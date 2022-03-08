Château Haut-Brion Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2019 97 View Green apple, gooseberry and lots of elderflower notes on the nose - smells like elderflower cordial. Great definition and precision here, there's body for sure, it's not a light wine with richness and depth but so wonderfully precise and defined that the fruit flavour almost glides across the palate. Lovely freshness here too, with a mineral, almost salty tang to the fruit keeping the mouth cool. It's still a bit shy but has juicy lemon sides and an amazingly deep core of fruit with a cooling overtone lifting the whole palate. A wine you want to sit with and one destined for long ageing. Such intensity but also elegance. A blend of 64.4% Sauvignon Blanc and 35.6% Semillon. Drinking window: 2030-2050

Château Margaux, Pavillon Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2019 97 View Expressive and generous on the nose with white stone fruit, apricot and peach nuances and a hint of white flowers. Lovely impact on the tongue, quite an opulent opening, round and full but with an energetic core and the acidity coming through strongly on the finish. Stoney with apple nuances, clean, lively and precise. Such lemon juiciness at the finish, the flavour goes on and on. Extremely crystalline and flavourful but not overthetop with an appealing grapefruit element on the finish. You could drink this now but it will age very gracefully. grapefruit element on the finish too. Managing director Philippe Bascaules says both 2018 and 2019 were good surprises for whites, with picking for the 2019 vintage starting at the beginning of September to retain acidity. 'The pH is low (3.10) and we've found the style we want, ripe flavours but also tension on the palate', he said. Drinking Window: 2027 - 2035.

Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 97 View Appealing Semillon nuances on the nose (from the 5% in the blend), honeyed waxy lemons, peach, apricot and vanilla cream. Such a sumptuous texture, you get a wonderful bitterness straight away - orange, lemon and grapefruit rind which gives the edges of the frame and balances the freshness and bright acidity. I adore the rich yet juicy texture and a hint of sweetness on the tongue that just grabs the interest and holds it all the way through to a long finish. Structured and powerful yet still so youthful and finding its character. So much potential here. Drinking window: 2029-2050

Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit Cheval Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2019 96 View Gorgeous perfume on the nose, delicate but expressive blackcurrants and black cherries - this has a real dark side to it but is lifted by such pretty scented aromatics. Great acidity from the start, bright and vibrant with a cool and fresh mid palate. You have this mouthwatering acidity and lovely bright fruits but just such softness and charm too. It feels like a 'cooler' younger brother to the grand vin, a similar style but effortless and super charming without trying too hard at this point. Round and succulent. There are no specific plots for Petit Cheval so some that were chosen for 2019 went into the grand vin in 2018. At only 5.5% of production it's the rarest of the estate's wines. A blend of 56% Merlot and 44% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2045.

Château Couhins-Lurton Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 95 View White flowers on the nose alongside bright citrus fruits, lemon, grape and melon. Nice drive here, this has good energy and precision. I like the directness as well as the layering of white flowers, honey and peach, pear and apricot fruit before a cooling mint aspect on the finish which is particularly appealing. Good freshness and easy-drinking appeal. Drinking window: 2027-2045

Château Malartic-Lagravière Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 95 View Apple, elderflower, white peach and apricot. Smooth and bright, this has finesse and class with real linearity and direction. I like the texture and mouthfeel - big enough to be quite a structured and round wine but with lightness and freshness too. This has real focus, perhaps not so layered and expressive at this point, but such an excellent drive of lemon and lime fruit and some bitter grapefruit edges too, that give spice and definition. Confident and poised. Great winemaking. Drinking window: 2027-2040

Château Climens, Asphodelle Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View A crystalline and mineral-touched nose - apple skin, lemongrass and white flowers. Just so pure and lifted with notes of elderflower and rose reminding me of an English garden. This is so complete on the palate, fleshy but well defined with a really soft honey edge supported by stone fruit and a clear minerality too. Excellent acidity, it's quite a 'white' style, not exuberant but nicely refreshing and inviting. Clear, bright and lively but at the same time a soft powdery minerality gives it a texture, like velvet that sweeps across the tongue. Elegant and finessed with a real personality - you wouldn't guess it's from Sauternes or even Bordeaux. A nice expression of a dry white from the sweet region. Winemaker Pascal Jolivet consultant. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2044.

