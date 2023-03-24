Barolo 2019 & Riserva 2018 score table

Giuseppe Rinaldi, Brunate Barolo (Barolo) 2019 100 View The 2019 vintage is the first Brunate fully tended by Carlotta and Marta, following their father, Beppe Rinaldi's death. Typically blended with 15% of the Le Coste MGA for an acid drive, its southern exposure seems to be beneficial in this austere vintage. Fermented in oak vessels with natural yeast and aged for 36 months, the nose is a smorgasbord of details from liquorice and earth to pot pourri and mint leaf. There's a fresh pomegranate and red cherry core, and a finish of rhubarb and orange peel. The elegance of the tannins is great – velvety and dense – with refreshing acidity and polite alcohol. This Brunate has gorgeous balance between grace and power that will keep it going for decades. The best 2019 tasted. It will be officially presented in April.

Bartolo Mascarello Barolo 2019 98 View Maria Teresa Mascarello compared the 2019 of her Barolo (which will be released in September 2023) with the famed 1999 vintage. Fermented and aged in oak for 36 months, this blend of four MGAs – Cannubi, Rocche dell'Annunziata, Monrobiolo di Bussia and Ruè – will, from 2020, also incorporate grapes from San Lorenzo. Full of earthy tones, tar, smoky woodland and the elegance of leafy lightness, it shines for its depth and complexity, with the first hints of bergamot and potpourri. The palate is stylish, with firm, youthful, grainy yet sweet tannins allied to refreshing acidity of amazing delicacy; forward and zesty. An incredible structure wrapped up in a silk scarf.

GB Burlotto, Monvigliero Barolo (Verduno) 2019 98 View At the northernmost tip of Barolo, GB Burlotto's Monvigliero 2019 was harvested around 20 October. Fermented in big oak casks with its own yeasts and whole cluster grapes, it displays the typically elegant style of the MGA. A scented nose of sweet violets, cinnamon, rhubarb and bark of cinchona is fully focused on rooty and earthy notes before a fresh, delicate fruit character of wild strawberry and orange emerges. There's great concentration on the palate, with super-crisp acidity and elegant velvety tannins. The finish is lifted and refined. Chiselled to perfection.

Giacomo Conterno, Monfortino Riserva Barolo 2019 98 View To be released no earlier than 2025 as a Riserva, this is the very first preview of Monfortino 2019 following three years without being produced. Still in barrel, where it has been fermented, this is the final blend between the Arione and Francia MGAs. ‘The 2013 tasted at the same time,’ commented Roberto Conterno, ‘was not so round.’ Restrained, polite and elegant, it has sweet violet aromas with earthy balsamic minerality, watermelon, subtle cinnamon candy, and aromatic herbs. There's also yellow citrus in depth and a hint of chocolate. The attack is firm, crisp and thick, with sweet and super-ripe tannins. The 15% alcohol is extremely well balanced. The signature of this Barolo continues to be the elegance of the tannins combined with layered complexity.

Aldo Conterno, Bussia Colonello Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 97 View Tenuta Favot, Aldo Conterno's winery, is one of the most splendid estates in the Langhe. The Colonnello vineyard is a 45- to 50-year-old Nebbiolo in Bussia Soprana. The wine is fermented in stainless steel then aged for 28 months in 25hl Slavonian oak vessels which are replaced every five years. This 2019 has a prominent fennel and dill aroma, restrained strawberry and cherry fruit, dried flowers, and vibrant blood orange and graphite depth. Firm and crisp, it develops on the palate with super-refined, elegant and sweet tannins, and an oaky finish at the moment. Like all great wines, it could be drunk now but with more bottle ageing it will develop even more of this bracing complexity.

Bovio Gianfranco, Parussi Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2019 97 View Bovio's Parussi is a lower amphitheatre with a southwest exposure in Castiglione Falletto, in front of Gattera. The estate has changed a lot, today handling the must very gently with shorter but more frequent pumping-overs, switching from barrique to 25hl botte grande, and using a pinch of press wine within the cru. This MGA is violet and bergamot scented, with some restrained cherry and small red berries merging with minty depth. The concentration is impressive, and the tannins are long, large and velvety, with the expected sternness of 2019. Sustained by an almost tingling acidity, it has a solid spine of structure with plenty of meat on the bones.

Brezza, Sarmassa Barolo (Barolo) 2019 97 View Brezza is dedicated to organic viticulture, and works only with indigenous yeast, big oak vessels and long macerations in the cellar. His 2019 Sarmassa is one of the most elegant Barolos of the vintage, if not the most. Bright ruby in the glass and vibrant on the nose, the tannins are impeccable. Plenty of Parma violet notes are to the fore, soaked with rhubarb root, liquorice stick and a whiff of yellow fruits. The attack is poised, soft and silky, with long, lifted acidity. There is a perfect extraction here – the tannins are very well judged and ripe.

Domenico Clerico, Ginestra Ciabot Mentin Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 97 View Ciabot Mentin was planted in Ginestra in 1978, between 390 and 420 metres above sea level – relatively high in Barolo – but mostly with an eastern exposure which increases the freshness and elegance of this wine. The 2019 is indeed cool, with a fresh violet aroma, some meatiness and black cherry fruit, and an almost rosemary aromatic character. Its extreme youth is highlighted by crisp acidity and sleek, velvety tannins. A very precise wine, still complex and ripe but also full of potential for the long haul.

Azelia, Bricco Fiasco Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2019 96 View Bricco Fiasco is a single cru, vinified by itself since 1978, today from vines of 85 years old. The wine, after long maceration and ageing in botti grandi, opens up to smoky woodland notes, with citrus leaf, bark, wild strawberry and rose water delicacy. Full of sucrosity on the palate, the attack is youthful, with firm acidity and grainy, very elegant tannins. Structure and concentration are perfectly woven and poised, giving to this cru terrific balance which will count for ageing.

Azelia, Margheria Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 96 View Luigi and Lorenzo Scavino prolong the maceration for up to 60 days, and ageing in botti for 30 months. This Margheria is thus more concentrated, big and powerful compared to other examples. There's a freshness of sweet violet on the nose, with liquorice and smoky woodland notes and a pomegranate core, slightly bloody. The long acid is tightly knit with velvety tannins. Graceful and powerful, the palate is soaked with the wines's floral character, and austere on the finish – which is normal at this stage. A great wine in a great vintage.

Ceretto, Bricco Rocche Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2019 96 View Bricco Rocche lies at the peak of both Rocche di Castiglione and Villero. East and west expositions create a greatly balanced blend of contrasting hallmarks. Restrained liquorice, red currant and earthy balsamic minerality are to the fore. Full of sucrosity, it's briny and deep with large, sweet tannins not without dusty sternness – to be expected from a Barolo with ambitions for the long haul. Muscular yet bracing.

Elvio Cogno, Ravera Barolo (Novello) 2019 96 View I must admit I'm not a fan of Ravera, but Elvio Cogno has produced a gorgeous Barolo here in 2019. The nose is an intoxicating palette of restrained orange peel essential oils, peach kernel, and sweet violet, with some leafiness and cinnamon candy. This sweetness of aromas is wrapped up in youthful and grainy yet velvety and elegant tannins, allied to the crisp if not zesty acidity of Ravera. An extracted wine, where the power is underlined by its freshness, with a super-precise finish which suggests: ‘cellar me!’

Ettore Germano, Cerretta Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 96 View The style of Ettore Germano has the rare merit to combine traditional equipment such as botti grandi with a contemporary idea of balance, including earlier picking and long yet soft macerations. The balance coming from this structured MGA is amazing. Firstly very reductive, it's focused on mineral tanginess of fresh red currants, citrus, cinnamon, peach skin, Earl Grey tea and liquorice. This complexity is wrapped up in an extremely savoury, soft attack with velvety tannins – sticky, youthful and sweet – and a dusty finish. Refreshing lively acidity is well integrated and completes the framework. Great concentration and potential.

GB Burlotto, Castelletto Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 96 View There were high expectations for this Castelletto from GB Burlotto, since the first vintage of this cru from the estate was the leaner 2018 vintage. Typically fermented in oak, this 2019 has spent 33 months in oak (compared to less than 24 months in 2018). Very balsamic to the fore, it showcases amazing lemongrass freshness allied to dried violets and red currants. The palate is convex and tense, with large, firm tannins, refined and sweet on the finish. An elegant expression with tantalising freshness and a lavish aftertaste.

GD Vajra, Cerretta Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 96 View This Cerretta is restrained, mostly focused on earthy root aromas rather than fresh fruits: rhubarb, cinnamon and dried cherry. The attack is full of sucrosity, full-bodied with firm acidity and grainy, youthful tannins of good condensed texture. Too young now, it deserves considering for the long haul. The fermentation here takes place in oak, with a long submerged-cap maceration on the skins.

Giacomo Conterno, Cerretta Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 96 View Harvested classically around 20 October, Roberto Conterno's Cerretta is a sleek example of a powerful wine with grace. Dried roses and dried cherries are highlighted, with fresh strawberry and watermelon, completed by sweet violet and orange peel on the finish. The attack is firm and extracted, dense and dusty; a concave wine with refreshing acidity balancing the 15% alcohol, and a savoury aftertaste. It will be released in October 2023 – a further six months in bottle will enhance its integration even more.

