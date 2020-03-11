Cellar Collection: Beaux Freres, The Giant Pinot Noir, 2018

Bottles produced: 3,600

Grapes: 100% Pinot Noir

Yield: 2.5 tonne/acre

Format: 3 Litre

Drink from/to: 2025-2035

Price UK: N/A

Price US: $620 per 3l Magnum

The vintage: The 2015 growing season kicked off early with ‘just the right amount of sun/rain/heat for a successful bud break and no frost damage.’ A sunny July brought about worries of drought stress to the vines but mid-August rain helped to even things out. Harvest began on 9th September 9th and was quicker than normal, completing on 23rd September.

The wine: The Giant is a collectable cuvée which sees the coming together of two of Beaux Freres’ most highly prized vineyard sites, The Upper Terrace Vineyard and The Beaux Frères Vineyard. Fruit from these vineyards spent 10 months in French oak post-fermentation before another five months in second-fill barrels before bottling in magnum and double magnum.