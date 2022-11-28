Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2021 96 View TOP QUALITY PRODUCER A very rich, regal, memorable grand cru displaying a glorious combination of richness, acidity, flavours of ripe peach, a touch of honey, citrus zest and finishing with mineral, saline notes. A crystalline example of Clos, spice notes build on the aftertaste. Very fine, this will last decades. Raveneau holds 0.5ha in the Clos climat, with an average vine age of 45 years – the four plots are located at different levels, with vines of varying ages.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2021 96 View TOP QUALITY PRODUCER Clean, fresh, driven and with great purity, this balances soft, ripe peach fruit, a dash of lemon/lime zest and a saline character on the very long finish. Super concentrated, elegant and precise, this restrained, less showy, Les Clos will be exceptional in 5-10 years. Louis Michel's plot lies in the western part of Les Clos, halfway up the slope on blue clay soils.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2021 96 View WINE OF THE VINTAGE & TOP QUALITY PRODUCER Understated in comparison to its much more dynamic, weighty Les Clos, Dauvissat's Preuses is a very fine white wine and a great grand cru Chablis in this vintage. So much finesse here, almost delicate on the palate. Crystalline citrus fruit, a seemingly never-ending mineral edge to finish. Although all of the wine is aged in barrels, there is no trace of oak flavour, just the additional complexity that the wood seems to bring to the texture of the wine. Outstanding.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2021 96 View TOP QUALITY PRODUCER Weighty, profound and rich, this is a stunning Les Clos which has an extra level of depth and richness that would please many a Côte-d'Or fan. White flowers on the nose, spice and stone fruit on the palate with 40% oak and a lingering, freshening mineral undertow. A grand cru with gravitas that will drink for 15-20 years. Droin has 1.4ha with vine age averaging 40 years. Its plots are located in various sectors of the cru with some lower down in the western sector, and part on the blue clay soils on the mid-slope.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 95 View TOP QUALITY PRODUCER As expected with Montée de Tonnerre, there are great reserves of power and energy here. Concentrated, fine and with great purity, oak adds subtle extra dimensions in the background. Lovely acidity and a touch of spice to finish. Great class. Raveneau's Montée de Tonnerre is over 3ha in area, accounting for around 1/3 of the estates holdings. Around 1.8ha are located on the mid-slopes of Chapelot. with 1.2ha at higher altitude in Pied d'Aloup which adds additional freshness and vivacity.

Julien Brocard, 7 Lieux Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2021 95 View TOP QUALITY PRODUCER Brocard's 7 Lieux Grand Cru Preuses is a magnificent wine in the making. Although there is plenty of ripeness on display this regal grand cru is cool, crisp and supremely elegant. An aristocratic feel here, with great focus and lingering minerality to finish. From Domaine Brocard vines, all the components are in place to allow this to develop glacially for 15-20 years.

Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2021 95 View TOP QUALITY PRODUCER Quite a different, cool, fresh character on the nose. Louis Moreau always aim to pick early to preserve freshness. Lemon-lime citrus characters dominate the palate giving lots of vibrant acidity, balancing the concentrated fruit notes and providing a great backdrop for future ageing. Needs a two or three years to settle in bottle, and it's a keeper.