Giacomo Fenocchio, Bussia Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 96 View Giacomo Fenocchio is one of the producers who admitted that the 2019 vintage is for him better than the incoming rounder 2020. His Bussia plot is within the ‘Sottana’ part of one of the biggest MGAs, towards the commune of Barolo. His traditional style with submerged cap, long maceration and ageing in botti is enhanced here by graceful aromas of milk and mint, dried cherry, rose, and chalky minerality. The attack is firm but the delicacy of its amazing freshness is well integrated and lets the wine flow with balance, despite significant extraction. There's a kind of glycerol layer running over the palate, with a very sweet tannic finish. Most likely the best Bussia of 2019.

Giovanni Rosso, Cerretta Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 96 View After 30 to 36 months in big oak casks, this 2019 vintage of one of Serralunga's most celebrated MGAs shines for its restrained nose of Parma violets, wild strawberry, orange juice and a super-intense, stunning rhubarb root character. It's floral as well on the palate, elegant and refined, very classic, with polished, velvety tannins that are dusty on the finish. The structure defies time here; the potential is great.

Lodali, Lorens Bricco Ambrogio Barolo (Roddi) 2019 96 View Walter Lodali switched from barrique to untoasted Austrian Stockinger oak casks in 2018. From 55-year-old vines, the Nebbiolo is fermented in concrete and ages for 26 months in oak. This rediscovered classic style is well represented in this wine, with leafy lightness of bergamot, sweet violets and watermelon enhanced by a liquorice finish and graphite minerality. Crisp and velvety, full and concentrated, it has great balance. To be released in October 2023.

Mario Gagliasso, Rocche dell'Annunziata Barolo (La Morra) 2019 96 View Fermented with indigenous yeast, handled with four pumping-overs per day for up to 40 days, then aged in barrique (10% new) and big oak vessels, this Rocche dell'Annunziata is from 50-year-old vines within one of the best MGAs of La Morra. Bright ruby, it's full of liquorice, spice, singed oak and straw. At first it's restrained, but then it expresses a fresh red currant character with sweet violet. This delicacy is supported by firm yet elegant tannins, not over-extracted, and poised, juicy yet concentrated fruit. Amazing length.

Mario Marengo, Bricco delle Viole Barolo (Barolo) 2019 96 View Marengo is a small estate based in La Morra, managed by Marco Marengo and his family. A boutique winery with a slightly modern style – small barrels, vinification without submerged cap – they claim vines in some of the best MGAs. This Bricco delle Viole 2019 shows all the freshness expected from this MGA, with sweet violet soaked with pomegranate, liquorice and smoky woodland. Dark, concentrated and full of sucrosity on the palate, it has chewy, ripe tannins, great volume, and quite a youthful, sticky finish. Precise extraction should make for a great wine in time.

Mauro Molino, Conca Barolo (La Morra) 2019 96 View Year by year, Molino's Conca acquires more consistency. Very pale in the glass, it shows a polished nose of pomegranate, peach and earthy strawberry, Early Morning pipe tobacco and straw. The frame is composed of amazing tannins, still sticky on the gums but balanced by great fruit concentration and almost-zesty acidity. The finish is lively and features a pure kernel note, with plenty of sweetness completing the picture.

Palladino, Parafada Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 96 View If 2019 is an austere vintage and Serralunga is an austere village, Parafada brings extra austerity to this wine. It's a powerful Barolo for the long haul, not for beginners. French and Slavonian big oak casks are used for ageing after malolactic fermentation in concrete. Dark in colour, it has aromas of restrained liquorice root, leafy lightness, vibrancy of incense and bergamot, and almost a tarry note. Super-classic, it's full of sucrosity on the firm, austere palate, with crisp acidity and an extracted yet sweet finish.

Prunotto, Cerretta Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 96 View Antinori has changed its style in Langhe. ‘We were wrong with Nebbiolo,’ admitted CEO, Renzo Cotarella, ‘as we were trying to "Toscanise" it. Now we have worked a lot on the extraction, reaching a more elegant style.’ This 2019 – the second vintage of this wine – shows a complex floral character of fresh violets and dried roses, with cinnamon, rhubarb roots, red currants, white cherry and blood orange. But it's the tannins which are the most impressive due to their powerful refinement: almost silky at first, with polite sternness on the finish. Freshness and salinity flows through the fruit.

Anselma, Lazzarito Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 95 View This Lazzarito has a sort of Pinot Noir-like elegance, with notes of peony, earthy strawberry, cinnamon and matured orange. There's a lot of vibrancy and fierce savouriness, and it's impressively spicy on the palate. The attack is firm with chalky tannins that cling to the gums, a bit sticky but ripe. It's very austere on the finish but good quality. A powerful wine with great gracefulness on the nose. Potential for long ageing.

Azelia, Cerretta Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 95 View This Cerretta blends a graceful nose with a powerful and youthful palate. Sweet violet, restrained red currant, cinnamon candy and a soapy, rose character on the nose lead to a crisp attack with firm, velvety tannins. It's thick on the finish yet soaked with citrus and leafy flavours. Fermented with indigenous yeast and aged for 24 months in botti.

Boasso, Gabutti Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 95 View This wine undergoes submerged cap for 20 days in stainless steel then 30 months of oak ageing in 10hl botti. Intense aromas of peony, violet, strawberry, a lot of rhubarb, and great freshness of cinnamon candy. The fine attack is elegant and relaxing (thanks to a lot of limestone in Gabutti) with crisp acidity, velvety tannins, great mid-palate extraction which reaches up to the gums, and fine-grained, sweet tannins. Very classic, with some sternness on the long finish at the moment.

Bovio Gianfranco, Arborina Barolo (La Morra) 2019 95 View Some peaks of heat and a hailstorm at the beginning of September affected La Morra in 2019, and Alessandra Bovio did not produce her Rocchettevino bottling in this vintage. Arborina has a signature nose of dried cherry and mint, with wax, roses, incense and red currant freshness – almost reminiscent of an old church. This aroma is supported by great concentration of fruit, with crisp, chewy acidity and dense, velvety tannins, providing a more approachable 2019.

Cavallotto, Bricco Boschis Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2019 95 View Alfio Cavallotto is one of the most traditional producers in Langhe. His winemaking is not only classic but old-fashioned: indigenous yeast, oak fermentation, almost no temperature control, and long maceration with submerged cap. His wines are dark and concentrated and this 2019 is no different. Earthy and smoky, it has dark cherry and blood orange aromas alongside plenty of dried fruits. There's firm acidity to the fore, as well as firm tannins, with great mid-palate extraction. There's ome stickiness on the gums now so it comes across as very austere at the moment, but it's very good on the finish. This deserves more time in bottle and consumers who appreciate the style.

Conterno Fantino, Vigna Sorì Ginestra Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 95 View A great Barolo with an intoxicating nose of dried violet, almost potpourri, with intense cherry and pomegranate aromas. The elegance and intensity of Ginestra stands out here with incredibly well handled, velvety tannins, lifted acidity, and a super-savoury character. The vibrancy on the finish combined with its cleansing, elegant style ensure it's one for the long haul.

Domenico Clerico, Ginestra Pajana Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 95 View Planted between 1971 and 1991, Pajana is a vineyard at slightly lower altitude compared to Ciabot Mentin, facing southeast. This 2019 is full of restraint: dill and liquorice are to the fore, then fresh violets and cherry with citrus freshness. Firm and extracted, it shows fierce, chewy, dusty tannins with refreshing acidity balancing the warming alcohol. It will evolve well.

Enzo Boglietti, Brunate Barolo (La Morra) 2019 95 View This Brunate is very complex, with smoky woodland notes, red cherry, pomegranate and liquorice aromas – a very classic signature. The attack is elegant and super-savoury, with vibrant and well judged tannins that are extremely sweet, fragrant, and dusty yet integrated with the fruit concentration. It displays brillant acidity considering the warmth of Brunate.

Ettore Germano, Prapò Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 95 View Ettore Germano's Prapò is planted on marl and clay soil. The grapes were macerated for 40 days in 2019, and the wine aged in big oak casks for 24 months. Sleek, with leafy lightness to the fore, the nose is poised with sweet violet, cinnamon and the freshness of red currants. The attack is crunchy with crisp acidity, then a grainy texture and a stern finish. This is a very classic example of Barolo from Serralunga. It doesn't come across as over-extracted but still needs more time before drinking.

Fontanafredda, Lazzarito La Delizia Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 95 View Fontanafredda, the Farinetti's estate in Serralunga and one of the biggest properties of the Langhe, finally produced a great Lazzarito this year. Dense in the glass with violet and geranium aromas, it opens to reveal wild strawberry and dried cherry. Full of restraint, there's a lot of minerality and complexity. Firm on the attack and slightly acidic, it's chewy with a good finish of cherry kernel and orange peel nuance, and sweet tannins. A wine for the long haul it deserves attention as it will develop more complexity and depth with ageing.

Giovanni Rosso, Ester Canale Vignarionda Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 95 View Still very young and understated after 30 months of ageing in 15hl barrels, this doesn't come across as complex but it is intense, with dill, liquorice, restrained wild strawberry, and peony. Full of sucrosity on the palate with a red currant fruit core, the attack is lavish with large, grainy tannins, crisp acidity and a sweet finish. A bracing wine with high-flying potential for ageing.

Giovanni Rosso, Serra Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 95 View Serra is always the more austere Serralunga Barolo from Giovanni Rosso; it deserves time and is not an easy wine. The nose is focused on earthy clay minerality, violet, dill, liquorice, dried cherry and peony. There's nice delicacy first due to graceful acidity, with elegant tannins at the fore but then a thick end, with massive sternness and an orangey character. A modern Barolo with old-fashioned typicity.

