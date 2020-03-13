Cellar Collection: Château Lagrange, 2005

Bottles produced: 250,000

Grapes: 46% Cabernet Sauvignon, 45% Merlot, 9% Petit Verdot

Yield: 45 hL/ha

Alcohol: 13%

Format: Magnum

Drink from/to: 2013-2027

Price UK: £120 (Magnum)

Price US: $200 (Magnum)

The vintage: A benchmark year for Bordeaux, 2005 has gone down as a triumph for many. ‘It would have needed a very poor winemaker to introduce vegetal notes and a stupid one to over-extract,’ said Steven Spurrier after the 2005 en primeur tastings. Cabernet wines were noted for their excellent ripeness. Drinking well now but the top names should have plenty of years left in them.

The wine: Harvest took place from 21st September to 10th October in dry and sunny conditions with more than 100 pickers collecting the fruit. The grapes were vinified in stainless steel tanks before 20 months aging in French oak (60% new), with racking every three months. The final wine was blended after barrel selection.