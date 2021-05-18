Bordeaux Score Table Image

After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2020 en primeur samples, Jane Anson has given her full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 74 wines all with 95 points or above.


Producer Appellation Score Notes
Château AusoneSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)99
Château CanonSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)99
Château Cheval BlancSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)99
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)99
Château Bélair-MonangeSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)98
Château Calon SégurSt-Estèphe (3ème Cru Classé)98
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)98
Château L'ÉvangilePomerol98
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)98
Château LafleurPomerol98
Château LatourPauillac (1er Cru Classé)98
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)98
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)98
Château TrotanoyPomerol98
PetrusPomerol98
Château AngélusSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)97
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)97
Château La Fleur-PétrusPomerol97
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)97
Château Larcis DucasseSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)97
Château Le PinPomerol97
Château Margaux, Pavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc97
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)97
Château PavieSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé A)97
Château Pontet-CanetPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)97
Château RocheyronSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)97
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)97
Château Troplong MondotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)97
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)96
Château FigeacSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)96
Château Haut-BaillyPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)96
Château Haut-Brion, Haut-Brion BlancPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)96
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)96
Château L'Eglise-ClinetPomerol96
Château La ConseillantePomerol96
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)96
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)96
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan96
Château Lynch-BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)96
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)96
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac (2ème Cru Classé)96
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)96
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)96
Château Trotte VieilleSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)96
Château ValandraudSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)96
Clos FourtetSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)96
Le DômeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)96
Château Beau-Séjour BécotSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)95
Château Certan de MayPomerol95
Château ClinetPomerol95
Château Cos d'Estournel, Blanc de Cos d'EstournelBordeaux Blanc95
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, La Croix Ducru BeaucaillouSt-Julien95
Château Duhart-MilonPauillac (4ème Cru Classé)95
Château FonplégadeSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)95
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)95
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)95
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)95
Château HosannaPomerol95
Château La DominiqueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)95
Château La Fleur de GayPomerol95
Château La GaffelièreSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)95
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, La Mission Haut-Brion BlancPessac-Léognan95
Château La ViolettePomerol95
Château LassègueSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)95
Château Pavie DecesseSt-Émilion (Grand Cru Classé)95
Château Pavie MacquinSt-Émilion (1er Grand Cru Classé B)95
Château TalbotSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)95
Château Tertre RôteboeufSt-Émilion (Grand Cru)95
Château Vray Croix de GayPomerol95
Clos du ClocherPomerol95
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)95
Vieux Château CertanPomerol95