Domaine Roy Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2021 95 View UNDER THE RADAR A very elegant Bougros which matches the ripeness of this full sun site with great acidity and purity of flavour. There is lots of depth here with some zesty citrus characters and a stony, mineral thread in the background. Cleansing acidity on the finish. A grand cru which definitely shows its class, while managing to be both drinkable now yet have a long future ahead.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Forêts) 2021 95 View TOP QUALITY PRODUCER One of the Dauvissat specialities, the La Forest is a triumph in 2021. From seven small parcels, the total site is less than 1ha with average vine age more than 40 years. Intriguing, slightly smoky nose, highly distinctive and different to others in the range. Plenty of power, ripe stone fruit flavours, zesty citrus acidity with a herbaceous edge adding an extra dimension. Definitely of grand cru quality.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (Côte de Bouguerots) 2021 95 View TOP QUALITY PRODUCER The Cote de Bouguerots is a 2.1ha part of the Bougros climat, with some distinctive characteristics. On very steep slopes (up to 30%) the clay/gravel soils are low-yielding and lead to intense, ageworthy wines. Much more mineral in terms of both perfume and texture on the palate, citrus fruit is more to the fore here with plenty of acidity suggesting the wine needs several years in bottle before opening. Great precision and laser-like focus. A very fine Grand Cru.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2021 95 View Droin owns 0.33ha in the renowned premier cru of Vaulorent. Benoît notes the higher incidence of limestone in the soils, giving more a more aromatic profile, great length and purity. Although the Droin premiers crus are all lovely wines, this is a distinct step up – a premier cru Chablis which would grace any table along with the world's finest wines. Filigree, precise acidity on the palate – delicate, very refined, yet a wine which will last a very long time.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2021 95 View One of the domaine's standout wines, this immediately strikes you with its precision and clarity. Fevre's vines are from two different sites, with varying expositions - one lower down and facing south-east, the other high on the plateau. Great elegance with plenty of weight and concentration on the palate, full and fleshy. Grapefruit notes to the fore but plenty of mineral/saline notes on the long, persistent finish. A delicious, aristocratic grand cru. Fevre owns 2.5ha within Les Preuses.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 95 View Droin's vines have an average age of 50 years with 1.75ha on Kimmeridgian marl with some blue-clay (Marne-bleu). As expected from Montée de Tonnerre, this has more power on the palate but also displays a remarkable balance between weight and elegance - 'complet' as Benoit Droin says. It would be a shame to drink this before 2-3 years and it will keep a very long time. Finishes with a vibrant hit spicy zesty fruit.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2021 95 View Fevre's Vaulorent is just a little more precise on the nose. Seguier says it is always elegant, always fresh. Fevre's take on this renowned premier cru has an understated nose yet you can feel the power within. Lovely ripeness of fruit, but all in a very compact package at the moment. Although this is disarmingly approachable now, this will be a wine to cellar carefully, allowing all the perfectly formed components to blossom.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2021 95 View 0.75ha in area, with average age of 40 years, Raveneau's Valmur is already highly appealing with a luscious, ripe and concentrated stone fruit character. Yet this is not all heavy but has great lift and acidity to give the wine wonderful freshness on the finish. A fine balance of ripe fruit and precision. A very fine example of Valmur Grand Cru which will age beautifully for many years.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2021 95 View Ghislain Dauvissat insisted we tasted Clos before Preuses. Dauvissat's Les Clos shows all the power and weight which one would expect of this famous climat. Stone fruit, minerality, a long saline/salty finish. Very deep, very classy, this just needs around five years in which to mature before it will truly show its best.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru) 2021 95 View The vines for Louis Michel's Grenouilles are from a rocky, sunnier site higher up on the slope. The vines here always benefit from a gentle breeze, adding to the concentration coming from these 70-75 year-old vines. A very long, elegant and profound expression of Grenouilles. This has a fine balance between sweetness of ripe fruit and spice notes to finish.

Dampt Freres Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2021 94 View A weighty Les Clos which shows a fine balance between the intensity of minerality and acidity, melding with some juicy, confit-citrus fruit on the palate. Oak is restrained and in balance with the wine. A classy and refined example from this, the largest, part of the grand cru.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 94 View A very youthful Mont de Milieu. Winemaker Olivier Bailly noted that if you want to drink this young, make sure it is decanted for at least an hour. Greenish tint in the glass, aromas of white peach and pear. A premier cru cut with vibrant acidity, finishing with some mineral and saline notes. They own 3ha here, ranging from the bottom to the top of the Mont de Milieu slope. Has a very bright future.

Domaine Céline & Frédéric Gueguen Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2021 94 View UNDER THE RADAR Appetising, refreshing grand cru which has the necessary layers of flavour and complexity. Attractive orange hints on the palate with sweetness of ripe fruit evident all washed down with lively acidity. There is an appealing hint of smoky reduction here. An understated and finely textured Preuses which can be approached quite early, but will age very well.

Domaine Long-Depaquit Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2021 94 View Cool, understated with plenty of concentration and structure waiting to flesh out over the next three to five years. A restrained Les Clos with plenty of smoky characters emphasising the vibrant notes of orange zest on the palate. Very subtle wood adds to the complexity. A fine wine in the making and a very good result for new winemaker Louis Gimonnet.

Simonnet-Febvre Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2021 94 View Brooding nose with attractive hints of zesty grapefruit. Plenty of depth on the palate with vibrant acidity and a distinct fruit sweetness which is certainly not at all cloying. A fine example of Preuses Grand Cru which will shed its puppy fat and then be a fine bottle after five years maturation.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2021 94 View Always a favourite in the Billaud-Simon line up, Preuses comes from a plot totalling 0.41ha, with the vines planted in 1949. A very elegant and polished grand cru. A lovely wine in 2021. No oak was used in the blend this year and the weight and concentration are very well supported by crisp acidity, with a mineral, saline edge to finish.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2020 94 View As a comparison, Olivier Bailly poured the 2001 Presues. Here there is a light touch of wood here, perhaps making the palate seem slightly less precise than the 2021. More powerful, fuller and rounded on the palate. Certainly a fine grand cru with weight and intent (but I almost prefer the 2021)!

