra)201994
Poderi Luigi Einaudi, BussiaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201994
Prunotto, BussiaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201994
Rocca Giovanni, MosconiBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201994
Sordo, MonprivatoBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201994
Abbona MarzianoBarolo201993
BoassoBarolo201993
Brovia, Brea Vigna Ca' MiaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201993
Cordero di Montezemolo, MonfallettoBarolo201993
Cordero di Montezemolo, GatteraBarolo (La Morra)201993
De Simone RobertoBarolo201993
Fratelli Abrigo, RaveraBarolo (Novello)201993
Garesio, CerrettaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201993
Garesio, GiannettoBarolo201993
GB BurlottoBarolo201993
GD Vajra, Bricco delle VioleBarolo (Barolo)201993
Lodali, Bricco AmbrogioBarolo (Roddi)201993
MarcariniBarolo (La Morra)201993
Marchesi di Barolo, SarmassaBarolo (Barolo)201993
Marchesi di BaroloBarolo201993
Massolino, ParussiBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201993
Mauro Molino, GallinottoBarolo (La Morra)201993
Mauro Molino, Bricco LucianiBarolo (La Morra)201993
OdderoBarolo201993
PalladinoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201993
Paolo Manzone, MeriameBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201993
Pietro RinaldiBarolo201993
Poderi Luigi Einaudi, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)201993
Rocca Giovanni, Ravera di MonforteBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201993
Schiavenza, BroglioBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201993
Aurelio Settimo, Rocche dell'AnnunziataBarolo (La Morra)201992
AzeliaBarolo201992
Boroli, CerequioBarolo (Barolo)201992
Bruna Grimaldi, Bricco AmbrogioBarolo (Roddi)201992
Casa E di Mirafiore, LazzaritoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201992
Cascina Ballarin, Bricco RoccaBarolo (La Morra)201992
Cavalier Bartolomeo, AltenassoBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201992
Cristian BoffaBarolo (La Morra)201992
Domenico Clerico, AeroplanservajBarolo201992
Enzo Boglietti, Casa NereBarolo201992
Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)201992
GD Vajra, RaveraBarolo (Novello)201992
Luigi PiraBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201992
Mauro Marengo, AngelaBarolo201992
Mauro VeglioBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201992
Paolo ManzoneBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201992
Vico Luigi, PrapòBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201992
Vietti, RaveraBarolo (Novello)201992
Carlo RevelloBarolo201991
Domenico ClericoBarolo201991
Francesco Rinaldi & Figli, Rocche dell'AnnunziataBarolo (La Morra)201991
Mauro Molino, La SerraBarolo (La Morra)201991
Raineri, PernoBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201991
Rocca GiovanniBarolo201991
Agricola Gian Piero Marrone, PichemejBarolo201990
Alberto Burzi, Capalot Vecchie VitiBarolo (La Morra)201990
Boroli, BrunellaBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201990
BoroliBarolo201990
Bruna Grimaldi, CamillaBarolo201990
Cantina StroppianaBarolo201990
Col dei Venti, DebuttoBarolo201990
Francesco Rinaldi & Figli, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)201990
Fratelli Alessandria, MonviglieroBarolo (Verduno)201990
Gagliasso, Tre UtinBarolo201990
MassolinoBarolo201990
Parusso, PerarmandoBarolo201990
Renato Ratti, SerradenariBarolo (La Morra)201990
Vietti, BrunateBarolo (La Morra)201990
E Pira & Figli, CannubiBarolo (Barolo)201989
Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, AlbarellaBarolo (Barolo)201989
Giovanni RossoBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201989
Broccardo, RaveraBarolo (Novello)201988
FontanafreddaBarolo201988
Marengo Mauro, RaveraBarolo (Novello)201988
Dosio, SerradenariBarolo (La Morra)201987
Oddero, Vignarionda RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201798
Elvio Cogno, Ravera Vigna Elena RiservaBarolo (Novello)201797
Ettore Germano, Lazzarito RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201797
Oddero, Bussia Vigna Mondoca RiservaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201797
Bovio, De Rieumes RiservaBarolo (La Morra)201796
Cavallotto, Bricco Boschis Vigna San Giuseppe RiservaBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201796
Massolino, Vignarionda RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201796
Tenuta Carretta, Cannubi Collezione Rag. Franco Miroglio RiservaBarolo (Barolo)201796
Brezza, Sarmassa Vigna Bricco RiservaBarolo (Barolo)201794
Giovanni Viberti, Bricco delle Viole RiservaBarolo (Barolo)201794
Renzo Seghesio, Ginestra Vigna Pajana RiservaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201794
Réva, Lazzarito RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201794
Anselma, Adasi RiservaBarolo (Barolo)201793
Costa di Bussia Tenuta Arnulfo, Bussia RiservaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201793
Fortemasso, Castelletto RiservaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201793
Gomba, Boschetti RiservaBarolo (Barolo)201793
Livia Fontana, Bussia RiservaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201793
Cascina Sot, Bricco San Pietro RiservaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201792
Fratelli Giacosa, Scarrone Vigna del Mandorlo RiservaBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201792
Enrico Serafino, Briccolina RiservaBarolo (Serralunga d’Alba)201791
Rocche Costamagna, Rocche dell'Annunziata RiservaBarolo (La Morra)201791
San Biagio, Bricco San Biagio RiservaBarolo (La Morra)201790
Stroppiana, Bussia RiservaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201790
Negretti, Bricco Ambrogio Indio RiservaBarolo (Roddi)201787
Rosoretto, Parussi RiservaBarolo (Castiglione Falletto)201787
Franco Conterno, Bussia RiservaBarolo (Monforte d’Alba)201786