Château de Fieuzal Pessac-Léognan 2019 94 View Pineapple and mango on the nose, delicious and expressive exotic fruit aromas. Good impact on the palate, a nice mix of lemon and creamy patisserie elements. Good balance and harmony, not a showstopper or trying to deliver too much but this has such a great weight and drive on the palate with crisp apple, honeyed lemon and touches of orange too. Energy and acidity. Yummy. Drinking window: 2024-2044

Château La Mission Haut-Brion, Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2019 94 View Wet wool, something a little bit waxy to the nose with touches of lemon curd - very welcoming. Lovely mouthfeel here, enveloping, rich and concentrated but also fresh and vibrant. Nuance and structure with a spicy almost bitter orange tone to this. A great balance of bright lemon citrus fruits - juicy and lively then with a creminess that comes in and calms everything down. I love the interplay between the richness and fat from the Semillon and precise intensity of the acidity from the Sauvignon. 69.9% Semillon and 30.1% Sauvignon Blanc. Drinking window: 2024-2038

Château Les Charmes-Godard Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 94 View Quince and pear on the nose with some lemon notes. This has a creaminess on the palate, yes there's bright fruit but there's this gorgeous enveloping of dairy elements that is so satisfying like a lemon meringue pie, brioche or buttery patisserie items, not so much to overwhelm but to give the citrus fruits another dimension. Great energy and acidity here, lots of life and fun. Elegant and finessed but also showy and bright. A great wine. One to crack open with friends. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2038.

Château Mouton Rothschild, Aile d'Argent Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View Expressive and open straight away, the aromas just jump out the glass - classic white fruits, ripe peach, apricot, lemon and green apple. This is round with good plumpness and a lovely depth on the mid palate. Such vibrancy and dynamism but also a touch of voluptuousness - the initial flavours filling the mouth with a really softly sweet and exotic fruit flavour, then expanding giving stone fruits and mineral notes at the end. I love the interplay of flavours changing from the beginning to the end as the wine becomes more expressive. Characterful. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Château Puygueraud Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 94 View Lovely ripe and expressive nose, quite full and exotic - lemon, lime, mandarin, grapefruit and pineapple - such complexity on the nose. This is so alive, really high acidity balanced by lush juicy fruit. Round but light on the palate, such energy and verve with good background of salinity and touch of oak adding definition and structure. This is fun and fruit forward. A bright wine that wants to come out and play. But it's the sweet, honeyed edge of the fruit that's the best, it captures interest and holds it all the way. Almost a touch of lemon sherbert on the end. Drink now for high acid and upfront freshness or hold on to. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Château Reynon Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View White flowers and white fruits on the nose, fresh and softly floral with appealing pear aromas. On the palate there is just a lovely intensity, a real unctuous quality - it's round and a sightly full style but all in balance while having a high mouthwatering acidity and cleaning mineral touch. This has a delicate and welcome balance between enough weight and depth to go with food and enough acidity and brightness to have without - a clever combination. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2039.

Château Rieussec, R de Rieussec Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View Extremely pale white/yellow colour in the glass with an expressive nose of fresh and lively white fruits - peach and apricot as well as tropical fruits with a hint of sweetness. Nice body and weight in the mouth - precision and clarity on show with passion fruit and zesty lemon edges. Well packaged - this feels confident with the flavours pushed along from start to finish while the high acidity balances the weight, texture and nuances of the tropical fruit flavours. Such persistency. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2036.

Château Valandraud, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View Lovely intensity, you can smell the complexity of aromas - white pear, red apple, apricot and white peach. This is sumptuous and full, it's a large wine no doubt but filled with layers of fruit and texture that keep the flavour going and going. Serious in style, focussed with precision and definition but also good acidity underneath keeping the freshness despite the oak elements which do come in towards the end. At 15.5% this is a hefty wine in terms of alcohol and you get that in the richness but this delivers a lot of flavour. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2034.

Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 94 View A round and inviting nose full of creamy lemon, green apple and white peach aromas - smells pure. Gorgeous clarity on the palate, this is a serious wine with power and concentration. The palate is definitely marked by the wood in terms of texture and spice but there is also a crystalline aspect to the fruit which is appealingly presented. Juicy green apple, lime zest and orange touches. Still extremely youthful but so promising. Drinking window: 2025-2036

Les Champs Libres Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View A rich nose, this smells evocative but also so fresh with white fruits - peach and apricot and some yellow flowers subtle but nuanced. Tension and juice on the palate, lovely clarity and texture on the tongue, the lemon, green apple, peach juice, pineapple and grapefruit settles and lingers - almost tangy with high acidity but also a lovely touch of minerality which nicely counters the exotic fruits. Excellent presence and character. A blend of mostly Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc vine genetics with a small percentage of Sauternes Semillon genetics. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2034.