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru) 2021 94 View A 0.5ha site on the higher levels of Grenouilles, with average vine age of 60 years. The soils here are richer than those controlled by La Chablisienne, adding plenty of force to the Droin wine. Rich and rounded on the palate with notes of apricot/peach fruit, acidity and mineral notes are more restrained than in some of their other grand cru. A generous wine with masses of concentration and ageing ability.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2021 94 View A fine example of Les Lys. This is a great combination of the acidity from a cooler site plus the extra acidity from 2021, married with the richness and power of the marne dominated soils found here. Plenty of concentration and lots of depth here. A notable, and high quality, Les Lys.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 94 View Fevre's Montée de Tonnerre comes from all three sectors. Seguier notes that Pied d'Aloup has the highest marn content, Montée de Tonnerre adds weight and the old Chapelot vines (planted in 1936) add finesse. More closed on the nose. Weighty, concentrated, persistent. Saline notes. Will be a great gourmand wine. Some white flower notes, lots of zesty orange and grapefruit on the palate with a nice touch of white peach. For long ageing.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 94 View The average vine age here is 45 years, from a 1.5ha site in Butteaux which is higher up in the valley. Pronounced floral aromas of white peach and some slightly more exotic jasmine notes. Intensity on the palate with additional concentration from the old vines - a touch of dried stone fruit. A deep and profound premier cru which has a luscious palate whilst also managing to be supremely elegant yet also weighty and powerful. This will last many years.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (Blanchot Grand Cru) 2021 94 View Some of the oldest vines in the domaine (85 years), Raveneau have 0.64ha in this east-facing grand cru. Quite a delicate Blanchot in 2021 - cool, fresh, great purity on the palate and so precise. There is also a hint of honey on the palate which adds to the complexity, with a fine mineral, salty note to finish. A very fine, elegant grand cru which will undoubtedly age very well.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Séchet) 2021 94 View More herbal on the nose, this shows a hint of green characters - quite different to the other premiers crus in the range. Less fruit driven, more herbaceous. Plenty of focus and drive. A long future ahead, this needs two to three years minimum in order to settle.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 94 View A very fine Montée de Tonnerre with power and concentration all wrapped up in a package which shows how classy the Dauvissat range is in 2021. Ripe stone fruit on the palate, precise acidity and some stony, smoky notes on the finish. Try and keep this for a decade if you can.

Domaine Louis Michel, Vieilles Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 94 View Louis Michel's old-vine Butteaux comes from vines with an average age of 65 years (45 years in the 'standard' bottling). The soil here is white clay - very dense in texture and poorly drained. An excellent balance of power and richness here with lemon/lime notes on the palate, all kept taut and in line by the vibrant hit of acidity. This could compare favorably with many a grand cru.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 94 View Louis Michel's Montée de Tonnerre comes from the south-west facing slopes of Chapelot. A more serious premier cru with extra density on the palate. Beautifully clean and fresh. This will need several years to blossom. Keep for another three to five years and then drink over the following decade. Delivers all that Montée de Tonnerre is renowned for.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 94 View Tank sample. Brocard's Mont de Milieu is a fie combination of the plushness of Fourchaume with the directness of the left-bank. Zesty citrus on the palate with a presence of mineral characters and a touch of salinity which keep the palate focussed and lively. A fine example of this top premier cru.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2021 94 View A fine, impressive Vaulorent which shows the very high quality of this premier cru. With plenty of weight and concentration Brocard's Vaulorent is an amalgam of all the best of the rest of the premiers crus - mineral, powerful and rich, with warm, ripe fruit on the palate and notable concentration. Very much like a grand cru, this will keep for many years.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2021 94 View Brocard used one-year old used barrels here, adding richness and complexity to this Valmur. The wood needs another 18-24 months to fully integrate. Sweet, ripe, plush fruit combine beautifully with bright acidity to finish. Very classy.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 Lieux Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 94 View Brocard's 7 Lieux Montée de Tonnerre is a lovely, classy wine which displays richness, weight and concentration. All the components are here - stone-fruit, lime/lemon acidity and zestiness, a stony, salty follow through. Needs several years to blossom but will have a long future ahead.

Domaine des Malandes Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 93 View TOP VALUE Produced from vines planted in 1963 by André Tremblay. An elegant and precise Montmains which achieves the balance between ripeness of fruit (more white peach here), crisp apple acidity and a fine, lingering mineral finish. A great example of this premier cru which will drink well for many years if carefully cellared.

Domaine Nathalie & Gilles Fèvre Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2021 93 View UNDER THE RADAR Warming, sunny and ripe fruit on the nose with a touch of marmalade/orange confit on the palate. Good weight, layers of flavour, a fine Preuses which will drink surprisingly well while still relatively young. Acidity is there to keep the whole in check.

Domaine Roy Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 93 View TOP VALUE A very elegant, focused example of Fourchaume. Shows the expected weight on the palate yet this is all tempered by a fine line of acidity and a long, lingering, mineral finish. Domaine Roy makes some excellent Chablis and this is particularly good in the context of 2021.

Domaine Séguinot-Bordet Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 93 View UNDER THE RADAR As expected from Jean-Francois Bordet, this is a Fourchaume which balances power and precision. Intensity on the nose with notes of ripe apricot and pear fruit, whilst the palate balances this with a salty, mineral struck aftertaste all kept fresh by a fine line of acidity. A very classy effort in this tricky year.

