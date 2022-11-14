Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 95 View TOP QUALITY PRODUCER As expected with Montée de Tonnerre, there are great reserves of power and energy here. Concentrated, fine and with great purity, oak adds subtle extra dimensions in the background. Lovely acidity and a touch of spice to finish. Great class. Raveneau's Montée de Tonnerre is over 3ha in area, accounting for around 1/3 of the estates holdings. Around 1.8ha are located on the mid-slopes of Chapelot. with 1.2ha at higher altitude in Pied d'Aloup which adds additional freshness and vivacity.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Forêts) 2021 95 View TOP QUALITY PRODUCER One of the Dauvissat specialities, the La Forest is a triumph in 2021. From seven small parcels, the total site is less than 1ha with average vine age more than 40 years. Intriguing, slightly smoky nose, highly distinctive and different to others in the range. Plenty of power, ripe stone fruit flavours, zesty citrus acidity with a herbaceous edge adding an extra dimension. Definitely of grand cru quality.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2021 95 View Droin owns 0.33ha in the renowned premier cru of Vaulorent. Benoît notes the higher incidence of limestone in the soils, giving more a more aromatic profile, great length and purity. Although the Droin premiers crus are all lovely wines, this is a distinct step up – a premier cru Chablis which would grace any table along with the world's finest wines. Filigree, precise acidity on the palate – delicate, very refined, yet a wine which will last a very long time.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 95 View Droin's vines have an average age of 50 years with 1.75ha on Kimmeridgian marl with some blue-clay (Marne-bleu). As expected from Montée de Tonnerre, this has more power on the palate but also displays a remarkable balance between weight and elegance - 'complet' as Benoit Droin says. It would be a shame to drink this before 2-3 years and it will keep a very long time. Finishes with a vibrant hit spicy zesty fruit.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2021 95 View Fevre's Vaulorent is just a little more precise on the nose. Seguier says it is always elegant, always fresh. Fevre's take on this renowned premier cru has an understated nose yet you can feel the power within. Lovely ripeness of fruit, but all in a very compact package at the moment. Although this is disarmingly approachable now, this will be a wine to cellar carefully, allowing all the perfectly formed components to blossom.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 94 View A very youthful Mont de Milieu. Winemaker Olivier Bailly noted that if you want to drink this young, make sure it is decanted for at least an hour. Greenish tint in the glass, aromas of white peach and pear. A premier cru cut with vibrant acidity, finishing with some mineral and saline notes. They own 3ha here, ranging from the bottom to the top of the Mont de Milieu slope. Has a very bright future.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2021 94 View A fine example of Les Lys. This is a great combination of the acidity from a cooler site plus the extra acidity from 2021, married with the richness and power of the marne dominated soils found here. Plenty of concentration and lots of depth here. A notable, and high quality, Les Lys.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 94 View Fevre's Montée de Tonnerre comes from all three sectors. Seguier notes that Pied d'Aloup has the highest marn content, Montée de Tonnerre adds weight and the old Chapelot vines (planted in 1936) add finesse. More closed on the nose. Weighty, concentrated, persistent. Saline notes. Will be a great gourmand wine. Some white flower notes, lots of zesty orange and grapefruit on the palate with a nice touch of white peach. For long ageing.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 94 View The average vine age here is 45 years, from a 1.5ha site in Butteaux which is higher up in the valley. Pronounced floral aromas of white peach and some slightly more exotic jasmine notes. Intensity on the palate with additional concentration from the old vines - a touch of dried stone fruit. A deep and profound premier cru which has a luscious palate whilst also managing to be supremely elegant yet also weighty and powerful. This will last many years.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Séchet) 2021 94 View More herbal on the nose, this shows a hint of green characters - quite different to the other premiers crus in the range. Less fruit driven, more herbaceous. Plenty of focus and drive. A long future ahead, this needs two to three years minimum in order to settle.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 94 View A very fine Montée de Tonnerre with power and concentration all wrapped up in a package which shows how classy the Dauvissat range is in 2021. Ripe stone fruit on the palate, precise acidity and some stony, smoky notes on the finish. Try and keep this for a decade if you can.

