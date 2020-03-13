Cellar Collection: Bodegas Roda, Roda I, 2004

Bottles produced: 131, 696

Grapes: 100% Tempranillo

Yield: 4.5 kg/ha

Alcohol: 14.5%

Format: 750 ml

Drink from/to: 2020-2030

Price UK: £50

Price US: $100

The vintage: A stellar year for Rioja, 2004 got off to a slow start with low temperatures in March, April and early May delaying the start of the growth cycle. However, once active, it made up for the lost time. Plants evolved well through July and August (which saw scattered thunderstorms throughout the region), and rain in early September was followed by a period of exceptionally good weather which remained throughout the harvest dominated by sunny days with moderate temperatures and cool nights.

The wine: Old vine Tempranillo is hand-picked and sorted before temperature-controlled fermentation in oak vats. The wine is aged in 225L oak barrels – 50% new 50% second fill – for 16 months, followed by 20 months in bottle.

Decanter review/reaction: All bush vines, all 100% fruit from a single vintage, with natural yeasts fermented in French oak vats. This is ageing slowly, showing grilled red and black berry fruits, with liquorice and smoky peat notes, great persistency and still confident tannins. An excellent vintage with a cool start and a hot finish, giving extra complexity and clear intensity. 94 points – Jane Anson, November 2019