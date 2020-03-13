Cellar Collection: Nyetimber, 1086 Rosé Prestige Cuvee, 2010

Bottles produced: 1,000

Grapes: 75% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay

Yield: 45 hL/ha

Alcohol: 12%

Format: Magnum

Drink from/to: 2020-2030

Price UK: £300 (Magnum)

Price US: $500 (Magnum)

The vintage: Nyetimber winemaker Brad Greatrix describes 2010 as ‘the slightly unsung vintage.’ It was hot in June and July which helped with healthy flowering and fruit set, then throughout August and September is was dry and warm which resulted in fruit of fantastic quality.

The wine: 1086 is a new cuvée from Nyetimber, launched in 2018 and named after the year of the estate’s first ever mention in the Domesday Book. The Pinot-dominant blend is developed and rounded thanks for a lengthy period on its lees. The wine was bottled in April 2011 after primary fermentation in tank and disgorged more than five years later in June 2016.

Decanter review/reaction: Elegant red fruit with a subtle hint of spice is shrouded in a gentle, creamy overcoat with some woody nuance. A long finish and the purity of fruit marks this out as a quality wine, although it certainly doesn’t shout about it.