La Chablisienne, Chateau Grenouilles Chablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru) 2021 93 View Fine Grenouilles from the La Chablisienne Co-op. Very precise and youthful, plenty of vibrant acidity here and medium weight on the palate. Should be a lovely Grenouilles to enjoy while (relatively) young. Flinty finish.

Louis Jadot Chablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru) 2021 93 View Touch of smoky oak on the nose. Crisp, fleshy and vibrant palate with the necessary acidity to keep the palate fresh. Can be broached quite young. Has concentration to age four to six years.

Roland Lavantureux, Vauprin Chablis 2021 93 View TOP VALUE & UNDER THE RADAR The new generation arrived in 2010 with the arrival of David & Arnaud, following on from their father/grand-father. Roland first bottled his own wines in 1979 and the domaine has gone from strength to strength in recent years. Vauprin is a special selection on the hill of Vauprin, situated close to Lignorelles. Vines range from 20-80 years old and the parcel is 1.8ha in size. This AP Chablis is notable for the confident way in which oak is used (up to 50%, ranging from new to five-year-old). Lovely density on the palate allied to purity of fruit. Here, the oak really does add a lot of complexity but the Chablis character is still evident underneath. A very fine Chablis.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, Sainte Claire Organic Chablis 2021 93 View Intriguing Chablis from this leading producer, based in Prehy. The kimmeridgian notes really come through here. Lovely concentration on the palate with weight and density. Plenty of acidity to balance the heft on the palate, all supported by a long, mineral finish with a slightly saline edge. Stands out compared to many other Chablis in this tasting. No hurry to drink this - it will improve with further ageing.

Domaine Céline & Frédéric Gueguen Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 93 View Cool, very appealing nose with just a hint of ripe fruit, with some apricot character on the palate which is not at all over the top. Freshened by a line of citrus acidity, there is plenty of purity and concentration here, despite the lowly 12.5% alcohol. A fine Fourchaume which will age.

Louis Jadot Chablis (Blanchot Grand Cru) 2021 93 View Crisp acidity supports this fine Blanchot. There is plenty of character on display here from this cooler, east-facing site. Lots of spice on the palate, with attractive zesty orange marmalade notes. An elegant, refined and focussed grand cru which will age very well for up to 10 years.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 93 View Olivier Bailly produces this Fourchaume from a blend of three inox barrels. The harvest started on 18 September but was then halted for four days as rain moved in to the region, before restarting on 22 September. Some extra volume here, with a winning combination of richness and freshness. Very appealing.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 93 View With 2.15ha, a blend from three plots in Chapelot, Montée de Tonnerre and Pied d'Aloup, with vines in the latter now 87 years old. As expected of Montée de Tonnerre, this will need a lot of time to come round. Powerful, primary and concentrated, with restrained mineral, stony notes. Great purity here, salty finish.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Blanchot Grand Cru) 2021 93 View Billaud-Simon's Blanchot is a fascinating example of this east-facing grand cru. A sunny site, there is certainly weight warmth on the palate, yet the soils, with a greater presence of white clay, contributes to a lighter style on the palate. Bailly noted that they often need to keep more leaf on the vines to protect from the sun in this warm location. 1/2 of their plots are in organic conversion. Citrus and grapefruit dominate the nose and palate.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2021 93 View Nice example of Vaudésir which is rounded and showing lots of complexity already. White flowers on the nose, some stone-fruit characters on the palate combining with orange/grapefruit zest and some subtle hints of honey and acacia. Crisp and focussed acidity, Needs a coupe of years to really start to blossom.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 93 View Droin have a sizeable 4.8ha of Vaillons, with five plots in Epinottes, Roncieres, Sechet, Chatains and Beugnons. This is always a super reliable blend as Benoit is able to draw on plots which work well in hot and cold vintages. A very fine premier cru with pronounced notes of white flowers, crisp acidity, some generous zesty citrus and a hint of stone fruit. Long and classy.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2021 93 View From a site of just over 1ha, Valmur is a colder site giving, as Dron says, a more masculine. Cool, closed on the nose, this will need a lot of time to open up. Oak is a little more apparent here, with very precise acidity. Very linear at the minute, a grand cru with a nose of white flowers, and a palate of great purity. This will need three to four years to open and will be hitting its stride in seven to eight.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 93 View Didier Seguier says that this is from a sunny terroir but in a cold vintage. It is certainly very attractive with the acidity balancing, and complimenting, the generosity of the fruit. White flowers and a touch of pear/white peach on the palate. Very precise and nice mineral undertow. A really fine example, mostly from the Vaillon sector within the wider Vaillon Premier Cru.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2021 93 View From a plot of 1.2 hectares, with south-facing exposition. Quite a delicate, elegant grand cru yet there is good volume on the palate, with lingering notes of subtle spices and bright acidity to keep the palate fresh. Around 50% of the blend was aged in older oak barres. This will need more time in bottle but will be a fine Vaudésir. Precise and long on the aftertaste with some precise mineral notes and a saline finish.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 93 View Raveneau have 0.36ha in Montmains, with an average of of 35 years for the vines which are situated on shallow soils. An exciting, rounded and plush Montmains with notes of ripe peach fruit yet still very elegant and refined with a vibrant, fresh line of acidity. It almost feels as if one could drink this today. Very good volume in the mouth, lingering mineral finish. A very fine example of Montmains in 2021.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis 2021 93 View Daivissat's Chablis parcel comes from two parcels - the smaller near Beine (0.6ha) and the much larger plot adjacent to Premier Cru Foret (2.5ha). Profound, concentrated, prominent lime/lemon zest on the palate, a touch of honey, confited citrus zest to finish. So long. A profound Chablis.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 93 View Showing a warmer, fleshier and generous character, this Vaillons has plenty of acidity, floral characters and elegance with a long, fine, finish. Sappy and mineral, a finely textured premier cru which doesn't have quite the interest of Les Forêts or Séchet but is still very fine.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Forêts) 2021 93 View Louis Michel's Les Forêts comes from a site where the bedrock of limestone lies very close to the surface. Notes of gun-flint are much more evident, with a touch of smoky, reductive characters. On the palate there are lime/lemon zest flavours. A very complex, interesting and appealing premier cru with no shortage of density, and one which will age very well.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 93 View Another organic premier cru in the Brocard lineup, Butteaux shows some baked apple characters and crystalline lemon fruit on the palate with good volume and length. Elegant and refined, this will keep very well.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 93 View Intriguing smoky character on the nose, Brocard's Montée de Tonnerre captures the essence of this top premier cru. Compact and concentrated on the palate, there is a fine combination of white flowers on the nose, stone fruit on the palate, powerful acidity and minerality. This really needs two to three years in bottle before broaching.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 Lieux Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 93 View A subtle, but quietly brooding Côte de Léchet, with white flowers on the nose, struck match note and more than a hint of the Côte d'Or about it. Natural yeasts used here, with the wine all aged in old foudres.