Domaine Louis Michel, Vielles Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 94 View Louis Michel's old-vine Butteaux comes from vines with an average age of 65 years (45 years in the 'standard' bottling). The soil here is white clay - very dense in texture and poorly drained. An excellent balance of power and richness here with lemon/lime notes on the palate, all kept taut and in line by the vibrant hit of acidity. This could compare favorably with many a grand cru.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 94 View Louis Michel's Montée de Tonnerre comes from the south-west facing slopes of Chapelot. A more serious premier cru with extra density on the palate. Beautifully clean and fresh. This will need several years to blossom. Keep for another three to five years and then drink over the following decade. Delivers all that Montée de Tonnerre is renowned for.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 94 View Tank sample. Brocard's Mont de Milieu is a fie combination of the plushness of Fourchaume with the directness of the left-bank. Zesty citrus on the palate with a presence of mineral characters and a touch of salinity which keep the palate focussed and lively. A fine example of this top premier cru.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2021 94 View A fine, impressive Vaulorent which shows the very high quality of this premier cru. With plenty of weight and concentration Brocard's Vaulorent is an amalgam of all the best of the rest of the premiers crus - mineral, powerful and rich, with warm, ripe fruit on the palate and notable concentration. Very much like a grand cru, this will keep for many years.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 Lieux Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 94 View Brocard's 7 Lieux Montée de Tonnerre is a lovely, classy wine which displays richness, weight and concentration. All the components are here - stone-fruit, lime/lemon acidity and zestiness, a stony, salty follow through. Needs several years to blossom but will have a long future ahead.

Domaine des Malandes Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 93 View TOP VALUE Produced from vines planted in 1963 by André Tremblay. An elegant and precise Montmains which achieves the balance between ripeness of fruit (more white peach here), crisp apple acidity and a fine, lingering mineral finish. A great example of this premier cru which will drink well for many years if carefully cellared.

Domaine Roy Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 93 View TOP VALUE A very elegant, focused example of Fourchaume. Shows the expected weight on the palate yet this is all tempered by a fine line of acidity and a long, lingering, mineral finish. Domaine Roy makes some excellent Chablis and this is particularly good in the context of 2021.

Domaine Séguinot-Bordet Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 93 View UNDER THE RADAR As expected from Jean-Francois Bordet, this is a Fourchaume which balances power and precision. Intensity on the nose with notes of ripe apricot and pear fruit, whilst the palate balances this with a salty, mineral struck aftertaste all kept fresh by a fine line of acidity. A very classy effort in this tricky year.

Domaine Céline & Frédéric Gueguen Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 93 View Cool, very appealing nose with just a hint of ripe fruit, with some apricot character on the palate which is not at all over the top. Freshened by a line of citrus acidity, there is plenty of purity and concentration here, despite the lowly 12.5% alcohol. A fine Fourchaume which will age.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 93 View Olivier Bailly produces this Fourchaume from a blend of three inox barrels. The harvest started on 18 September but was then halted for four days as rain moved in to the region, before restarting on 22 September. Some extra volume here, with a winning combination of richness and freshness. Very appealing.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 93 View With 2.15ha, a blend from three plots in Chapelot, Montée de Tonnerre and Pied d'Aloup, with vines in the latter now 87 years old. As expected of Montée de Tonnerre, this will need a lot of time to come round. Powerful, primary and concentrated, with restrained mineral, stony notes. Great purity here, salty finish.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 93 View Droin have a sizeable 4.8ha of Vaillons, with five plots in Epinottes, Roncieres, Sechet, Chatains and Beugnons. This is always a super reliable blend as Benoit is able to draw on plots which work well in hot and cold vintages. A very fine premier cru with pronounced notes of white flowers, crisp acidity, some generous zesty citrus and a hint of stone fruit. Long and classy.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 93 View Didier Seguier says that this is from a sunny terroir but in a cold vintage. It is certainly very attractive with the acidity balancing, and complimenting, the generosity of the fruit. White flowers and a touch of pear/white peach on the palate. Very precise and nice mineral undertow. A really fine example, mostly from the Vaillon sector within the wider Vaillon Premier Cru.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 93 View Raveneau have 0.36ha in Montmains, with an average of of 35 years for the vines which are situated on shallow soils. An exciting, rounded and plush Montmains with notes of ripe peach fruit yet still very elegant and refined with a vibrant, fresh line of acidity. It almost feels as if one could drink this today. Very good volume in the mouth, lingering mineral finish. A very fine example of Montmains in 2021.