Giuseppe Rinaldi, Tre Tine Barolo 2019 95 View Tre Tine is Rinaldi's blend of Ravera (60%), Le Coste (20%) and Cannubi San Lorenzo (20%), confirmed on the cork. Harvest began in the middle of October with the southern expositions such as Cannubi and Le Coste, and ended with Ravera, a late-ripening southeast-facing site close to the forest. ‘In 2019 we had cool nights and the grapes were properly ripe,’ said Carlotta Rinaldi. Sweet violet dominates the nose, allied to restrained blood orange, wild strawberry and a whiff of funkiness; volatile acidity here is slightly received. The attack is refreshing, with juicy, velvety tannins leading to an elegant finish.

Marcarini, La Serra Barolo (La Morra) 2019 95 View La Serra is typically harvested later (compared, for example, to Brunate) and is mostly focused on elegance. This 2019 features red currants, cinnamon, Parma violets, and lots of mint, anise and liquorice. The palate is tight, firm and dusty, with extracted but balanced tannins of good sweet grain, leading to a juicy, savoury and long finish full of tension. A very classic style from a classic vintage.

Oddero, Villero Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2019 95 View From 1.44 hectares of 53-year-old vines with a southeast exposure, this wine is traditionally handled and aged for 30 months in large oak vessels. Intense intoxicating floral rose and violet aromas are soaked in red cherry and incense flavours, with pot pourri depth supported by a firm structure. The attack is velvety, the acidity refreshing and integrated. There's a lot of substance here but with great integration, which results in a tight-knit finish wrapped up in a a bitter orange aftertaste. A classic.

Palladino, Ornato Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 95 View Another classic example from Palladino. An intoxicating intensity of leather, blood orange and violet aromas is followed on the palate by a super-relaxing attack and earthy, gamey flavours with olive savouriness and sucrosity. Velvety, with great concentration of fruit and complexity, the structure is full of integrated flavours then a dusty and stern finish. Even approachable now.

Pira Luigi, Marenca Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 95 View Bright ruby in the glass, Pira's Marenca 2019 shows a bright definition of liquorice stick with vibrant violet and a bergamot-like citrus note. The attack is elegant, refreshing and savoury, but then the palate is dominated by firm, grainy tannins with a dusty yet sweet finish. A greatly powerful wine which deserves attention for its ageing ability.

Pira Luigi, Margheria Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 95 View Fermentation takes place in horizontal tanks at moderate temperature for 12-15 days, before ageing in large 25hl wooden barrels for 24 months. The austere nose shows restrained dark fruits, liquorice root, straw, and red currant freshness. It shows a soft attack then firm, extracted, fine-grained tannins; muscular and chewy and evident on the gums, but polished on the finish. A powerful wine that needs time.

Rocche Costamagna, Rocche dell'Annunziata Barolo (La Morra) 2019 95 View From a single plot in Rocche dell'Annunziata, this Barolo ages for 18 months in big oak vessels. On the nose there's a smoky-graphite character with intoxicating mint and violet scents, some milkiness in depth and a lot of delicacy. Refined, polished tannins dominate the palate, with integrated oak, red currants, brilliant acidity and a bright fruit finish. A slightly modern Barolo, but classic Annunziata. One for the long haul due to the freshness and the elegance of the tannins.

Abbona Marziano, Pressenda Barolo 2019 94 View This Pressenda from Mariano Abbona is an elegant style. From vines more than 40 years old, the grapes are fermented with indigenous yeasts and the wine is classically managed with submerged cap maceration and long ageing of 36 months. Intoxicating sweet violet and cinnamon scents are accompanied by rhubarb, earthy strawberry and even a note of glue. The attack is firm on the gums, but not overwhelming. There's plenty of cinnamon candy and dried cherry, and it's super-zesty and ripe on the finish. Full of details, yet perhaps lacks a bit of depth, it's otherwise very good quality.

Arnaldo Rivera, Cannubi Barolo (Barolo) 2019 94 View Arnaldo Rivera is the top selection of cooperative Terre del Barolo. Cannubi is a new release. Aged in large Slavonian oak casks of different capacities, as well as tonneaux and barriques, the 2019 vintage shines for its graphite minerality, minty notes and cherry fruit, with some soapy, vanilla aromas. There's great concentration on the palate, where the attack is thick, with a dusty touch, but ripe and enjoyable. The finish is savoury and fully focused on a 'chinotto' (bitter orange) vibrant flavour.

Arnaldo Rivera, Vignarionda Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 94 View Terre del Barolo is a cooperative in Langhe, today focused on different MGAs produced under the Arnaldo Rivera brand. Graphite, smoky woodland and an almost-cola scent from the oak are allied to earthy strawberry and bitter orange notes. The attack is full of sucrosity, with very well handled refined, polished tannins. The wine is extracted, with a great mid-palate and a ripe and warming finish. A modern style but with Pinot-like elegance. High quality winemaking here.

Azelia, San Rocco Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 94 View Fermented with its indigenous yeast and macerated for 40 days with a submerged cap, then aged in large oak casks for 24 months. The fruit is restrained, cherry kernel-like, with sweet violet, balsamic hints and rhubarb minerality. Savoury on the palate, it shows velvety tannins of significant extraction with long-lasting acidity. A wine focused on the roots rather than on the fruits; restrained, mineral and of great austere elegance.

Boroli, Villero Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2019 94 View With a south/southwest exposure, the portion of Villero managed by Boroli is just below the estate. The 2019 is earthy and restrained, austere on the nose as well as on the palate. Dill, tar, rhubarb and bergamot scents lead to a dense and velvety yet firm attack, with refreshing acidity. A powerful wine not without grace thanks to its clean, polished finish.

Camparo, Boiolo Barolo (La Morra) 2019 94 View Fermented in stainless steel tank with long maceration using the submerged cap technique, this Barolo ages for 24 months in large French oak casks. Bright ruby in the glass, it shows a super-intense rose aroma, with cinnamon and a slightly peachy character layered with savoury blood orange. Light extraction, savouriness and a bitter orange finish define the palate. It doesn’t lack in tannins, which are balanced by refreshing acidity. A delicious, mineral Barolo, more elegant than powerful.

Casa E di Mirafiore, Paiagallo Barolo (Barolo) 2019 94 View An organic estate using traditional botti grandi for ageing. Paiagallo has a southeast exposure and is typically rich in limestone. This 2019 is bright ruby in colour, restrained, with an extremely fresh pomegranate character combined with rhubarb and violet, and a hint of white pepper. Crunchy tannins and firm, almost aggressive acidity keep the palate tense and tight, mostly because of the youthfulness of the wine, however there's enough fruit concentration to achieve balance and to bet on its ability to age.

Cascina del Monastero Barolo 2019 94 View A fairly traditional estate where fermentations take place with natural yeast in oak before ageing for 36 months in Austrian botti grandi. This 2019 is bright ruby in colour, intensely cherry fruited with fresh prune and mint scents enhanced by liquorice stick. The bright definition of aromas is supported by firm, stern and dusty yet ripe tannins, too youthful to drink now, but combining well with the crisp acidity. A characterful wine with an old-fashioned style demonstrating great complexity and potential.

Cavalier Bartolomeo, San Lorenzo Barolo (Barolo) 2019 94 View This traditional winery is today managed by Dario Borgogno. The San Lorenzo is an elegant expression, with balsamic aromas of watermelon and well integrated sweet flowers: violet, almost peony. Full of delicacy, the attack is enhanced by elegant yet lifted acidity. The velvety tannins are youthful and sticky, but sweet and very good. Balanced, even if slightly warming.

Ceretto, Prapò Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 94 View Ceretto is a biodynamic estate and this wine seems to demonstrate the stature of their vineyards. The nose of this Prapò is extremely graceful – violet, cinnamon, almost sage, and blood orange – expressing all the elegance of Cerretta, to which this MGA is very close. Refreshing and velvety, almost smooth, it's a precise Barolo full of elegance despite some warmth on the dusty, fierce finish.

Dosio Barolo (La Morra) 2019 94 View From vines at a higher-than-average altitude, this La Morra ages for 18 months in big oak vessels. Slightly garnet in the glass, it shows restrained strawberry and watermelon notes with roots, bark and a soapy character. More elegant than powerful due to its refined tannins and juicy acidity, it's ripe and fine-grained on the finish with a lot of sweetness and a liquorice aftertaste. Great pleasure here, and almost ready to drink.

Elvio Cogno, Cascina Nuova Barolo 2019 94 View Cascina Nuova in 2019 is a bit reductive at first but opens up to reveal lemon leaf freshness, red currants and pomegranate, and aromatic lemon thyme depth. The attack is extremely elegant, almost silky at first, then a bit dusty on the finish with light extraction. Possibly not too concentrated but impressively good and graceful.

GB Burlotto, Acclivi Barolo 2019 94 View A blend from three different MGAs (Monvigliero, Rocche Olmo, Nerirane) fermented and aged in big oak vessels, this interpretation exhibits aromas of violets, dried cherry and pot pourri, with some earthiness. The palate is tantalising and fresh, with firm and dusty, if not angular, tannins on the muscular finish. There is good length here. A wine to follow.