Domaine Besson Chablis 2021 92 View Slightly deeper in hue, this Chablis has plenty of depth and concentration on the palate, together with some ripe, stone fruit notes and crisp green apple characters to add freshness. A very supple and generous style, with lingering acidity on the finish. 12 months maturation in stainless steel has added to the wines depth. Plenty to enjoy here. Established in 1902, the estate is now in its fourth generation, with Alain Besson running the domaines with his two children (Camille & Adrien) since 2013. The estate covers just under 8ha.

Domaine Clotilde Davenne Chablis (1er Cru Beauregard) 2021 92 View A fine example of the less well-known Premier Cru Beauregard. An appealing blend of crisp acidity, mineral notes, attractive floral characters and some ripe apple/pear fruit on the palate. Finishes with a saline, savoury note. Very precise and would be a great food wine.

Domaine Dupré Chablis 2021 92 View TOP VALUE Complex, textured Chablis that has more dimensions than others in this vintage. Tank sample. Plenty of weight and concentration, will age well. Stands out from the crowd. From a family-run estate of 16.3ha in Courgis – the Dupré family are very focused on sustainable viticulture, with Alain and Valentin in charge of winemaking. Their Chablis comes from 14ha with vines aged between 10-70 years, planted at a density of 6,800 vines/ha. Aged for 12 months on fine lees in tank, with wild yeast used for the fermentation.

Domaine Gérard Tremblay Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 92 View Deep in colour, with a waxy note on both nose and palate suggesting a light addition of an oaked component. Plenty of concentration and complexity here with acidity and mineral on the finish to keep the palate fresh. Nicely judged, this will improve in bottle and keep well for three to four years.

Domaine Laroche, Le Vaillons Vieilles Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 92 View Tank sample. Elegant and concentrated premier cru that has the florality and acidity associated with Vaillons, together with extra concentration from the old vines. Mineral and a touch of salinity on the finish. Elegant, complex wine.

Domaine Laurent et Céline Notton Chablis (1er Cru Beauregard) 2021 92 View Cool, crisp palate with some confit-apple and pear fruit balanced by vibrant acidity. A complex, layered and fine premier cru which will blossom with aeration and additional bottle age. Lovely concentration here and a fine advert for this less well-known cru.

Domaine Paul Nicolle, Vieilles Vignes Chablis 2021 92 View TOP VALUE & UNDER THE RADAR Intriguing Chablis. The wood (the wine is aged 8-12 months on lees with 10% in used barrels) does add extra depth and complexity to the wine, without it losing any Chablis character. Touch of spice on the finish along with lingering mineral notes. Based in the village of Fleys, the domaine dates back to the late 19th century. The largest holdings are of AP Chablis, and the Vieilles Vignes bottling comes from vines planted in the 1980s and '90s.

