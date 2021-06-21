Bordeaux 2020: Release prices and scores

This year's Bordeaux en primeur campaign is well underway with more than 70 estates releasing their prices for the 2020 wines. See all the Bordeaux 2020 en primeur releases here with scores and tasting notes by Jane Anson.

The table below shows all the estates that have released prices for their 2020 wines so far. They are presented in descending order of the ex-négociant release price in Euros per single bottle. The table also shows the release price of a case of 12 x 75cl bottles, with comparisons against the 2019 single bottle release price and current market value of a case of 12 of the 2019 vintage. The tasting note and score for each wine is also available via a drop down button. Prices were provided by Liv-ex which records transactions between its merchant members in the UK, US, Asia and Europe.


Please rotate your device to view the table in full.
Producer & Appellation Score € Single Single % diff (2019) € Case Case % diff (2019) Notes
Château Lafleur, Pomerol9852696,320-52.6
Château Ausone, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)99500196,00014
Château Lafite Rothschild, Pauillac (1er Cru Classé)9747519.95,8808.9
Château Cheval Blanc, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)993802.74,656-2.7
Château Angélus, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)97260133,0487
Château Pavie, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)9724002,8906.7
Château L'Eglise-Clinet, Pomerol9623414.72,811-13
Château L'Évangile, Pomerol98180332,22026.7
Château Lafite Rothschild Carruades de Lafite , Pauillac9217017.22,124-18.3
Château La Fleur-Pétrus, Pomerol97162.501.561,95017
Château Cos d'Estournel, St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)9715036.41,80031.6
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande, Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé)9613226.31,6147.6
Château Pichon Baron, Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé)96110.416.51,32711.7
Château Valandraud, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)96108201,27813.1
Château Canon, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)999637.91,15229.4
Château Lynch-Bages, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)969036.41,04015.5
Château Hosanna, Pomerol9583.3-4.71,000-3
Château Pavie Decesse, St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)95830996-4.1
Château Calon-Ségur, St-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)987825.893811.7
Clos Fourtet, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)967818.293911.8
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, Pessac-Léognan967820948-9.7
Château Pontet-Canet, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9774.428.38901.1
Château Troplong Mondot, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)97722086418.2
Château Clinet, Pomerol956626.9798-10.1
Château Rauzan-Ségla, Margaux (2ème Cru Classé)96662279816.7
Domaine de Chevalier, Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)95661479710
Château Pape Clément, Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)9462.48.37523.7
Château Léoville Barton, St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)946016.3730
Château Beychevelle, St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)9457.69.16955.6
Château Gruaud-Larose, St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)9557.611.66957
Château Clerc Milon, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9456.417.569011
Château Gazin, Pomerol945611.16736.8
Château Larcis Ducasse, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)9755.22466422
Château Duhart-Milon, Pauillac (4ème Cru Classé)9455146849.6
Château Canon-la-Gaffelière, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)94549.86535.2
Château Palmer Alter Ego, Margaux9350.51660616.5
Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9550.416.760712
Château Lascombes, Margaux (2ème Cru Classé)9249.27.96004
Château Brane-Cantenac, Margaux (2ème Cru Classé)944821.260020.5
Château La Gaffelière, St-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)954817.66005.6
Domaine de Chevalier, Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)9546.818.256514.1
Château d'Issan, Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)964220.750615.5
Château Suduiraut, Sauternes964220.750414.8
Château Bourgneuf, Pomerol94500
Château La Serre, St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)94500
Château Giscours, Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)9540.821.449217.1
Château Haut-Batailley, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9339.613.84708.8
Château Talbot, St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)9539.61747916.8
Château Malescot St Exupéry, Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)9238.428462-2.9
Château Saint-Pierre, St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)9438.4144629.5
Château Léoville-Las Cases Clos du Marquis, St-Julien9237.214.845010
Château Malartic-Lagravière, Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)933626.74328
Château Cantenac Brown, Margaux (3ème Cru Classé)9334.21441210
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande Pichon Comtesse Réserve, Pauillac9232.840231
Château d'Armailhac, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9332.412.53966.5
Château Monbousquet, St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)9032.4839120
Château Cos d'Estournel, Les Pagodes de Cos, St-Estèphe9231.243720
Château Branaire-Ducru, St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)9331.210.6372-4
Château Phélan Ségur, St-Estèphe9430.615.938417.4
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouLa Croix Ducru Beaucaillou, St-Julien95301135910.8
Château Langoa Barton, St-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)9229.44.2358
Château Malartic-Lagravière, Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)9428.89.13475.5
Château Grand Mayne, St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)9327.69.53345
Château du Tertre, Margaux (5ème Cru Classé)93277.13283.1
Château Batailley, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9426.53.93370.3
Château La Lagune, Haut-Médoc (3ème Cru Classé)9326.4103247
Château Gloria, St-Julien9226.4103175.6
Château Haut-Bages Libéral, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)9126.415.83119
Château Coutet, Sauternes (1er Cru Classé)9426.403248
Château Lafon-Rochet, St-Estèphe (4ème Cru Classé)9326-3.7325-3.3
Château Quinault L'Enclos, St-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)9225.87.53124
Château Grand-Puy Ducasse, Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé)90248.13008.7
Château Doisy-Daëne, Sauternes (2ème Cru Classé)962402900
Château Sociando-Mallet, Haut-Médoc9222.811.8275-5.4
Château Chasse-Spleen, Moulis-en-Médoc91204.22441.7
Château Tour St Christophe, St-Émilion (Grand Cru)9319.23.22764.1
Château Ormes de Pez, St-Estèphe9318.610.72257.1
Château Cantemerle, Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)93187.12181.9
Château Peymouton, St-Émilion (Grand Cru)90145
Château Beaumont, Haut-Médoc918.33.71055

Prices in bond as of June 2021. Cases are 12 x 75cl bottles.



DISCLAIMER: Decanter's en primeur score and price table is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Wine prices may vary and they can go down as well as up. Seek independent advice where necessary and be aware that wine investment is unregulated in several markets, including the UK.



See also

Bordeaux 2020 en primeur wines: what to expect

Bordeaux 2020 wines: our en primeur verdict

Best Bordeaux 2020 wines: top-scorers