GD Vajra, Baudana Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 94 View Fermented and aged in big oak vessels, Baudana shows a great complexity and delicacy of liquorice root, smoky woodland, rose and violet aromas, with wild strawberry and peony in depth. Firm and acidic on the attack, it has structured yet fine-grained tannins. There's the typical dustiness of Nebbiolo and it's super-austere but fierce in its character, with a touch of youthful rusticity on the finish. I would age it, given its old-fashioned character.

Giacomo Fenocchio, Cannubi Barolo (Barolo) 2019 94 View The graceful character of Cannubi matched with the traditional austere style of Claudio Fenocchio shines for its complexity in the 2019 vintage. Minty and chalky on the nose, deep and elegant on the palate, it features dried cherry and flowers, a very savoury character – classic, dusty and grainy – but a sweet finish. Firm yet integrated acidity sustains the solid spine of this Cannubi.

Giacomo Fenocchio, Castellero Barolo (Barolo) 2019 94 View The ridge that descends from Bussia, wedged between Cannubi Boschis and Pugnane, terminates in the Castellero MGA. Well known for its more poised style, it doesn't differ here: leafy lightness, dried cherry, bright mint and milky aromas are allied to a graceful, relaxing attack then firm tannins, fierce acidity and a fresh, juicy red currant and pomegranate fruit character. A dynamic finish.

Luigi Pira, Vignarionda Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 94 View Aged for 12 months in barrique plus a further 12 months in larger botte, this Vignarionda is pretty classic. The concentration of fruit is great: generous yet elegant cherry and strawberry fruit are accompanied by a straw note, while the liquorice finish shows youthful grainy tannins, refined and sweet, along with refreshing acidity. It's a little early to tell for sure, but it should age quite well.

Mario Gagliasso, Torriglione Barolo (La Morra) 2019 94 View Luca Gagliasso is one of the few to put the MGA of Torriglione on the label. This wine is fermented in stainless steel tank with indigenous yeasts at a relatively high temperature (30-31°C), with 30 to 40 days of maceration. It is aged firstly in French barrique (10% new) for six months, followed by botti grandi for another 24 months. Often overshadowed by Rocche dell'Annunziata in the 2019 vintage, Torriglione shines for its leafy lightness with pure notes of mint, liquorice and great delicacy on the nose. Full of sucrosity, there's a great concentration of fruit with firm, dusty, well integrated tannins sustained by an almost tingling acidity. Will age very well.

Michele Chiarlo, Cerequio Barolo (La Morra) 2019 94 View Cerequio ferments in oak vessels of 55 hectolitres, where malolactic fermentation also takes place. The wine ages in oak of different capacities for two years. Open-knit and floral, its rose aroma is enhanced by subtle mint and chocolate then fresh red fruits. Round to the fore, it seems to be focused on balance due to polite extraction, firm tannins with sweet maturity, and delicate refreshing acidity.

Poderi Luigi Einaudi, Bussia Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 94 View Poderi Luigi Einaudi is finding a new postmodern identity, using concrete and big oak casks with a more classic 30 months of ageing allied to precise winemaking. This Bussia is restrained with cinnamon, violet and red currant aromas. The palate is very savoury and elegant, with a polite extraction and amazing tension on the finish. A delicious Barolo, quite surprisingly ready to drink given the vintage and site.

Prunotto, Bussia Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 94 View This Bussia, with its southeast exposure shines for the freshness of its fruit. Compared to Cerretta, here the more elegant and less extractive Antinori style for Prunotto becomes even clearer. Considered one of the sternest MGAs of the appellation in terms of style, this 2019 is perfumed with blood orange, dill and liquorice. An assertive citrus character soaks the juicy, velvety tannins, becoming more austere and rustic on the finish without losing freshness.

Rocca Giovanni, Mosconi Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 94 View This Mosconi is aged in French oak barriques rather than the more typical botti grandi. The result for this top MGA in 2019 is a restrained wine highlighted by cinnamon and yellow stone fruit aromas, with violets, rose, and a balsamic depth. Large, muscular and tasty on the palate, it features super-lively acidity and firm, grainy tannins, youthful but polished and soaked with red fruits.

Sordo, Monprivato Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2019 94 View Sometimes austere in style but almost always with a classic signature character, this 2019 Monprivato appears perky and easy to read, with its fruity and ripe dried cherry notes enhanced by rhubarb root in depth. The attack is dominated by the wine's structure, with enticing velvety tannins on the gums supported by moderate acidity and a sweet finish. A soulful Barolo with astonishing balance.

Abbona Marziano Barolo 2019 93 View A classic estate which produces crafted wines, fiercely ‘langhetti’. The Barolo 2019 is slightly funky at first, then classic leafy notes with balsamic depth and a core of strawberry and cherry emerge. Savoury and sucrose on the palate, it shows firm, grainy tannins, refreshing integrated acidity, and the austere finish of the vintage. A very traditional, characterful Barolo, not easy to drink nor ready to drink, but exquisitely true to itself.

Boasso Barolo 2019 93 View Most of the examples from 2019 are bright ruby rather than traditional garnet in colour, such as this wine. It offers an intoxicating floral aroma of peony and violet, with a depth of leather, rhubarb, cinnamon and an olivey note. Firm yet relaxing, it's savoury and focused on cinnamon and flowers, showing impressive definition. The tannins are a little bit on the gums but with a lot of sweetness. The finish is polished despite the extraction, and a bit warm. Otherwise, a great example.

Brovia, Brea Vigna Ca' Mia Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 93 View Bright ruby in the glass, this is a balsamic style with cinnamon, rhubarb, wild strawberry and a whiff of watermelon. Firm and acidic at first, this 2019 features a liquorice flavour with massive structure, great concentration of fruit, a very savoury character, and an austere, youthful finish. A powerful Barolo for ageing.

Cordero di Montezemolo, Monfalletto Barolo 2019 93 View Monfalletto is a blend of all the vineyards from the Cordero di Montezemolo estate – over 14 hectares in Barolo. The 2019 is dark in the glass, with a complex nose of dark cherry, blood orange and blood. Dense and concentrated, it shows firm, dusty tannins and is very extracted on the mid palate, supported by fresh fruit and acidity. There's a tight-knit structure here, a bit rustic on the finish most likely due to its youth. Should age well.

Cordero di Montezemolo, Gattera Barolo (La Morra) 2019 93 View Gattera is one of the MGAs which, in my view, deserves more attention in La Morra. This 2019 is powerful with firm, extracted tannins and a slightly rustic finish wrapped up in a graceful aromatic profile of pot pourri, Earl Grey tea and cherry fruit. Warming on the finish yet balanced by crisp acidity.

De Simone Roberto Barolo 2019 93 View This new estate was only founded in 2018. Fabio De Simone and his father, Roberto handle Nebbiolo grapes with natural fermentation and maceration on the skin for 35 days, then age the wine in 25hl Austrian oak vats, as well as barrique, for 18 months. Very earthy scented, with macerated cherry soaked with violets, this 2019 has a relaxed attack of velvety tannins, again soaked with flowers. There's a lot of vibrancy on the palate, with chewy tannins and a refreshing finish. Stern but ripe. Not a bad start at all.

Fratelli Abrigo, Ravera Barolo (Novello) 2019 93 View This Ravera is the sole Barolo produced by Fratelli Abrigo. Pale ruby in the glass, it's focused on liquorice, spices and a balsamic touch, with great dried cherry flavour. More modern than traditional on first impression, the palate develops with elegant lifted acidity and ripe, well handled velvety tannins. There's plenty of vibrancy here, as expected from a Ravera. Powerful and fresh, savoury and long, it doesn't lack the ability to develop more complexity with time.

Garesio, Cerretta Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 93 View Quite dense in colour and ripe to the fore with raspberry, gooseberry, elderberry and rhubarb, there is great concentration and refinement here. Chewy tannins are extracted and dusty but with large, sweet grain on the finish. High acidity refreshes and completes the framework of this Cerretta, which is austere enough for the long haul.

Garesio, Giannetto Barolo 2019 93 View This Barolo packs a punch for its sweet violet and intense blood orange aromas and tense palate with firm acidic attack, tight, velvety, fruit-soaked tannins and refreshing finish. It comes across as over-extracted now, not without roughness at the end, but is pretty classic considering the vintage. It will partially soften with age.

GB Burlotto Barolo 2019 93 View It's true that to understand a producer one should taste the entry-level wine, and the talent of Fabio Alessandria does not lack in this blend. Its vermouth-like nose is full of aromatic herbs, bitter orange, wild strawberry and cinnamon. A graceful signature of the estate, it's supported by brilliant acidity and velvety tannins with a chalky yet polished finish. An enjoyable Barolo, not without potential for ageing.

GD Vajra, Bricco delle Viole Barolo (Barolo) 2019 93 View ‘Bricco delle Viole is the vineyard that taught us patience and naturally guided the style of our craft,’ said Aldo Vaira about this MGA. Both graceful and austere, it has sweet violet, and pomegranate aromas, restrained in style but not without complexity in depth. The attack is firm, with steely acidity and very austere tannins on the gums; dusty and muscular. With bottle ageing it will soften but now it comes across a bit over-extracted.

Lodali, Bricco Ambrogio Barolo (Roddi) 2019 93 View While the Lorens selection comes from the oldest vines of Bricco Ambrogio, this bottling is no less refined. Fermented in concrete then aged in large Austrian oak for 24 months, it shines for its typicity with its sweet violet and rose floral character, milk chocolate and balsamic complexity. Firm and crisp on the palate, it's full of sucrosity, with a dried cherry flavour, dusty but refined.

