After tasting more than 300 Chablis 2021 en primeur samples, Andy Howard MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 119 wines all with 92 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202196
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202196
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202196
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202196
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202195
Julien Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202195
Domaine Louis MoreauChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202195
Domaine RoyChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202195
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202195
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Côte de Bouguerots)202195
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202195
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202195
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202195
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202195
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202195
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202195
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202195
Dampt FreresChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202194
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202194
Simonnet-FebvreChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202094
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202194
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202194
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202194
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202194
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Séchet)202194
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202194
Domaine Louis Michel, Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202194
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202194
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202194
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202194
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202194
Domaine des MalandesChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202193
Domaine Nathalie & Gilles FèvreChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202193
Domaine RoyChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202193
Domaine Séguinot-BordetChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202193
La Chablisienne, Chateau GrenouillesChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202193
Louis JadotChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202193
Roland Lavantureux, VauprinChablis202193
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, Sainte Claire OrganicChablis202193
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202193
Louis JadotChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202193
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202193
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202193
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202193
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202193
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202193
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202193
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202193
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202193
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202193
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis202193
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202193
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202193
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202193
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202193
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202193
Domaine BessonChablis202192
Domaine Clotilde DavenneChablis (1er Cru Beauregard)202192
Domaine DupréChablis202192
Domaine Gérard TremblayChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202192
Domaine Laroche, Le Vaillons Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202192
Domaine Laurent et Céline NottonChablis (1er Cru Beauregard)202192
Domaine Paul Nicolle, Vieilles VignesChablis202192
Domaine VocoretChablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort)202192
Eléonore Moreau, PérégrinationsChablis202192
Simonnet-FebvreChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202192
Sylvain Mosnier, Vieilles VignesChablis202192
Roland Lavantureux, Vieilles VignesChablis202192
Maison DamptChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202192
Daniel DamptChablis (1er Cru Les Lys)202192
Domaine Sébastien DamptChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202192
Domaine Simonnet FebvreChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202192
Domaine Bernard Defaix, Vieille VignesChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202192
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202192
Domaine GautheronChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202192
Domaine Courtault MicheletChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202192
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202192
Domaine TernynckChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Raoul Gautherin & FilsChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Joseph DrouhinChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202192
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202192
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Vosgros)202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202192
Domaine William FèvreChablis202192
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202192
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202192
Domaine François RaveneauChablis202192
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202192
Daniel DamptChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202192
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202192
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Petit Chablis)202192
Domaine Louis MichelChablis202192
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202192
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202192
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis202192
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, Vieilles Vignes de Sainte ClaireChablis202192
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, Vieilles VignesChablis202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Vaudevey)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (1er Cru Vaudevey)202192