Château Carbonnieux Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 93 View Apricot, pear and apple on the nose with a soft lime tang. Great persistence and energy, fruit has been well controlled and this delivers a round but fresh and lively glass of wine with subtle minerality on show too. Crunchy apple, candied lemon, some pineapple bitterness and a touch of marmalade or orange rind. Quie a tense, frank and linear style with definition and precision. Excellent winemaking. Drinking window: 2023-2041

Château Couhins Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 93 View Peach and apricot notes on the nose. Quite a full bodied wine on the palate, rich and concentrated, fills the mouth with great freshness and super zesty flavours - lemon and lime and a lovely wet stone minerality too which is so appealing. Refreshing and energetic. So well delivered - a crowd-pleasing wine to have with food. Long finish. Drinking window: 2025-2042

Château de Rayne Vigneau, Le Sec de Rayne Vigneau Bordeaux Blanc 2019 93 View Soft perfume on the nose, definite florality with grass and elderflower aromas. This is racy, bright and vibrant in the glass, real Sauvignon acidity and detail. Feels precise if super linear. Clean, fresh and direct with crisp green apple and lemon. An elegance to this, it's not super fat or weighty but well defined. Drink this now with oysters and some soft cheese too. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2042.

Château Grand Village Bordeaux Blanc 2019 93 View Gorgeous expression on the nose, grass, lemon, green apple, gooseberry and soft white floral touches. Such succulence on the palate, a rush of pear, peach juice, almost sweet with a sucrosity that is so appealing and gives both weight, texture and structure but also with a delicacy and light touch. Density of fruit flavours - unctuous and mouth watering but an aerial style with such definition. It has that amazing ability to be tense and direct but also softly expansive from start to finish. So delicious. One third Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc, one third Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc and one third Sémillon. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Château Haut-Brion, La Clarte de Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Varietal aromas on the nose, gooseberry, grass, lemon peel and green apple. Lovely profile here, this is smooth but viscous not as acidic as I was expecting more on the voluptuous side with an appealing weight and texture. A ripe, full style with lifted peach, ripe pear and green apple flavours. I like the density with a touch of lemon sherbert around the edges giving definition and lift. A blend of 51.7% Sauvignon Blanc and 48.3% Semillon. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Château La Garde Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Beautiful bright lemon touching on gold in colour. Floral aromatics to the citrus fruit. Clean, precise and driving on the palate. Great acidity and mouthfeel in general here, this has body and balance, fruit and acidity. You really feel the texture - the juicy almost thick lemon tang with a touch of sweetness to the fruit enough to give it a mouthwatering quality but also adding to the overall density. Have with scallops! A blend of 89% Sauvignon Blanc on limestone and 11% Semillon. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Chateau Lagrave Martillac Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Ripe and expressive nose, lemon, lime and green apple. Good freshness and life here, really good crunchy quality to the palate with appealing pineapple nuances. Quite high acidity but it's well handled. Good length and persistence. Drinking window: 2022-2035

Château Larrivet Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View Gorgeous nose, pineapple, passionfruit and mandarin - smells so expressive. Fully flavoured on the palate, this is a rich and heady wine filled with fruit and texture. The frame is large and structured and given spicy edges from the wood ageing. Feels round and alive. Still very youthful with bright lemon, grapefruit and mango touches. Despite its power and concentration it's polished and quite charming with precision and clarity on show. Tasted twice. 3.17pH. Drinking window: 2025-2037

Château Olivier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 93 View Some honey, white pepper and jasmine elements on the nose. Nice persistency, a good drive of sharp citrus and stone fruits that feel well handled and all in line alongside perfumed edges which give nuance and appeal. Enjoyable overall balance, well controlled and executed with such drinkability. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de Smith Pessac-Léognan 2019 93 View White fruit and flowers, lemon sweets, orange rind and clementine aromas on the nose. Great clarity and definition, this fills the mouth with a rich texture that is both smooth and sleek. It’s weighty on the palate, you get the feeling of it having richness and roundness but also with such tension. Streamlined but also shapely. A delicious wine with peach, fresh apricot and grapefruit nuances. Drinking window: 2024-2034