Marcarini Barolo (La Morra) 2019 93 View This is a very classic La Morra. Pure liquorice root and anise aromas are full of restraint and are mirrored on the palate, along with juicy, red currants. The frame is light, with crispy, crunchy tannins and a sweet finish. Very nice Barolo but lacking a bit of concentration.

Marchesi di Barolo, Sarmassa Barolo (Barolo) 2019 93 View The southern and elegant Sarmassa MGA performed quite well in the austere 2019 vintage. There is good concentration of colour here – very dark and concentrated – full of Earl Grey tea and cherry aromas enhanced by blood orange in depth. Well matured tannins, firm on the gums yet ripe, are accompanied by crisp acidity and good length. A modern style for Barolo and a bit too sweet for my teeth on the finish – but not bold.

Marchesi di Barolo Barolo 2019 93 View A very approachable Barolo without losing the powerful character of the wine; it undergoes gentle extraction and short oak ageing of 18 months in different capacities. Dried cherry, rhubarb, smoky woodland and liquorice notes introduce a classic style with an intriguing character. The palate is bright, with lifted, elegant and zesty acidity, very well handled tannins, and a minty finish. Delicious.

Massolino, Parussi Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2019 93 View Fully focused on restrained root aromas such as rhubarb and liquorice, wrapped up in sweet violet, rose. red currants and pomegranate, this 2019 is quite austere, with good concentration of blood orange on the finish, yet thick, dusty and austere tannins. It will evolve with its sternness. The wine ages for 30 months in large Slavonian oak.

Mauro Molino, Gallinotto Barolo (La Morra) 2019 93 View Cinnamon candy, rose bud and pomegranate aromas, with some herbal and peppery notes, introduce this super-juicy Barolo. Crisp and with a light frame of chalky tannins, it's a great clean style focused on freshness and elegance rather than power. It ferments in stainless steel tank but undergoes malolactic in oak, where it ages for 18 months.

Mauro Molino, Bricco Luciani Barolo (La Morra) 2019 93 View Below La Morra village, Bricco Luciani is a southeast-facing vineyard with a sandy vein over the limestone. The wine ferments in oak and ages in small barrels for 18 months. Graphite, cola and smoky woodland dominate the nose, with camellia and dry mushroom. Full and crisp, it shows good concentration, grainy, youthful tannins, and an oaky finish. A youthful but less austere style of Barolo.

Oddero Barolo 2019 93 View Mostly a fruity Barolo with red currant and pomegranate aromas, and whiffs of rose and orange peel, there is good concentration on the palate here with savoury and delicious velvety tannins, a ripe finish, and lifted acidity. A very stylish Barolo.

Palladino Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 93 View For Alessandro Olocco, head of the internal market at Palladino, ‘the 2019 is a warm vintage which remembers the 2015 with the drinkability of 2013.’ This Comune di Serralunga d'Alba 2019 is a gem of balance. The nose opens up with wet-earth minerality, restrained cherry kernel, rhubarb root and blood orange. The attack is lifted and refreshing, with ripe, well extracted tannins. Chiselled contemporary Barolo.

Paolo Manzone, Meriame Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 93 View Meriame is one of the top MGAs from Serralunga and Paolo Manzone is definitely one of the best interpreters of this cru. Vanilla, face powder, blood orange and sweet violet are accompanied by a bit of sweetness on the nose. The palate is firm and relaxing, even a bit modern with a softer style – possibly from the tonneaux used here as well as large oak casks – but with extracted tannins; a bit gallic on the finish. I personally would expect a bit more from this wine in this vintage. One to revisit soon.

Pietro Rinaldi Barolo 2019 93 View A very classic Barolo blend, bright ruby in colour and full of cherry vibrancy with sweet violet and earthy strawberry depth. Graceful acidity emerges first, then refined, velvety tannins. It's dusty yet ripe on the finish, with a relatively light frame. Mostly savoury and persistent.

Poderi Luigi Einaudi, Cannubi Barolo (Barolo) 2019 93 View Concrete fermented then barrique as well as cask aged, this 2019 shows a telltale rose and mint Cannubi character. The graceful aroma is supported by an equally delicate palate with sucrosity, ripe tannins with some sternness on the mid-palate, then a good finish. It doesn't lack acidity for the long haul despite the softer style.

Rocca Giovanni, Ravera di Monforte Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 93 View Full of cinnamon root, earthiness and rhubarb, with pomegranate and white pepper notes, this Barolo shows a characterful long savouriness with great balance. The freshness of the fruit is loaded with velvety tannins, dusty and thick on the finish, and crisp brilliant acidity.

Schiavenza, Broglio Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 93 View Luciano Pira's estate, Schiavenza is traditional with a lighter style: shorter macerations and shorter ageing in botti. Here, Broglio 2019 is very classic with a dense ruby colour in the glass, allied to smoky woodland notes, raspberry fruit and fresh violet, opening to reveal dried cherry, strawberry and liquorice. This fruity to spicy succession is supported by firm, dusty tannins and integrated acidity. There's a lot of limestone in Broglio, which brings elegance to this 2019.

Aurelio Settimo, Rocche dell'Annunziata Barolo (La Morra) 2019 92 View The vines here look out over the Torriglione hamlet, in the shelter of a hollow lying between the hills of San Martino and Cerequio-Brunate. This wine ages for 36 months, of which 18 are in French and Austrian big oak vessels. It's not an easy Barolo at first, with whiffs of tar and leafiness, but then emerge dried cherry, some bloodiness and almost cassis, ripe yet vibrant. There's a lot of sucrosity on the palate, with chewy, extracted and youthful tannins. A powerful wine with meat on the bones but lacking just a bit of acidic character. One to follow.

Azelia Barolo 2019 92 View From 5.5 hectares in Castiglione Falletto, including a selection from Bricco Voghera – from which Luigi and Lorenzo Scavino usually pick the grapes for their Riserva. Here is a Barolo full of details: intense sweet violet and cinnamon aromas with smoky minerality, pomegranate and red currants. The freshness on the nose is allied to a lot of sucrosity on the palate, with lifted acidity and firm, dusty and even slightly rustic tannins. Good concentration for a village Barolo, and one of the greatest price-quality ratios.

Boroli, Cerequio Barolo (Barolo) 2019 92 View Cerequio is considered the ‘Langhe riviera’ due to its warmer microclimate with well draining soils. In the 2019 vintage, this helps the wine to be extracted with balance. Leafy lightness on the nose, with lemongrass, red currants and dried cherry, accompany a core of sweeter blood orange and almost stone fruit. Firm but crunchy tannins integrate with crisp acidity and a youthful finish.

Bruna Grimaldi, Bricco Ambrogio Barolo (Roddi) 2019 92 View A very classic estate at ease with an austere vintage such as 2019. This Bricco Ambrogio is dark ruby in colour and dark in aroma, ranging from black cherry to wild berries, with a soapy rosewater scent surrounded by spice. The palate shows a relatively light frame with soft acidity at first, then vibrant and juicy with chewy tannins. There is some stickiness due to its youth but the finish is very polished.

Casa E di Mirafiore, Lazzarito Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 92 View Bright and very pale ruby in colour, almost like a Pinot Noir, it has an intensely perfumed nose of red currant, Parma violet and cinnamon. More complex on the palate, it features dried cherry fruit, light extraction and large-grained tannins along with refreshing acidity. A bit less concentrated and layered than you'd expect from Lazzarito.

Cascina Ballarin, Bricco Rocca Barolo (La Morra) 2019 92 View An organic and biodynamic estate (not certified) with an old-fashioned style. Dense garnet in the glass, this Bricco Rocca is focused on leafy lightness. Very restrained, it shows a complex and compacted nose of liquorice and smoky woodland with the freshness of strawberry. A typical example of classic Barolo, it's soft and velvety at first, becoming more crunchy and accompanied by moderate acidity, then lighter on the finish.

Cavalier Bartolomeo, Altenasso Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2019 92 View There's a whiff of funkiness on the nose of this Barolo, with horseradish, violet and geranium, red currants and bitter orange fruits, but then the palate is very savoury with thick, fierce tannins, chewy and sweet on the finish. A classic, old-fashioned Barolo full of details and worth following.

Cristian Boffa Barolo (La Morra) 2019 92 View This La Morra Barolo is a blend of all four of the Santa Maria vineyards of the estate. Pale ruby, with smoky woodland, camphor and balsamic aromas wrapped up in a dried cherry fruit character, it's elegant and complex. Sustained by refined tannins which are crunchy and dusty yet ripe, youthful and extracted on the mid-palate, and integrate well with crisp acidity. Good stern finish with a kernel note.

Domenico Clerico, Aeroplanservaj Barolo 2019 92 View Aeroplanservaj is a kind of futurist label to indicate the first Barolo produced in Serralunga from Domenico Clerico. Oscar Arrivabene, winemaker of the estate, explained that 10% of oak for ageing is barrique; more a logistical rather than stylistic decision since the property in Serralunga is so small. There's a hint of smoky woodland in the wine, with dried cherry, cinnamon spice and an intoxicating sweet violet character soaking the structure. The attack is stern, not rustic but just fiercely youthful. The tannins at the moment need taming, but it's a Serralunga full of details and I would bet on it ageing well.