Domaine Vincent Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 93 View Showing a warmer, fleshier and generous character, this Vaillons has plenty of acidity, floral characters and elegance with a long, fine, finish. Sappy and mineral, a finely textured premier cru which doesn't have quite the interest of Les Forêts or Séchet but is still very fine.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Forêts) 2021 93 View Louis Michel's Les Forêts comes from a site where the bedrock of limestone lies very close to the surface. Notes of gun-flint are much more evident, with a touch of smoky, reductive characters. On the palate there are lime/lemon zest flavours. A very complex, interesting and appealing premier cru with no shortage of density, and one which will age very well.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 93 View Another organic premier cru in the Brocard lineup, Butteaux shows some baked apple characters and crystalline lemon fruit on the palate with good volume and length. Elegant and refined, this will keep very well.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 93 View Intriguing smoky character on the nose, Brocard's Montée de Tonnerre captures the essence of this top premier cru. Compact and concentrated on the palate, there is a fine combination of white flowers on the nose, stone fruit on the palate, powerful acidity and minerality. This really needs two to three years in bottle before broaching.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 Lieux Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 93 View A subtle, but quietly brooding Côte de Léchet, with white flowers on the nose, struck match note and more than a hint of the Côte d'Or about it. Natural yeasts used here, with the wine all aged in old foudres.

Domaine Clotilde Davenne Chablis (1er Cru Beauregard) 2021 92 View A fine example of the less well-known Premier Cru Beauregard. An appealing blend of crisp acidity, mineral notes, attractive floral characters and some ripe apple/pear fruit on the palate. Finishes with a saline, savoury note. Very precise and would be a great food wine.

Domaine Gérard Tremblay Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 92 View Deep in colour, with a waxy note on both nose and palate suggesting a light addition of an oaked component. Plenty of concentration and complexity here with acidity and mineral on the finish to keep the palate fresh. Nicely judged, this will improve in bottle and keep well for three to four years.

Domaine Laroche, Le Vaillons Vieilles Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 92 View Tank sample. Elegant and concentrated premier cru that has the florality and acidity associated with Vaillons, together with extra concentration from the old vines. Mineral and a touch of salinity on the finish. Elegant, complex wine.

Domaine Laurent et Céline Notton Chablis (1er Cru Beauregard) 2021 92 View Cool, crisp palate with some confit-apple and pear fruit balanced by vibrant acidity. A complex, layered and fine premier cru which will blossom with aeration and additional bottle age. Lovely concentration here and a fine advert for this less well-known cru.

Domaine Vocoret Chablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort) 2021 92 View Deep colour in the glass yet there is not much sign of oak on the nose. A Fourchaume with typical power and weight, yet cut with plentiful acidity and a flinty character on the finish. A fine example of L'Homme Mort in this less than easy vintage.

Simonnet-Febvre Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 92 View An elegant, cool, Mont de Milieu. The ripeness is well in check with more of a green apple fruit character, supported by bright acidity and a lingering mineral background flavour. Precise. Will add a bit more weight and complexity with a year in bottle.

Maison Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 92 View Always interesting to compare the Dampt brothers different takes on the same terroir. This is a little more focussed than Sebastien's but equally fine. Doesn't have the extra plushness but is very direct with plenty of acidity and minerality on the long finish.

Daniel Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Les Lys) 2021 92 View Cool, fresh, north-facing, Les Lys has a very different premier cru style to that of Vaillons. Plenty of power here, density and concentration on the palate with acidity and a stony character adding complexity to the finish. Les Lys is not encountered so often but this is a great introduction to the terroir.

Domaine Sébastien Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 92 View Fine, very precise Côte de Léchet, which is a very different take to the Vaillons Premier Cru. Plenty of bite here with green apple notes allied with crisp acidity and a fine mineral follow through. Very obviously Premier Cru Chablis and a fine effort in this vintage.

Domaine Simonnet Febvre Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 92 View Established in 1840, Simonnet-Febvre became part of Maison Louis Latour in 2003, with a new winemaking facility in Chitry. This is a precise, clean and fresh Côte de Léchet with plenty of vibrant apple fruit, intermingled with some slightly more exotic notes. Nice spice on the finish. No hurry to drink this although it is drinking well already.

Domaine Bernard Defaix, Vielle Vigne Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 92 View Oak more to the fore, nicely combined with concentrated fruit on the palate to balance. Crisp apple acidity provides lots of cleansing freshness, along with some zesty grapefruit/orange notes on the aftertaste.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2021 92 View Brocard's Vau de Vey is a masterclass in balancing ripe fruit with concentration, set against fine acidity and some lovely mineral notes on the finish. Not a shy, retiring premier cru but a wine with lots of personality and plenty of upside potential.

Domaine Nathalie et Gilles Fevre Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 92 View A very classy example of this leading right-bank premier cru. This Mont de Milieu shows a fine combination of weight and concentration whilst balancing this with plenty of lift, vibrant acidity and a long, stony finish. No hurry to drink, this should improve with another year in bottle.

Domaine Gautheron Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 92 View Gautheron's Mont de Milieu has good weight and concentration on the palate, allied with crisp acidity and a mineral undertow. Precise, direct yet appealing already. All the components are in place to allow this to age well.