Château Tronquoy-Lalande Bordeaux Blanc 2019 93 View Such an expressive nose filled with white flowers, lanolin, apricot and tangerine aromas - abundant and intense. Lively on the palate, with a good rush of juice, very faint sweetness and good balancing acidity. Almost mouthwatering immediately, so there is great freshness, but it's more the aromatic intensity that is so appealing - floral, spicy and high toned. Hard to place in Bordeaux but this has a lovely lemon, orange succulence with a lemongrass aftertaste. A blend of 66% Semillon and 34% Sauvignon Gris. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Château Valandraud, Virginie de Valandraud Bordeaux Blanc 2019 93 View Sauvignon nose with a faint minerality. Gorgeous texture, sleek, defined and direct with a core of white fruits and a touch of nutty nuance that just adds a bit of texture and body. Delicious, precise and persistent. Great weight, almost light it's so direct with a lovely lift and purity. You know there's concentration there but it's delivered so well with the aromatics giving weight and texture too but all supremely balanced. Energy and intensity, good length, this is well made. A lovely and nuanced second wine. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Clos des Lunes, Lune d'Argent Bordeaux Blanc 2019 93 View Such an aromatic nose, wow, the aromas just jump out the glass - lime, mandarin peel, candied lemon - smells more on the Sauvignon side. This is lovely on the palate, it has a great weight with definition and structure from the Semillon. There is acidity but it's really well integrated giving a rounder, more wide and weighty wine than light and super fresh. I like the style, it's gourmet and rich but still with a lovely lift and overall appeal. This also has a really delicate but wonderful florality to the fruit - perfumed lychee, pear and peach. Delicious. Just short of unctuous but on the good side. Crack open now and enjoy with food. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Clos Dubreuil, Chardonnay Vin de France 2019 93 View A lovely fresh lemon and softly buttery nose - zesty. Bright and linear on the palate, direct and precise with excellent acidity and freshness. Touches of mandarin on the palate, against crisp green apple, lemon and soft peach all combine so satisfyingly. A wonderful success. Excellent precision, acidity and overall freshness. Totally charming and easy to recommend. Seek out. Benoit Trocard, Chardonnay not allowed in Bordeaux so labelled as Vin de France. Terra Vitis. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Clos Floridène Graves 2019 93 View Elderflower and gooseberry on the nose with some soft herbal tones - smells inviting. Round and quite fat in the mouth, this has a thick lemon style, weighty, with pear and peach juice too. I like the density here and the soft honeyed sweetness that you get quite clearly on the palate. Feels more rich and sumptuous. Good drive though and a lime tang on the finish. Charming and elegant with lots to like. Enjoy it now for it's youthful bright fruit or keep it for longer ageing. Have with food, seafood or creamy blue cheese pasta dishes. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Château Bouscaut Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 92 View Soft white floral aromatics with green apple and dried apricot. I really like the expression on the nose here and a little bit of petrol which appears after a few minutes. Round and creamy on the palate but actually with a real vein of lively lemon acidity. It's bright in the glass, needs more time for the fruit and acidity to match the structure and melt with the overall weight but this has really nice aspects. Clarity, precision, good drive. A little milky. Shorter also. Drinking window: 2022-2035

Château Coutet, Opalie Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Wonderful aromas - a honeyed, buttery, vanilla zestiness, such a gorgeous nose. Lovely expression, good aromatic intensity - you get that lovely Sauternes aroma - smells almost sweet but you know it's fresh too. Round and weighty with a generous mouthfeel, it's creamy - thick with white fruits, apricot and peach and some lime zest. You do get a heavy dose of vanilla and toast at the end - a roasted, toasty quality that dominates at the moment but will settle and soften in time. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2033.