Enzo Boglietti, Casa Nere Barolo 2019 92 View Enzo Boglietti has performed quite well with the 2019 vintage. Their Case Nere is toasty and smoky, with restrained rhubarb root. It's a bit reductive, but the palate shows red currant freshness loaded with juicy acidity and austere yet ripe tannins, with no stickiness on the gums. A good cherry kernel finish.

Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, Cannubi Barolo (Barolo) 2019 92 View A renovated estate with the younger generation now in charge. The Cannubi is fermented in oak, with malolactic fermentation at controlled temperature in stainless steel tank. Ageing lasts for 30 months (only for Cannubi) in large oak casks. Bright ruby in the glass, this 2019 seems to have lower concentration, with a chocolatey and minty character with cherry and pomegranate. Round to the fore, it's firm on the gums but chewy and lively thanks to brilliant acidity. A very balsamic style.

GD Vajra, Ravera Barolo (Novello) 2019 92 View Ravera is one of the highest cru within Barolo, most specifically in Novello village. This 2019 seems to struggle to find proper maturity – the nose is mostly fruity, with ripe cherry, but the palate is austere and stern despite good ripe tannins on the finish. It will develop complexity with time.

Luigi Pira Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 92 View Despite a stern finish due to chalky, slightly dry tannins, this Barolo from Serralunga is delicious and with a very good quality price ratio. Classic sweet violets and fresh strawberries on the nose are allied to a full body and crisp acidity, with an austere finish now that may soften a bit with bottle ageing. Indeed, the wine was aged for 24 months in big oak casks so it deserves patience.

Mauro Marengo, Angela Barolo 2019 92 View Pale garnet in the glass, this Angela is full of violet and rose, fresh and bloody with great depth of balsamic and earthy tones. It lacks a bit of sucrosity on the palate, resulting in a firm, stern style with tense acidity and crunchy structure. It need time to soften but there's lots of potential here.

Mauro Veglio Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 92 View This Serralunga Barolo is released for the first time this year by Mauro Veglio. The Nebbiolo comes from 300-400 metres above sea level in the Manocino and Lirano MGAs on Lequio formation limestone. The wine is mostly floral, with an intoxicating aroma of violet, cinnamon and rich, meaty cherry fruit. The attack is fully and fiercely austere, with very classic firm, dusty tannins underlined by crisp acidity. The finish is grainy and not dry, so it deserves patience and attention.

Paolo Manzone Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 92 View Long ageing for this Serralunga Barolo: 38 months, of which 24 are in tonneaux as well as in botti grandi. Fresh violet aromas with geranium and a touch of blood orange are accompanied by a slightly toasty note. The palate features fierce red currant, almost rhubarb, fruit and firm, dusty tannins on the gums, with a polished finish. Austere, as expected from a Serralunga Barolo, yet balanced by good fruit freshness on the finish.

Vico Luigi, Prapò Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 92 View Firstly a low-key nose and also slightly protective, if not reductive, but there is some fresh red currant fruit peeping out along with fresh violets. The palate is crunchy and polished, a bit leaner in body but elegant as well, showing a kernel flavour, crisp acidity and a refined, savoury finish. It lacks a bit of complexity but will evolve well.

Vietti, Ravera Barolo (Novello) 2019 92 View The oldest part of this vineyard was planted in 1935 but the average age is 34 years. It's located at 400 metres – Ravera is one of the highest MGAs within the communes of Barolo and Novello, which it straddles. This 2019 is intensely perfumed, with dried fruits soaked in blood orange, strawberry jam and a suggestion of grace. The attack confirms this lightly extracted style, with ripe tannins, still sticky at the moment, and long, refreshing acidity leading to a good finish.

Carlo Revello Barolo 2019 91 View A boutique winery of six hectares producing 45,000 bottles per year, their style is modern with rotofermentors and barrique. This village Barolo is aged in 20% new French oak for 24 months. Cherry, roses and violets, and graphite scents lead to a palate full of sucrosity, showing tight, chewy tannins that are grainy and dusty, and integrated with fierce acidity. It has a nice, youthful finish; quite a well judged example of a modern style.

Domenico Clerico Barolo 2019 91 View According to Domenico Clerico's winemaker, ‘in the 2019 vintage there is five percent of barrique due to the important tannic pattern of the vintage, otherwise the wine ages in big Slavonian oak.’ Full of leafy lightness and focused on cherry kernel and red currant fruit, the wine is precise and more elegant than powerful, with almost-crisp acidity and velvety tannins. It's a bit more fierce, if not rustic, on the finish.

Francesco Rinaldi & Figli, Rocche dell'Annunziata Barolo (La Morra) 2019 91 View Francesco Rinaldi claims its traditional, slightly old-fashioned style even in the rich but elegant Rocche dell'Annunziata MGA. This 2019 is dense ruby in the glass, with a floral bouquet of rose and violet, quite ripe red cherry fruit, but then a firm palate with grainy, youthful and sticky tannins on the gums, not fully resolved. It's underlined by refreshing brilliant acidity. Not really ready to drink now, but a powerful wine to follow.

Mauro Molino, La Serra Barolo (La Morra) 2019 91 View Fermented in stainless steel and aged in barrique as well as large oak casks for 18 months, this MGA is extremely pale, almost closer to a rosé in colour. It's graceful on the nose with rose, peach and Earl Grey tea aromas. Almost crisp on the palate, it shows soft and silky tannins in a modern style – very approachable, ready to drink and elegant.

Raineri, Perno Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2019 91 View This Perno is aged in botti grandi as well as 20% barrique for 24 months. Raspberry and a restrained, slightly mineral character are accompanied by floral complexity, then tense and elegant acidity flows with tight-knit ripe tannins. Very good price-quality ratio at around €29.

Rocca Giovanni Barolo 2019 91 View Manually harvested, after destemming the Nebbiolo undergoes soft pressing and skin maceration for 10 days at a controlled temperature. After the malolactic fermentation the wine is aged in Slavonian oak barrels for 30 months, and for another six to eight months in bottle. Red cherry and dried cherry fruit is loaded with cinnamon, rhubarb and vibrancy of fresh flowers. The palate is tantalising, refreshing, firm and youthful; slightly hard but with a relatively light frame.

Agricola Gian Piero Marrone, Pichemej Barolo 2019 90 View Slightly garnet in the glass, the nose is quite rich in fruit with ripeness and sweetness to the fore. It has a raspberry-like character, but with time in the glass smoky bark, earthy and truffley notes, strawberry and gentle pepper emerge. Its crisp acidity makes this more bony than fruity on the palate; austere and biting on the finish. It's not fully integrated yet.

Alberto Burzi, Capalot Vecchie Viti Barolo (La Morra) 2019 90 View Alberto Burzi is a great example of postmodern winemaking in the Langhe. His style is focused on traditional methods, but lightened: after a long maceration of 50 days, the wines undergo shorter ageing in untoasted 30hl Austrian oak casks. Malolactic fermentation also occurs in oak. Complex and vibrant, it features tamarind, plenty of fruit, and a rose and violet floral nuance. There's a lot of solarity, ripe yet firm tannins, dusty on the gums, and moderate acidity. A slightly bitter finish. Good balance overall.

Boroli, Brunella Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2019 90 View Brunella is mentioned as a vineyard all the way back to 1624. It's a Boroli monopole, even if it's not allowed to be reported on the label, first born in 2013. This spicy 2019 is focused on liquorice, smoky woodland, meat and chocolate aromas, enhanced by dried cherry fruit. There's good concentration, slightly dusty, velvety tannins, and firm acidity. There's a point of dryness on the finish, but otherwise it's very good.

Boroli Barolo 2019 90 View This bright ruby Barolo features smoky woodland aromas, with strawberry fruit and darker dried prunes in depth, accompanied by some black pepper and tar. Quite surprisingly it's soft on the palate, with refreshing acidity and a distinct orange aftertaste. A tamed young Barolo; very approachable already.

Bruna Grimaldi, Camilla Barolo 2019 90 View From Bruna Grimaldi comes this Barolo with violet, an earthy, restrained character, then the graceful nuances of cinnamon and pomegranate. Slightly peppery, the palate is firm, dusty and thick, with rustic extraction, refreshing acidity and balanced alcohol. It will need time to soften but I would bet on more complexity and depth with age, too.

Cantina Stroppiana Barolo 2019 90 View Nebbiolo here is vinified in stainless steel tanks then aged in barrique as well as botti grandi for 24 months. Restrained red fruit, dried cherry, dried flowers and rhubarb are accompanied by a very balsamic and minty character. It has massive sticky tannins on the gums, a blood orange flavour, and a slightly rough, overly toasty finish due to its youth, but it's good overall.

Col dei Venti, Debutto Barolo 2019 90 View A small estate managed by Ornella Cordara where the style is more modern, with ageing in barrique. This 2019 is not your 'garden variety' Barolo on the nose despite some vanilla: red cherry and red currants are integrated with a floral bouquet, while savoury rhubarb keeps it tense. Refined, firm, dusty tannins have great sweetness on the finish. A delicious crunchy style with cleansing acidity. A good match between the austere 2019 vintage and small oak barriques.

Francesco Rinaldi & Figli, Cannubi Barolo (Barolo) 2019 90 View From a traditional estate in Barolo with long maceration and lengthy ageing for 36 months in botti grandi, this Cannubi shines for its blood orange and mint character, vibrant and fresh, with dried cherry fruit. The attack is firm and still hard, with crisp acidity and quite sticky, austere tannins. It will need time.

