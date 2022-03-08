After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 84 Bordeaux dry white wines.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Haut-Brion BlancPessac-Léognan201997
Château Margaux, Pavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc201997
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit Cheval BlancBordeaux Blanc201996
Château Couhins-LurtonPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201995
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201995
Château Climens, AsphodelleBordeaux Blanc201994
Château de FieuzalPessac-Léognan201994
Château La Mission Haut-Brion, BlancPessac-Léognan201994
Château Les Charmes-GodardFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201994
Château Mouton Rothschild, Aile d'ArgentBordeaux Blanc201994
Château PuygueraudFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201994
Château ReynonBordeaux Blanc201994
Château Rieussec, R de RieussecBordeaux Blanc201994
Château Valandraud, BlancBordeaux Blanc201994
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201994
Les Champs LibresBordeaux Blanc201994
Château CarbonnieuxPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201993
Château CouhinsPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201993
Château de Rayne Vigneau, Le Sec de Rayne VigneauBordeaux Blanc201993
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Blanc201993
Château Haut-Brion, La Clarte de Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201993
Château La GardePessac-Léognan201993
Chateau Lagrave MartillacPessac-Léognan201993
Château Larrivet Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201993
Château OlivierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201993
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Les Hauts de SmithPessac-Léognan201993
Château Tronquoy-LalandeBordeaux Blanc201993
Château Valandraud, Virginie de ValandraudBordeaux Blanc201993
Clos des Lunes, Lune d'ArgentBordeaux Blanc201993
Clos Dubreuil, ChardonnayVin de France201993
Clos FloridèneGraves201993
Château BouscautPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201992
Château Coutet, OpalieBordeaux Blanc201992
Château de ChantegriveGraves201992
Château Doisy-Daëne, DDBordeaux Blanc201992
Château Fontenil, BlancVin de France201992
Château Guiraud, GBordeaux Blanc201992
Château Guiraud, G de GuiraudBordeaux Blanc201992
Château Haut-BergeyPessac-Léognan201992
Château LagrangeGraves201992
Château Lespault-MartillacPessac-Léognan201992
Château Malartic-Lagravière, La Reserve de Malartic-LagravierePessac-Léognan201992
Château MarjosseBordeaux Blanc201992
Château ThieuleyBordeaux Blanc201992
Despagne, GirolateBordeaux Blanc201992
Domaine de la SolitudePessac-Léognan201992
Vieux Château GaubertGraves201992
Château Cazebonne, Les ParcellairesGraves201991
Château CrabiteyGraves201991
Château de CéronsGraves201991
Château de FrancePessac-Léognan201991
Château Doisy-DaëneBordeaux Blanc201991
Château du SeuilGraves201991
Château Haut L'Abeille, Les RobinsBordeaux blanc201991
Château La Rose SarronGraves (Ambassadeur de Graves)201991
Château Lafaurie-PeyragueyBordeaux Blanc201991
Château Latour-MartillacPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201991
Château Monbousquet, Blanc d'ExceptionBordeaux Blanc201991
Château Mont-PératBordeaux Blanc201991
Château Thieuley, Cuvée Francis CourselleBordeaux Blanc201991
Clos du HezGraves201991
Château BrownPessac-Léognan201990
Château de RespideGraves201990
Château Haut SelveGraves201990
Château Jean FauxBordeaux Blanc201990
Château L'AngletGraves201990
Château LamotheBordeaux Blanc201990
Château Le BonnatGraves201990
Château Les Charmes-GodardFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Puy BoyreinGraves201990
Château Sigalas Rabaud, La SemillanteBordeaux Blanc201990
Château SirioGraves201990
Château Suduiraut, S de Suduiraut Vieilles VignesBordeaux Blanc201990
Château ToumilonGraves201990
Château Tour BicheauGraves201990
Clos des Lunes, Lune D'ArgentBordeaux Blanc201990
Domaine du SalutGraves201990
Dourthe, La Grande Cuvée Sauvignon BlancBordeaux Blanc201990
FructeraGraves201990
Château de MalleretBordeaux Blanc201989
Château Suduiraut, Blanc Sec de SuduirautBordeaux Blanc201989
Château Paveil de LuzeBordeaux Blanc201988
Château La Tour Blanche, Duo de La Tour BlancheBordeaux Blanc201986