Château de Chantegrive Graves 2019 92 View White flowers, soft aromatics of green apple and grapes. Not such high acidity, more creamy on the palate with some patisserie elements, lime and apricot tart as well as ripe pear. I like the subtleness of this, quiet and calm but assured. Round and generous on the palate, with appealing weight. Acidity keeps things refreshing and lifted. Bright and defined. Great winemaking. Easy to approach and drink now. Have with food. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château Doisy-Daëne, DD Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Buttery notes with soft, bright apple and grapefruit aromas - quite a typical nose with some red apple skin touches. This is generous, mouthwatering and sweet at the same time - you get the impression of freshly squeezed lemon juice - quite acidic on the palate, so bright - almost to the point of being sharp then the softness and sweetness comes back and giving the wine charm and appeal. Refreshing but also with a spicy piquance that come through after a few minutes lingering on the finish. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Château Fontenil, Blanc Vin de France 2019 92 View Intense and nuanced nose with grass, green apple, lemon and soft dried herb nuances - all very appealing. Lovely round mouthfeel, smooth texture and perfect weight on the palate - it's not light - it's rich and concentrated - this is a serious wine but so effortlessly delivered with restraint and lift. Apricot, grapefruit pith and lemon come through on the palate with a very soft wood spicing that gathers toward the finish suggesting this is a wine to age and to enjoy with food. Delicious. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Château Guiraud, G Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Lovely nose, nuances of floral honey, orange and sweet vanilla. Round and a little unctuous on the palate, this has a creamy aspect to it - chalky, mineral and cleaning on the the palate. Good weight and overall feel, I like the drive here - a real punch of lemon and cream from the start to the finish. Feels nicely balanced, refreshing with a touch of lemon bitterness at the end. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Château Guiraud, G de Guiraud Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Lovely nose, nuances of floral honey, orange and sweet vanilla. Round and a little unctuous on the palate, this has a creamy aspect to it - chalky, mineral and cleaning on the the palate. Good weight and overall feel, I like the drive here - a real punch of lemon and cream from the start to the finish. Feels nicely balanced, refreshing with a touch of lemon bitterness at the end. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Château Haut-Bergey Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Lemon and orange blossom - quite floral with citrus aromas. Nice fullness to this, it's smooth and expansive with sharp edges of lemon and pineapple but it really works. Definitely fresh pineapple here alongside apricot and lemon but also with such charming honey tones too, some creamines too, like a Piña Colada. So enjoyable and easy to approach. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Château Lagrange Graves 2019 92 View Expressive and alive on the nose with ripe fruit flavours alongside white floral touches. Creamy and zesty - a great combination of rich fruit flavours with acidity. Despite its youth it already feels quite approachable with succulence and vibrancy. A good core of honeyed lemon, green apple and peach flavours with some fragrance coming from the Semillon. Refined and finessed with drive and lift. Drinking window: 2024-2031

Château Lespault-Martillac Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Expressive and fruit forward on the nose. A touch of sweetness to the fruit - exotic and textured in profile, pineapple, mango and passionfruit with lemon zest on the palate. Round and fully flavoured with hints of nuttiness and toast from the wood still lingering towards the end. Great winemaking on show with lots to like. Just needs time. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château Malartic-Lagravière, La Reserve de Malartic-Lagraviere Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View White flowers and grape aromas. Elegance and finesse with brightness. Good density of lemon here, this isn't so acidic but delivers a really well balanced wine with fruit expression, power and structure. I like the texture, smooth and well defined. Driving with a touch of spicy oak at the end. Have with oysters. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château Marjosse Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Grass, green apple and lime on the nose. This has well balanced acidity and such good definition of the fruit - precise with crunchy green apple on the palate alongside pear drop flavours and a touch of gooseberry. Acidity keeps things fresh but it has the softest sweetness making this really lovely and round and one to have with food. Well made and enjoyable. Varietal with Sauvignon Blanc at the fore. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2027.

Château Thieuley Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Smells like wild peaches, really floral and perfumed, parma violets, you might say there's Viognier in it from the nose. The palate is weighty, you get a more dense texture than some of the others, it really makes an impression, fully flavoured with the same perfumed aspects from the nose. Oak gives structure, this is full, with less obvious acidity and more textural elements alongside the richly scented citrus fruits, peach flesh and pear skin. Very good quality. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2031.

Despagne, Girolate Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Lovely nose full of white chocolate, I love it, really expressive with vanilla bean, lemon curd and lime juice. This is excellent on the palate, great intensity and balance giving lively citrus fruit and creamy edges. Mouthwatering acidity underpins the overall fruit expression and this has a great drive of energy pushing the fruit across the palate. The ending is nice and lifted, almost a touch of sherbet style which leaves a nice impression. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Domaine de la Solitude Pessac-Léognan 2019 92 View Fresh nose filled with lemongrass, elderflower, peach and lychee giving that exotic yet floral tone to the nose. Generous on the palate with lots going on - definite spice from the wood with toast, vanilla and cinnamon alongside peach, apricot and pear. Such clarity to the palate, fruit feels precise and well worked - excellent quality here. Needs more time to fully settle and expand so buy and hold on to. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Vieux Château Gaubert Graves 2019 92 View Honeyed lemon, buttery peach and white flowers on the nose. The palate is delicious, nuanced, aromatic and full of flavour from lemon and apricot and peach to brioche, toast and bitter grapefruit pith but all combined really well to give interest and nuance. This has acidity and weight harmoniously balanced. A lovely glass of wine that will be really excellent in a few years' time. One to look out for. Long finish, lovely lingering flavour. Lots to like here. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Château Cazebonne, Les Parcellaires Graves 2019 91 View Grassy, white fruit and floral aromas. Lovely intensity, makes an impact straight away, but in a delicate, elegant manner, revealing nuanced lemon, green apple and peach flavours with balanced acidity. Attractive mouthfeel, texture and weight, with perfumed elements coming in towards the finish. A pretty style that can be enjoyed straight away. Drinking window: 2022-2025