Fratelli Alessandria, Monvigliero Barolo (Verduno) 2019 90 View First produced in 1978, the vines on this 1.4ha plot are now 50 years old. Traditional winemaking with long maceration and ageing in botti grandi. Dense and ruby in colour, the nose is restrained: earthy, with dried mushroom, rose and violet, cinnamon, and fresh pomegranate. Vibrant, savoury and delicate yet chewy on the palate, its tannins are extracted but polished, and a bit rigid on the finish. Not really ready to drink; a structure that defies time.

Gagliasso, Tre Utin Barolo 2019 90 View Luca Gagliasso and his father, Mario produce this Barolo from the younger vines of Annunziata outside of the Rocche, Brandini and San Pietro (Tre Utin means ‘three small vines’). It's a juicy, style with a light cherry and rose aroma, refreshing acidity, and delicate, softly extracted tannins, showing sucrosity and vibrancy in 2019.

Massolino Barolo 2019 90 View Massolino classically ages all their Barolos in large Slavonian oak vessels. Fully focused on rose and violet, with fresh watermelon and a citrussy note enhanced by cinnamon and rhubarb, this Barolo is deliciously complex and classic for Serralunga, with crisp acidity and firm tannins wrapped up in flowery notes, leading to a dusty finish.

Parusso, Perarmando Barolo 2019 90 View Marco Parusso is one of the most inspiring producers in the Langhe, with a modern style so clear that his wines are easily recognisable blind, and it matches quite well with a classic vintage such as 2019. Garnet in the glass, Perarmando shows sweet red fruits, macerated violets and some earthiness. The attack is soft and full of sucrosity, with a lot of fruit concentration and a peachy and orangey finish. There's massive extraction of tannins evident, with refreshing but not high acidity. A bold style.

Renato Ratti, Serradenari Barolo (La Morra) 2019 90 View This is the first release of Serradenari from Ratti, and it's one of the highest MGAs at around 500 metres – the estate harvested it after Rocche dell'Annunziata. Indeed, this Barolo could seem to be a Langhe for its elegant lightness to the fore. Very pale ruby in colour, it's reductive with notes of cinnamon root, camphor, a balsamic character, and some peachy fruit. Super-fresh and with firm, chewy tannins on a light frame, it's well handled thanks to the combination of both large oak vessels and barrique. A bit rustic at the end.

Vietti, Brunate Barolo (La Morra) 2019 90 View You can feel the southern exposition of Brunate here, with its generous fruit and moderate acidity. The wine is bright ruby in colour, fruity with a slightly confected cherry character, and a fresh rose and violet bouquet/ It's not as complex as expected. The attack is firm with sticky tannins from a massive extraction, and it lacks complexity on the finish.

E Pira & Figli, Cannubi Barolo (Barolo) 2019 89 View This Cannubi seems focused on freshness and structure. It has aromas of macerated roses, dried cherry, and some peppery notes (possibly denoting an early harvest). The tannins are massive, large-grained and extracted, good on the finish but lacking some balance from the fruit. Traditionally styled, it needs time to soften and gain a bit more meat on the bones.

Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, Albarella Barolo (Barolo) 2019 89 View Albarella is just below Cannubi and close to Sarmassa, sharing good exposition with both. This 2019 shows sweetness and sucrosity, with some candied fruit notes, ripe cherry and then a fierce structure. Tannins are to the fore, with firm acidity and quite a brief finish. It needs to soften and to develop more complexity with longer bottle ageing.

Giovanni Rosso Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2019 89 View If you need to easily describe a Barolo from Serralunga, this 2019 from Giovanni Rosso would be a good example. It's the product of classic winemaking, with long maceration on the skins and big oak-vessel ageing for 30 months. An intense and intoxicating violet and blood orange aroma is enriched by ripe cherry. The palate is tight, with firm tannins, refreshing acidity and good balance. More fruit concentration would be appreciated, but this is delicious sternness from Serralunga.

Broccardo, Ravera Barolo (Novello) 2019 88 View From 25-year-old vines over limestone and clay at 350 metres in Ravera, this wine ages for 24 months in large oak vessels. Pale ruby in colour, it has blood orange and flowery notes on the nose, crunchy tannins with light, polite extraction but a slightly rustic grain on the finish, and refreshing, brilliant acidity. Will develop more complexity with further ageing.

Fontanafredda Barolo 2019 88 View Smoky woodland and liquorice notes accompany restrained dried cherry fruit. If the nose is a bit low key in terms of intensity, the palate as well is dry, a bit empty on the middle, and with sticky tannins on the gums. The finish is more balanced, highlighted by a savoury dried cherry aftertaste.

Marengo Mauro, Ravera Barolo (Novello) 2019 88 View This small estate owns a plot in Ravera, one of the highest and freshest MGAs within the appellation. This cooler character is respected in this 2019, with a very pale ruby colour, juicy red currant fruit, some leafy lightness, then a hard, lean and bony palate. It's not fully balanced but showcases a tight and zesty style. The wine ages for 24 months in large Austrian oak casks.

Dosio, Serradenari Barolo (La Morra) 2019 87 View Serradenari is known for its altitude and freshness. More a matter of style than quality, the Barolo from here are leaner and tighter yet fresh, and tend towards elegance. Dosio 2019 is focused on red currant fruit, crisp and firm with sticky tannins, quite simple savouriness, and a leafy aftertaste.

Oddero, Vignarionda Riserva Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2017 98 View Maria Cristina Oddero owns 0.7ha in Vignarionda, one of the best MGAs in all of the Barolo denomination. The vines were planted in 1972, 1983 and 2007. This cru was not produced in the hot 2003 or the cool 1992, 1994 and 2002 vintages; it tends to suffer less in the hotter years, such as 2017. Aged in Austrian oak vessels for 40 months, the wine shines for its typical Vignarionda aromas of cinnamon, wild strawberry and watermelon, with earthy depth reminiscent of white truffle. The attack is firm, as expected from Serralunga, with incredible fruit concentration, weight and freshness. This powerful style is not lacking in grace, due to ripe, refined and condensed tannins, and a savoury finish.

Elvio Cogno, Ravera Vigna Elena Riserva Barolo (Novello) 2017 97 View Planted in 1991, the year the Elvio Cogno winery was founded, this vineyard was baptised with the name of Nadia Cogno and Valter Fissore’s daughter, born in the same year. It was planted with the Nebbiolo Rosé biotype, the lightest and most elegant Nebbiolo. Vigna Elena is about one hectare, inside the Ravera cru, and its soils are calcareous-clay with a southeast exposure at about 380m above sea level. Post-fermentation maceration is for 30 days with submerged cap, followed by 36 months of ageing in large 50hl Slavonian oak barrels. This 2017 shines for its Parma violet elegance allied to cinnamon spice, a restrained soapy rosewater scent, and savoury depth of camphor and subtle balsam. The attack is velvety, full, supple and refreshing. The savouriness is dominant, and the finish displays a glycerol layer and lifted acidity with extremely elegant tannins. It's a bit warming, if you want to find something not perfect in this wine.

Ettore Germano, Lazzarito Riserva Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2017 97 View One of the best Riserva 2017, the Nebbiolo grapes here are selected from a 90-year-old vineyard. The grapes are picked later, but are not overripe. The ruby colour shines in the glass with its garnet tinge. It has very fresh aromas of violet, macerated roses and red currants. A delicate attack of bitter orange with elegant acidity is followed by firm tannins, velvety and austere on the finish. The palate is progressive: chewy and dusty, it's completed by great ripeness. Long and warming, it's powerful and austere yet shows its greatness with its graceful cherry kernel finish.

Oddero, Bussia Vigna Mondoca Riserva Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2017 97 View Vigna Mondoca lies at the top of Bussia Soprana, close to the famed crus of Dardi and Pianpolvere. This wine is aged in 30hl oak barrels for approximately 36 months. Very restrained and mineral, the nose is mostly focused on rhubarb, cherry kernel, and elegant earthy tones. There's no space here for flowers and delicacy: the aromatic impact is austere in a very positive way. The palate is precise and elegant, between velvety and silky, with long, lifted acidity. A great wine that I would revisit in ten years. How could this be a 2017?

Bovio, De Rieumes Riserva Barolo (La Morra) 2017 96 View Alessandra Bovio's Riserva from 2017 is a blend of Arborina, Gattera and Parussi, aged for 24 months in oak and finished in concrete for around seven months. Aromas of rose, leather, tar, a lot of minty character, dried cherry and balsamic depth lead to a palate full of sucrosity. This is extremely precise, full, warming, and with some of the greatest tannins tasted in the 2017 vintage. Thick on the finish, there is a lot of meat on the bones here. Will age gracefully.

Cavallotto, Bricco Boschis Vigna San Giuseppe Riserva Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2017 96 View The dark style of Alfio Cavallotto is, if possible, enhanced here by the natural style of the vintage. This is a cask sample, still in oak and not bottled yet. It has an intense smoky woodland nose, with a lot of mineral earthiness along with liquorice, graphite, tar and earthy dark cherry. Large, powerful and extracted tannins dominate the palate, with crisp, brilliant acidity. A really muscular and angular wine, almost over-extracted and quite biting on the finish, but prepared for the long haul.

Massolino, Vignarionda Riserva Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2017 96 View A traditional style with long fermentation and maceration in oak vats at a temperature of around 30°C, then aged in large Slavonian oak barrels for up to 42 months, followed by a further 24 months in the bottle. The nose is impressively fresh and vibrant, with a mix of white pepper, watermelon, wild strawberry and mint leaf. Less restrained than usual, on the palate the attack is firm, still young, and chewy, with brilliant long acidity and a cherry kernel finish. It deserves time to develop more complexity.

