Cellar Collection: Ferrari, Giulio Riserva del Fondatore 2007

Bottles produced: 48,000

Grapes: Chardonnay

Alcohol: 12.5%

Format: 750mL

Drink from/to: 2020-2040

Price UK: £100

Price US: $150

The vintage: A mild winter resulted in early spring budbreak. The summer saw an excellent balance between leaves and fruit with healthy vines producing loosely-packed bunches. A cool August helped maintain good acidity levels in the fruit and saw an interesting development of aromas.

The wine: The Riserva del Fondatore is extra brut in style and comes from vineyards on the Pianizza estate located 500m-600m above sea level on the cool side of the river valley. The Chardonnay grapes are hand-picked in mid-September before going through primary fermentation and bottling. Secondary fermentation takes place in bottle. The wine then ages on its lees for 10 years acquiring great complexity, balance and elegance.

Decanter review/reaction (2006 vintage): Tiny bubbles, with pristine clarity on a nose of toasted hazelnuts, apricot and baked apple with a nuance of bread crust and vanilla. Sumptuous creamy texture, vibrantly fresh and infinitely long. 98 points – Richard Baudains, August 2017.