Château Crabitey Graves 2019 91 View White flowers, elderflower to the fore with white fruits, peach and apple - lovely aromatics. Great intensity on initial impact, delivering bright, honeyed lemons and grapefruit. Fresh and flavourful, easy to drink and enjoy with a lemon lift at the end, and just a hint of sweetness running through. Great to drink now and have with food. Drinking window: 2022-2027

Château de Cérons Graves 2019 91 View Nuanced nose full of white flowers, white fruits and a hint of butterscotch - so appealing. Wonderful precision on the palate with a purity of flavour coming through in the lemon, green apple, grapefruit and apricot fruit. Intense but balanced with high acidity that is quite pronounced right now, although does keep things super-refreshing and zesty. An enjoyable glass of wine to have with creamy dishes, fish, white meat or cheese. Enjoy for its youth and open pleasure. Drinking window: 2022-2025

Château de France Pessac-Léognan 2019 91 View Wild grass, green apple and apricot on the nose. Lovely weight in the mouth, so balanced, with a taught core but layers of flavour. Zesty lemon, peach and apricot on the palate - it's round, smooth, almost creamy, but with a crystalline nature to the white and green fruit. Expressive and controlled. Really lovely. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château Doisy-Daëne Bordeaux Blanc 2019 91 View Expressive, pungent aromatics of lemon, lime and bitter grapefruit pith. Lively, weighty, pure and juicy, showing lemon and lime cordial, peach, apricot and pineapple. Exotic and exuberant with high, sherbet acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Château du Seuil Graves 2019 91 View Exotic touches of pineapple and mango alongside hints of honeyed lemons on the nose. Great intensity and vibrancy, the acidity at the fore, giving a mouthwatering succulence and bright fruit flavours which are more on the green apple spectrum. Feels precise, with purity of fruit and enjoyable touches of the sweet exotic aspects peppering the palate. Good drive all the way through with lift at the end. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Haut L'Abeille, Les Robins Bordeaux blanc 2019 91 View White peach, grape and green apple on the nose - really expressive. Lovely clarity and precision on the palate, this has a crystalline texture with pure peach and lemon flavours. Energy and elegance, here. Lovely minerality and freshness, and a really enjoyable, zesty lift at the very end. A great success. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Château La Rose Sarron Graves (Ambassadeur de Graves) 2019 91 View Softly perfumed nose with peach, pear and lychee. Good concentration on the palate with cream-edged yellow and white fruits. Feels a little closed at this point, reserved, hiding some of its youthful exuberance, but there is a lovely pristine quality to the texture and fruit profile, then a lifted finish. Well presented. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey Bordeaux Blanc 2019 91 View Elderflower, light florality and apple. Good juiciness at first, real succulence and a mouthwatering quality with a lick of lemon juice and wet stone minerality. Pear, vanilla and elements of oak. High Sauvignon aromas but nice overall weight, impact and texture. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2028.

Château Latour-Martillac Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 91 View Round, honeyed lemon, softer, more subtle, you can feel the weight of the oak on the palate with its spicy, heavy edges. Good freshness, though, with lifted lemon, lime and orange blossom. A touch sharp and perhaps the spice is too much right now. Drinking window: 2022-2028

Château Monbousquet, Blanc d'Exception Bordeaux Blanc 2019 91 View Super-expressive, white fruits and flowers and lovely softness on the palate which is surprisingly creamy and chalky with underlying acidity that retains freshness and gives lift on the mineral-edged finish. Touch of apple skin bitterness in terms of texture. Monbousquet was the first to plant white grapes in St-Emilion in 1994 with Michel Rolland. Bruno Lacoste is the consultant. Two-thirds Sauvignon Blanc, one-third Sauvignon Gris. 25% ageing in vats, 25% in one-year-old barrel, 50% in new barrels. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Château Mont-Pérat Bordeaux Blanc 2019 91 View Green apple, elderflower and white peaches from the fresh nose. Good drive of fresh fruit with tension on the palate. It has a juicy core but is linear and defined. Candied lemon peel comes out on the mid-palate and this expands in the mouth, gaining weight and expression. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2028.

