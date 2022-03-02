After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 106 wines all with 95 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201999
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)201999
Château LafleurPomerol201999
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)201999
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201999
Vieux Château CertanPomerol201999
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201998
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201998
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)201998
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201998
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château Le PinPomerol201998
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201998
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201998
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac (2ème Cru Classé)201998
Château Pontet-CanetPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201998
Château TrotanoyPomerol201998
PetrusPomerol201998
Château Beauséjour Duffau-LagarrosseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201997
Château ClimensSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201997
Château ClinetPomerol201997
Château Doisy-VédrinesSauternes (2ème Cru Classé)201997
Château GazinPomerol201997
Château Haut-BaillyPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan201997
Château L'ÉvangilePomerol201997
Château La ConseillantePomerol201997
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol201997
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château Lafaurie-PeyragueySauternes (1er Cru Classé)201997
Château Lafleur, Les Pensées de LafleurPomerol201997
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201997
Château Lynch-BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201997
Château Margaux, Pavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc201997
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201997
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201997
Château Vray Croix de GayPomerol201997
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201997
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit Cheval BlancBordeaux Blanc201996
Château CoutetSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201996
Château Croizet BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201996
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201996
Château de SalesPomerol201996
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Durfort-VivensMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château GuiraudSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201996
Château HosannaPomerol201996
Château La Croix de GayPomerol201996
Château La DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201996
Château LagrangeSt-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Léoville BartonSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Léoville-Las Cases, Le Petit Lion du Marquis de Las CasesSt-Julien201996
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C de CarmesPessac-Léognan201996
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)201996
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201996
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château RieussecSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201996
Château SuduirautSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201996
Château Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)201996
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201996
Château BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201995
Château BeauregardPomerol201995
Château BellevueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château BeychevelleSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)201995
Château BourgneufPomerol201995
Château Boyd-CantenacMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Clerc MilonPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Couhins-LurtonPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201995
Château Couhins-Lurton, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201995
Château de Rayne VigneauSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201995
Château Feytit-ClinetPomerol201995
Château Fleur CardinaleSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Jean FaureSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château La GravePomerol201995
Château La Tour BlancheSauternes (1er Cru Classé)201995
Château La ViolettePomerol201995
Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades de LafitePauillac201995
Château Latour à PomerolPomerol201995
Château Le PrieuréSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Les Grandes MuraillesSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Château Malartic-Lagravière, BlancPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201995
Château Palmer, Alter EgoMargaux201995
Château Pape ClémentPessac-Léognan201995
Château Petit-VillagePomerol201995
Château QuintusSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)201995
Château RougetPomerol201995
Château Saint-PierreSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Saint-PierrePomerol201995
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan201995
Château Sociando-MalletHaut-Médoc201995
Château VillemaurineSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)201995
Clos du ClocherPomerol201995
Clos du MarquisSt-Julien201995
Les Perrières de LafleurBordeaux Supérieur201995

See also

Bordeaux 2019 in bottle: overview and top-scoring wines

Photo highlights: Bordeaux 2019 in bottle