Domaine Vocoret Chablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort) 2021 92 View Deep colour in the glass yet there is not much sign of oak on the nose. A Fourchaume with typical power and weight, yet cut with plentiful acidity and a flinty character on the finish. A fine example of L'Homme Mort in this less than easy vintage.

Eléonore Moreau, Pérégrinations Chablis 2021 92 View UNDER THE RADAR Tank sample. Plenty to like here with weight and crispness of fruit, allied to a mineral edge on the palate and good acidity. A terroir-driven wine. Plenty of time to enjoy this as it develops. I suspect the finished bottling will be even better than the tank sample.

Simonnet-Febvre Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 92 View An elegant, cool, Mont de Milieu. The ripeness is well in check with more of a green apple fruit character, supported by bright acidity and a lingering mineral background flavour. Precise. Will add a bit more weight and complexity with a year in bottle.

Sylvain Mosnier, Vieilles Vignes Chablis 2021 92 View TOP VALUE The Vieilles Vignes cuvée shows a lot more intrigue and concentration than the straight Mosnier Chablis. Fresh acidity, mineral undertones and a dash of zesty grapefruit bitterness all add to the freshness and drive here. A very nice example in 2021. This estate is located in Beine and is now run by the eighth generation of the family, Stéphanie Mosnier. The estate now holds HVE3 certification.

Roland Lavantureux, Vieilles Vignes Chablis 2021 92 View From south-west facing vines in the hills around Lignorelles, the vines were planted in the 1960's and cover 3ha. The wine is fermented in steel tanks, with 60% aged for 10-12 on lees in tank, and 40% in older wood. Doesn't have quite the richness of the Vauprin Chablis but this is still a very fine, pure expression of 2021. Lovely acidity and mineral notes compliment the grapefruit characters and ripe pear fruit on the palate. Complex and classy. No hurry to drink this.

Maison Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 92 View Always interesting to compare the Dampt brothers different takes on the same terroir. This is a little more focussed than Sebastien's but equally fine. Doesn't have the extra plushness but is very direct with plenty of acidity and minerality on the long finish.

Daniel Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Les Lys) 2021 92 View Cool, fresh, north-facing, Les Lys has a very different premier cru style to that of Vaillons. Plenty of power here, density and concentration on the palate with acidity and a stony character adding complexity to the finish. Les Lys is not encountered so often but this is a great introduction to the terroir.

Domaine Sébastien Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 92 View Fine, very precise Côte de Léchet, which is a very different take to the Vaillons Premier Cru. Plenty of bite here with green apple notes allied with crisp acidity and a fine mineral follow through. Very obviously Premier Cru Chablis and a fine effort in this vintage.

Domaine Simonnet Febvre Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 92 View Established in 1840, Simonnet-Febvre became part of Maison Louis Latour in 2003, with a new winemaking facility in Chitry. This is a precise, clean and fresh Côte de Léchet with plenty of vibrant apple fruit, intermingled with some slightly more exotic notes. Nice spice on the finish. No hurry to drink this although it is drinking well already.

Domaine Bernard Defaix, Vieille Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 92 View Oak more to the fore, nicely combined with concentrated fruit on the palate to balance. Crisp apple acidity provides lots of cleansing freshness, along with some zesty grapefruit/orange notes on the aftertaste.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2021 92 View Brocard's Vau de Vey is a masterclass in balancing ripe fruit with concentration, set against fine acidity and some lovely mineral notes on the finish. Not a shy, retiring premier cru but a wine with lots of personality and plenty of upside potential.

Domaine Nathalie et Gilles Fevre Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 92 View A very classy example of this leading right-bank premier cru. This Mont de Milieu shows a fine combination of weight and concentration whilst balancing this with plenty of lift, vibrant acidity and a long, stony finish. No hurry to drink, this should improve with another year in bottle.

Domaine Gautheron Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 92 View Gautheron's Mont de Milieu has good weight and concentration on the palate, allied with crisp acidity and a mineral undertow. Precise, direct yet appealing already. All the components are in place to allow this to age well.

Domaine Courtault Michelet Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 92 View Touch of spiciness and a hint of exotic fruit on the palate suggest a small proportion aged in oak. Good texture and concentration here with enough acidity to keep the palate in check. Has the weight and power expected of Fourchaume. Will age well.

Domaine Bernard Defaix Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2021 92 View More oak evident here, as expected, but this works well with the ripeness of the fruit, giving a generous, weighty edge to the Bougros Grand Cru. Acidity is in the background but there is enough to support the wine over the next four to six years. But drinking well already.

Domaine Ternynck Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Quite a deep colour in the glass. Fresh, bright acidity on the palate which support the oaky flavours. Perhaps a little too much wood on show for my taste but some will like the extra element this gives. Needs another 12-24 months before broaching.