Château Thieuley, Cuvée Francis Courselle Bordeaux Blanc 2019 91 View Vibrant peach, apple, pear and white melon. Appealing texture; weighty, with some fat and oiliness but balanced by creamy citrus peel, burnt orange, quince, kumquat and melon. A different style, still notable acidity just less marked on the palate, instead you get all the other elements of bitterness, weight and texture. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Clos du Hez Graves 2019 91 View Lovely, fresh and expressive nose of lemongrass and apple. Pleasing punch of zesty lime acidity, not too full but life and energy to the bright white fruits. A hint of sweetness, the barest touch, gives a little more weight and overall flavour depth. Fresh and aromatic, softly exotic (lychee) and appealing drive. Not full or extremely long but a nice glass of wine. Drinking window: 2023-2026

Château Brown Pessac-Léognan 2019 90 View Some fatness here and heavy, honeyed tones, but also lemon freshness, with notes of lemon balm giving this a really perfumed taste on the palate. There is some juice - like concentrated apple juice - and this has quite good definition, but it's not so inline at the moment. A bit sharp, a bit woody. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château de Respide Graves 2019 90 View Aromatic intensity on the nose - green apples, pears and apricot. The palate is soft, with a lovely balance between high acidity and zesty fruit, and a creamy chalkiness that complements the rich but nicely defined fruit. The overall frame is full-bodied, but behind the textural elements is a core of bright and lively fruit with lots of energy. An enjoyable glass of wine. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château Haut Selve Graves 2019 90 View Touches of lemongrass, fresh mint and pineapple on the nose. Smells lovely and characterful. Lively on the palate with lemon and green apple juice at the fore. There's also a hint of apricot stone on the mid-palate. Nice framing and tension on the palate with a lifted finish. Very lemony, even sharp. Round and generously fruited, not a massive length. Cooling finish. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Château Jean Faux Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Seriously aromatic on the nose, fragranced with lychee, peaches, pears and apricot. Soft and round in the mouth, but with a zesty lemon freshness that is high-toned and just on the right side of tart. There's a touch of toast here, too, so give this time for the wood to integrate. Nice clarity. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2030.

Château L'Anglet Graves 2019 90 View Pure elderflower on the nose - so aromatic, fragrant and appealing. The palate is bright and vibrant, with high acidity giving a succulent sensation to the lemon, pineapple and apricot fruit. I like the overall feel, the texture is smooth and supple, and this has excellent drive with precision from start to finish. There is a touch of bitterness coupled with wood spice or alcohol heaviness that needs to settle over time. Give it another year or so. Great expression though. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Château Lamothe Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Quite closed on the nose, grassy aromas, very lightly floral - yellow flowers, soft peach, but also some smokiness which comes in after a few minutes in the glass. Good initial vibrancy and nicely balanced acidity on the palate. Good weight and texture - not quite thick, but a full wine with density and a lemony peachiness, but it closes down and there is wood spice here. Light and refreshing. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2026.

Château Le Bonnat Graves 2019 90 View A touch of white chocolate to the peach, apple and white pear fruit aromas - smells inviting. Soft and delicate on the palate with a richness of flavour that is just balanced by acidity to keep it refreshing. Mouthwatering lemon makes way for vanilla bean and grapefruit pith flavours towards the lifted finish. Overall an enjoyable glass with plenty going on. On the richer end of the scale. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château Les Charmes-Godard Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Grassy with some elderflower, green apple and lemon notes. Wonderful frame here, really lively in the mouth with good texture and length. A touch of wood spice is evident on the palate giving structure and a hint of toasty nuttiness towards the finish, suggesting this needs more time to integrate. Lovely personality. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2038.