Tenuta Carretta, Cannubi Collezione Rag. Franco Miroglio Riserva Barolo (Barolo) 2017 96 View This refined, exclusive wine (just 1,260 bottles are produced each vintage) ages for 36 months in oak, but is only released after 60 months of cellaring. Bright ruby in the glass with no garnet tinge, it opens up to reveal a delicate sweet violet aroma, along with vibrant dried cherry and fresh strawberry. There is the subtle Cannubi character evident too, with its minty and citrussy elegance. Velvety and delicate on the palate, it's more graceful than expected in the 2017 vintage – very well crafted with lifted and savoury, almost peaty, freshness; clean and long on the finish. Great.

Brezza, Sarmassa Vigna Bricco Riserva Barolo (Barolo) 2017 94 View There's evidence here of winemaking aimed at preserving the freshness of the fruit in the 2017 vintage, with – for example – a shorter 24 months of oak ageing. Bright ruby and garnet in colour, it opens with elegant violet and cinnamon, camphor-like minerality, dried rose, and and red currant fruit core. On the palate, the fruit and peppery notes dominate. The attack is firm, with velvety and dusty tannins which result in power without being too stern. There's a bit of dryness on the finish but otherwise it has a great profile and fruit freshness.

Giovanni Viberti, Bricco delle Viole Riserva Barolo (Barolo) 2017 94 View After gentle handling in stainless steel and a relatively short maceration of up to 24 days, this Riserva spent 46 months in large untoasted oak vessels. Still ruby in colour, it has an assertive floral character, with wild strawberry and pomegranate, a deep smoky woodland note, and liquorice root complexity. There's great elegance of minerality and vibrant violet on the palate, with velvety, dusty tannins, crisp acidity, and a bit of sternness on the finish. Good length and good concentration, with a liquorice candy finish and great savouriness.

Renzo Seghesio, Ginestra Vigna Pajana Riserva Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2017 94 View Vigna Pajana is harvested as a selection of the Pajana vineyard, one of the best plots within the Ginestra MGA, always solid and needing time to develop. The grapes are mostly destemmed, with 15% whole clusters, undergoing a fermentation plus 30 days of submerged cap maceration. The wine ages in large Slavonian and Austrian oak barrels for 42 months in 2017. Pure ruby with no garnet tinge, it displays a very dense concentration of colour, opening up to reveal peach tea sweetness, restrained fresh violet, cherry, pomegranate, some meatiness, and camphor minerality in depth. It's still austere on the palate, with graceful yet powerful tannins and great balance due to fruit concentration. Very classic and austere with a long, warming finish, this is one for the long haul.

Réva, Lazzarito Riserva Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2017 94 View Lazzarito is undoubtedly one of the top MGAs of Barolo, and the wines here show more volume compared to Cerretta or Gabutti, for example. Rèva 2017 Riserva shines for its stunning violet, sweet cherry and subtle blood orange character, with a slightly over-sweet peachy character. Concentrated and velvety, with delicate refreshing acidity, this Lazzarito is focused on elegance, while the sternness on the finish is well balanced by the juicy fruit.

Anselma, Adasi Riserva Barolo (Barolo) 2017 93 View A wine with a modern nose and a classic palate. Aromas of ripe cherry, rose, violet, and earthy strawberry in depth give the impression of elegance in the rich 2017 vintage. It has a savoury character on the palate, with an assertive, intense definition of dried cherry fruit, super-large grainy tannins, and quite a drying and bitter finish. I would bet on its ageing with its fiercely austere character.

Costa di Bussia Tenuta Arnulfo, Bussia Riserva Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2017 93 View Very classic winemaking with 36 months of ageing in large Slavonian oak barrels, this 2017 vintage is floral with both fresh and macerated rose and violet supported by pomegranate fruit. The style doesn't change on the juicy palate; firm with a polite extraction allied to the sternness of Bussia and the 2017 vintage. There is no dryness here, nor stickiness, nor bitterness. A classic Barolo Riserva with an austere character. For cellaring.

Fortemasso, Castelletto Riserva Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2017 93 View If there is a vintage where easterly-exposed MGAs such as Castelletto could dictate the difference, it is 2017. Bright garnet in the glass, this Riserva shines for its delicate and perfumed notes of rose, violet, face powder, graphite and bright cherry definition. Superbly handled, the velvety palate has great balance between dusty tannins with a sticky finish and fruit concentration. A bit warming but good.

Gomba, Boschetti Riserva Barolo (Barolo) 2017 93 View Sergio Gomba's Boschetti Riserva is made in a relatively lighter style. From 70-year-old vines, the grapes are gently handled in the winery with 20 to 25 days of maceration on the skins (a short time for Barolo Riserva) and 24 months in Slavonian oak vessels. Dense ruby garnet in the glass, this Riserva has a wild strawberry, dried cherry, violet, cinnamon and tarry character. Dense on the dusty palate, delicate acidity combines with relatively light extraction, and finishes with a velvety texture and liquorice flavour. A good interpretation of the 2017 vintage, tamed here with grace.

Livia Fontana, Bussia Riserva Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2017 93 View Today Livia Fontana is running her father's estate with her sons, producing very focused Barolos with precise and somewhat modern winemaking. In the 2017 vintage, this style was helpful. Ruby in colour, very pale and bright, aromas are restrained if not reductive. Peachy with red cherry and vanilla scents are enhanced by meaty notes, suggestive of its graceful and fresh complexity. The attack is graceful as well, with refined tannins, and a warming, dusty, oaky finish. Well judged and well handled.

Cascina Sot, Bricco San Pietro Riserva Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2017 92 View This Nebbiolo is from a 90-year-old vineyard and the grapes are fermented and macerated in 30hl oak vessels, then aged in French tonneaux for 32 months. The wine is garnet in colour, restrained and evolved, with tobacco notes, rhubarb and dried cherry, and a signature Parma violet note. Full of sucrosity and concentration on the palate, it's sustained by firm, thick tannins, quite sticky and bitter on the finish yet balanced. A very well handled Barolo in this vintage – the old vines and the oak ageing help.

Fratelli Giacosa, Scarrone Vigna del Mandorlo Riserva Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2017 92 View Exquisitely traditional winemaking with partial whole-cluster grapes (from a severe selection in the Mandorlo), a long 60-day submerged cap maceration, and 46 months of ageing in 30hl oak vessels. On the nose, earthy notes dominate with graphite, cola, tar and earthy strawberry fruit. Delicacy is to the fore on the palate, with firm and austere tannins, a bit on the gums, along with a lot of sucrosity and refreshing acidity. It lacks a bit of meat on the bones, but is a classic style.

Enrico Serafino, Briccolina Riserva Barolo (Serralunga d’Alba) 2017 91 View Bright ruby in the glass, this is mostly floral in aroma with rose and violet, toastiness of oak, and restrained dried cherry fruit. There's a great beauty of fruit here, elegant and lifted on the dusty, chewy palate, with large-grained tannins and a bit of sternness on the finish. It's not dry, nor bitter, but very extracted. Possibly not easy to drink now, but definitely worth revisiting.

Rocche Costamagna, Rocche dell'Annunziata Riserva Barolo (La Morra) 2017 91 View Dense ruby with garnet rim, this Rocche dell'Annunziata – in my view the best cru within La Morra – is the result of the dry and hot 2017 vintage. A bit jammy on the nose, with liquorice, milk chocolate and blood orange, it shows firm, large-grained tannins and an austere, almost sticky finish, slightly drying but not over-extracted. Opulent fruit balances the structure.

San Biagio, Bricco San Biagio Riserva Barolo (La Morra) 2017 90 View This Riserva comes from an artisanal estate. The fermentation takes place in new oak and malolactic is also done in oak, where the wine ages for 30 months. The nose is toasty, with fresh red currant fruit, sweet violet, and a whiff of yellow stone fruits. Below this graceful profile there is a firm structure of dusty, large-grained yet sweet tannins, dominated by a cola-oaky finish. Quite modern in style.

Stroppiana, Bussia Riserva Barolo (Monforte d’Alba) 2017 90 View From a relatively high plot in Bussia at 400m planted in 1990, this wine is floral with violet and rose, wax, red currant and cherry, full of delicacy and some vibrancy and minerality. This interpretation exhibits a peppery freshness on the crunchy, chewy palate, then a drying finish, warming yet balanced.

Negretti, Bricco Ambrogio Indio Riserva Barolo (Roddi) 2017 87 View Negretti owns the westerly, highest part of Bricco Ambrogio. The Riserva here is ruby in colour and focused on bright cherry fruit with leather and macerated violet complexity. There's a lot of fruit ripeness but not too much concentration and weight, so the attack is very bony, with polite extraction, moderate acidity and quite a simple finish. A drinkable 2017 Riserva.

Rosoretto, Parussi Riserva Barolo (Castiglione Falletto) 2017 87 View This Riserva ages for 12 months in tonneaux and for another 36 months in botti grandi. Garnet in the glass, it's full of rose scents enhanced by macerated violet, cherry and pomegranate. The attack is firm, with concentration but also massive extraction of austere tannins, not totally balanced on the finish. Despite the fuller body and 15.5% of alcohol, it feels more extracted than supple.