Domaine Raoul Gautherin & Fils Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2021 92 View There is a creamy, almost lactic edge to this Vaudésir. Cut through with plenty of citrus acidity and a hint of oak. At the moment, it's not the most harmonious grand cru but this has the concentration to age very well and could easily warrant a higher score in two to three years.

Domaine Bernard Defaix Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Good combination of rich, concentrated fruit on the palate and some attractive, well-judged oak. A Vaudésir showing plenty of crisp acidity to keep the palate fresh. Should be ready to drink quite early but has the depth to age well.

Domaine Joseph Drouhin Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Subtle, understated on both nose and palate. Good density here but not so easy to see that this is a Grand Cru Les Clos. A classy Chablis yet this Les Clos lacks a bit of a terroir spark for me.

Domaine Nathalie et Gilles Fevre Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Quite a lot of oak on show at the moment, give this several years to let the wood settle. There is nice concentration here and a fine line of acidity so this Les Clos should evolve with further ageing in bottle and drink well for five to eight years.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 92 View Billaud-Simon's Vaillon is a blend of six plots. With white flowers (jasmine) on the nose, this premier cru is marked by a touch of peachy fruit interspersed with vibrant green apples. Lots of acidity here. Plenty of bite on the finish. Will need quite a bit of time to settle down but has good potential.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2021 92 View The Billaud-Simon Vaulorent is produced with bought-in grapes from a long-term contract. Typical of Vaulorent, there is plenty of drive here. A classy premier cru which will need at least a year to show its best. Spicy, zesty notes to finish, with a touch of orange peel.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2021 92 View More oak character is apparent with the Bougros, allied to plenty of palate weight and a touch of spice and appealing orange marmalade hints on the palate. In 2021 there were just two barrels, produced with bought in grapes. Nice structure underneath. Good potential here and a grand cru which will be attractive a bit earlier than some.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (Les Clos Grand Cru) 2021 92 View The grapes for Billaud-Simon's Les Clos come from a long-term contract. However, they replanted in 2017 and will soon be producing domaine Les Clos. Quite a warm take on Les Clos and not the most refined. Full and generous in the mouth, there is plenty of acidity but some of the elements seem to be fighting each other at the moment.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis 2021 92 View Droin owns 10ha of AP Chablis. Much more interest here with a deeper hue in the glass and much more interest on the nose. Some greengage on the palate, together with a hint of pear and white peach. Pretty much a benchmark example of what village Chablis should be. Concentration and a lengthy mineral character to finish.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Vosgros) 2021 92 View Vosgros is sometimes described as a 'left-bank' premier cru with 'right-bank' exposure. It is a valley which is very cold but has a sunny westerly exposition. Closed and precise at the moment, this spend 8-10 months on lees giving the wine a creamy yet elegant texture. A very classy premier cru, this will need several years to fully blossom.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 92 View Droin's Montmains site is on a gentle slope with richer, deeper, kimmeridgian marl soils. A colder site, making the wine richer and with great density on the palate. Distinctly more weight than the Vaillons, giving the blend plenty of gravitas. 8-10 months ageing on fine lees adds a creamy character with acidity less pronounced than with the Vaillons. Classy.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 92 View From a plot of 0.8ha with an average age of 50 years. Droin's vines are on the Chablis side of Mont de Milieu and face south, adding to the generosity here. Quite a full, fleshy style with an intriguing note of spice on the palate. An elegant example but not the deepest or most concentrated of the Mont de Milieu tasted.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 92 View Droin's Fourchaume is located in the Vaupulent sector, on deep, clay-rich soils. A warmer site, this is a;ready very appealing with nice touches of baked apples and stone-fruit on the palate, with softer acidity and concentration. Although accessible early, this has the concentration to age extremely well and will deliver more saline aspects with more bottle age.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Droin's Vaudésir comes from just over 1ha with vines planted on both north- and south-facing slopes. A little subdued on the nose and palate, this is a subtle grand cru with plenty of definition, and will blossom with two to three years additional bottle age. No oak.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis 2021 92 View William Fevre own 46ha of AP Chablis but there was lots of frost damage in 2021 - the yield was just 18hl/ha! Lovely floral notes here, very precise and focussed. This is already appealing although the acidity is certainly evident. Lingering spice notes on the finish. From a tank sample, with bottling due in November. Drink from next year and for many years.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Fevre's Bougros covers around 50% of the whole Bougros climat. With it's westerly location in the grand cru, Bougros is often a warmer site and once can taste the sweetness to the fruit here, beautifully balanced by 2021's acidity. Although not the weightiest, showiest or most concentrated grand cru, there is lots to like, with notes of grapefruit, a touch of citrus zest and excellent acidity. With good volume in the mouth, this finishes very fresh.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (Valmur Grand Cru) 2021 92 View There is always lots of freshness from this 1.15ha site, high up in Valmur, close to the forest. The soils here are a deeper clay-limestone than many others in the grand cru. Fevre's Valmur shows plenty of sweetness to go with the rich palate feel. There are no harsh edges here and this is surprisingly approachable already. Good volume in the mouth, with ripe stone fruit notes which are not at all cloying. Will gain complexity with age.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis 2021 92 View From two plots on the left bank near Vaillons, Montmains, with just under 1ha. The majority of the vines were plated in the early 2000's, although some are a lot older. The Raveneau Chablis shows very good richness, combined with ripeness of peach and pear fruit, all kept fresh by lingering citric acidity. Ageing in oak has certainly rounded off the corners of 2021's acidity, leaving a glossy, luxurious palate feel with a fine, mineral finish.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Forêts) 2021 92 View Raveneau's Foret comes from a 0.7ha site which is quite low in the valley. Average vine age is 35 years, sited on deeper soils. A very elegant premier cru, an open, fragrant and perfumed wine with great precision on the palate. This is not at all a blockbuster style but is refined and so smooth. High quality. Has an intriguing earthy note. Crisp, lime and lemon fruit with great texture overall. More approachable than some of the domaine's other premiers crus.