Château Puy Boyrein Graves 2019 90 View Green apple, grass and elderflower aromas - has a delicacy about it. The palate is gorgeous, full of pear and apple with some hints of lemon, too. Nicely rounded and precise with impact. Not overly acidic or too heavy, just an easy-drinking glass with length and vibrancy. Feels well made with enough lift, bitterness and brightness to deliver an enjoyable glass. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château Sigalas Rabaud, La Semillante Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Attractive aromas of burnt lemon, apricot skin and a touch of white pepper. Similar aspects to the palate which shows vanilla, toast and spice. There is an initial impact of creamy lemon but it's shut down quite quickly with vanilla and toasty wood elements just masking the fruit. Lovely chalky texture. I think there's depth here and I like texture and creaminess, the mouthfeel is good, satisfying, fat and rich. A richer style in general. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Château Sirio Graves 2019 90 View Elderflower and freshly cut grass on the nose. Lively and bright on the palate with a creaminess that gives the overall impression of having weight but not too much - more round than deep. Touches of vanilla and toast come in towards the finish suggesting this needs a little longer to integrate and even out. This has a lovely profile with defined peach and apricot fruit, and overall elegance. Drinking window: 2022-2026

Château Suduiraut, S de Suduiraut Vieilles Vignes Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Gorgeous, nuanced and expressive nose, showing honey and sweet lemon curd. Mouth-watering juiciness, red apple, pear and some gooseberry, a little less zesty and exotic. I like the immediate flavours of tangerine juice and orange. Quite bright, then settles before the wood comes in, overpowering the ending for now. Spicy and structured. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2026.

Château Toumilon Graves 2019 90 View White flowers with green apples and freshly picked pears on the nose - smells welcoming. Softly mouth-watering, just the right amount of acidity, with a viscous feel to the palate, giving a full-bodied frame. Hints of bitterness give nuance and interest. Characterful and well delivered. Drinking window: 2022-2029

Château Tour Bicheau Graves 2019 90 View Green apple, grass and white flowers on the nose - delicate and pretty. Nicely weighted on the palate with a balance between high acidity and concentrated fruits. Full-bodied with pineapple, peach and apricot flavours alongside a touch of wood spice. An enjoyable glass. One for food to match the weight. Drinking window: 2022-2209

Clos des Lunes, Lune D'Argent Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Super-fresh, softly floral and white-fruited nose. Lovely intensity here, while remaining light and elegant on the palate. Not super-layered but delivering a bright, fresh and easy to drink glass of wine with mouthwatering acidity and soft touches of lemon-vanilla cream on the finish. Approachable now. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Domaine du Salut Graves 2019 90 View Subtly fragranced nose. Bright lemon, lime, pineapple and peach are immediately apparent alongside soft wild honeyed notes and some floral touches. This is delicate and refined, well presented with drive from start to finish. I like the texture and brightness of the flavours. A nice easy drinking wine to enjoy straight away. Will be great with creamy pasta dishes or white meats - something quite savoury to offset the enjoyable and very softly sweet acidity. could be 91? Drinking window: 2022-2026

Dourthe, La Grande Cuvée Sauvignon Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Wow, fully expressive and aromatic, just jumps out the glass and is so varietal. Citrus, exotic grapefruit, a lovely wine, which is juicy and showing high - but not searing - acidity. Great minerality comes through viA the stony cleanliness. Lemon peel, grapefruit, mandarin, grape, green apple skin and white peach. Lots going on; a great pairing with oysters. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2026.

Fructera Graves 2019 90 View White peach and fresh green apples on the nose - faint hints of honeysuckle, too. This has a lovely texture; smooth but full-bodied with good weight and framing. Ripe peach, apricot and red apple flavours combine with a hint of honey and wet stone in the mouth. This has easy-drinking appeal. Drinking window: 2022-2027

Château de Malleret Bordeaux Blanc 2019 89 View Crystalline nose of white peach, apricot and green apple. Some exotic fruits on the palate - pineapple, crisp green apple and lemon rind - very well balanced by freshness and acidity. Round and juicy with drive. A little bit of fatness on the palate, and a touch of alcohol perhaps, but a nice food wine. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Château Suduiraut, Blanc Sec de Suduiraut Bordeaux Blanc 2019 89 View Classic, bright Sauvignon from young vines which deliver a soft nose of tangerine, lime zest, apricot and white flowers. This has a nice and immediate texture with lemon juice and apple tones. A refreshing and light style. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2027.

Château Paveil de Luze Bordeaux Blanc 2019 88 View Such an aromatic and expressive nose, displaying grass, nuts, honeysuckle and orange. Quite dominated by toast, vanilla and wood flavours at the moment, giving it texture and frame but a little overwhelming the fruit at this point. Quality is there, feels well worked and there is some juicy, creamy lemon, but needs to settle a bit. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2030.