Daniel Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 92 View Fresh, confited apple on the nose and palate with lovely purity and a sour/salty aftertaste. Citrus acidity will give this concentrated Fourchaume the ability to improve over a few years. Fine balance here - this wine shows that Fourchaume can be powerful yet without excessive weight.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 92 View A smaller plot of 0.4ha with average age around 33 years. The development of the vines in Vaillons was delayed in 2021 by the harsh April frosts. A slightly edgier wine than some others in the range. Isabelle Raveneau says that actually the acidity is not higher in Vaillons but the balance in 2021 is a bit different. Much more zesty grapefruit notes. Plenty of interest but not a standout in 2021 for me.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (Petit Chablis) 2021 92 View Dauvissat hold just over a hectare of Petit Chablis, from a single plot above Grand Cru Les Clos. One of the last to be picked in the Dauvissat portfolio, this was the finest Petit Chablis I tasted from the 2021 vintage. Great richness for a Petit Chablis with lime/lemon notes, great focus and precision on the finish. This can be broached now but will repay several years keeping.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis 2021 92 View The harvest started 21 September. This is a very fine, precise Chablis showing good density, crystalline citrus notes on the palate, a lick of minerality to finish. The Louis Michel philosophy of aiming to express all the terroir influence is very well shown here.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 92 View From a tank sample, with the wine due to be bottled over the winter. A generous, fruit driven style of Montmains with an appealing combination of stone fruit ripeness and crisp acidity to keep everything fresh and precise. A classy Montmains which will be accessible relatively early.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 92 View The vines at Butteaux are planted on clay, Kimmeridgian soil. Much more restrained on the nose, this needs time (and aeration) to coax out of the glass. Powerfully structured, this Butteaux will keep very well, given the density and concentration on show. A classic Chablis in character.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 92 View Michel's Vaillons is typical of the cru. A warmer, fleshier, creamy textured premier cru with plenty of generosity on show. White-peach on the palate, lifted floral aromas and a fine line of acidity to keep the palate fresh, together with a zesty, saline follow through.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis 2021 92 View This is much more mineral on the nose than Brocard's Petit Chablis, with much more concentration. An attractive note of honey along with the crisp apple character makes this a pure, classy AP Chablis to drink whilst young and fresh, or to enjoy with three to four years bottles ageing.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, Vieilles Vignes de Sainte Claire Chablis 2021 92 View A special blend, Brocard's Sainte Claire is produced from old vines and certified organic. With an intriguing smoky edge, this is a distinctive Chablis with a bit more volume and weight than the 'straight' Chablis. Six months ageing on lees.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, Vieilles Vignes Chablis 2021 92 View Brocard's Vieilles Vignes Chablis is produced from vines with an average age of 46 years. In addition to ageing on lees the wine spends nine months in large foudres. Deeper in hue but still a very restrained, complex wine with classic mineral Chablis notes underneath.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 92 View Brocard's Montmains is certified organic. Typical of Montmains, this has a sunny character, with a lick of honey from ageing in large foudres. Stone fruit and plenty of fruit ripeness here, finishing with a lick of orange zest.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Vaudevey) 2021 92 View As expected from this cooler, steep-sided valley, Brocard's Vau de Vey is a bit more angular and crisp than their sunner, riper Montmains. Acidity stands out a little here but the flavours on the palate are vibrant and very fresh. Some lemon/lime note, with a distinctly mineral line to finish.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 92 View A soft, enveloping and weighty Fourchaume, this is warmer and richer on the palate with a fuller body than some of the more focussed left-bank premiers crus. Approachable relatively early, this has the concentration to age well for four to five years.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (Bougros Grand Cru) 2021 92 View Plenty of weight on the palate of this Bougros, with a mineral, salty edge adding an extra freshness to the finish. Wood is a little more evident on the palate. Fleshy, quite warm in the mouth, this will provide relatively early pleasure for a grand cru.