Domaine Courtault Michelet Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 92 View Touch of spiciness and a hint of exotic fruit on the palate suggest a small proportion aged in oak. Good texture and concentration here with enough acidity to keep the palate in check. Has the weight and power expected of Fourchaume. Will age well.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 92 View Billaud-Simon's Vaillon is a blend of six plots. With white flowers (jasmine) on the nose, this premier cru is marked by a touch of peachy fruit interspersed with vibrant green apples. Lots of acidity here. Plenty of bite on the finish. Will need quite a bit of time to settle down but has good potential.

Domaine Billaud-Simon Chablis (1er Cru Vaulorent) 2021 92 View The Billaud-Simon Vaulorent is produced with bought-in grapes from a long-term contract. Typical of Vaulorent, there is plenty of drive here. A classy premier cru which will need at least a year to show its best. Spicy, zesty notes to finish, with a touch of orange peel.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Vosgros) 2021 92 View Vosgros is sometimes described as a 'left-bank' premier cru with 'right-bank' exposure. It is a valley which is very cold but has a sunny westerly exposition. Closed and precise at the moment, this spend 8-10 months on lees giving the wine a creamy yet elegant texture. A very classy premier cru, this will need several years to fully blossom.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 92 View Droin's Montmains site is on a gentle slope with richer, deeper, kimmeridgian marl soils. A colder site, making the wine richer and with great density on the palate. Distinctly more weight than the Vaillons, giving the blend plenty of gravitas. 8-10 months ageing on fine lees adds a creamy character with acidity less pronounced than with the Vaillons. Classy.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 92 View From a plot of 0.8ha with an average age of 50 years. Droin's vines are on the Chablis side of Mont de Milieu and face south, adding to the generosity here. Quite a full, fleshy style with an intriguing note of spice on the palate. An elegant example but not the deepest or most concentrated of the Mont de Milieu tasted.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 92 View Droin's Fourchaume is located in the Vaupulent sector, on deep, clay-rich soils. A warmer site, this is a;ready very appealing with nice touches of baked apples and stone-fruit on the palate, with softer acidity and concentration. Although accessible early, this has the concentration to age extremely well and will deliver more saline aspects with more bottle age.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Forêts) 2021 92 View Raveneau's Foret comes from a 0.7ha site which is quite low in the valley. Average vine age is 35 years, sited on deeper soils. A very elegant premier cru, an open, fragrant and perfumed wine with great precision on the palate. This is not at all a blockbuster style but is refined and so smooth. High quality. Has an intriguing earthy note. Crisp, lime and lemon fruit with great texture overall. More approachable than some of the domaine's other premiers crus.

Daniel Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 92 View Fresh, confited apple on the nose and palate with lovely purity and a sour/salty aftertaste. Citrus acidity will give this concentrated Fourchaume the ability to improve over a few years. Fine balance here - this wine shows that Fourchaume can be powerful yet without excessive weight.

Domaine François Raveneau Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 92 View A smaller plot of 0.4ha with average age around 33 years. The development of the vines in Vaillons was delayed in 2021 by the harsh April frosts. A slightly edgier wine than some others in the range. Isabelle Raveneau says that actually the acidity is not higher in Vaillons but the balance in 2021 is a bit different. Much more zesty grapefruit notes. Plenty of interest but not a standout in 2021 for me.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 92 View From a tank sample, with the wine due to be bottled over the winter. A generous, fruit driven style of Montmains with an appealing combination of stone fruit ripeness and crisp acidity to keep everything fresh and precise. A classy Montmains which will be accessible relatively early.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 92 View The vines at Butteaux are planted on clay, Kimmeridgian soil. Much more restrained on the nose, this needs time (and aeration) to coax out of the glass. Powerfully structured, this Butteaux will keep very well, given the density and concentration on show. A classic Chablis in character.

Domaine Louis Michel Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 92 View Michel's Vaillons is typical of the cru. A warmer, fleshier, creamy textured premier cru with plenty of generosity on show. White-peach on the palate, lifted floral aromas and a fine line of acidity to keep the palate fresh, together with a zesty, saline follow through.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 92 View Brocard's Montmains is certified organic. Typical of Montmains, this has a sunny character, with a lick of honey from ageing in large foudres. Stone fruit and plenty of fruit ripeness here, finishing with a lick of orange zest.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Vaudevey) 2021 92 View As expected from this cooler, steep-sided valley, Brocard's Vau de Vey is a bit more angular and crisp than their sunner, riper Montmains. Acidity stands out a little here but the flavours on the palate are vibrant and very fresh. Some lemon/lime note, with a distinctly mineral line to finish.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 92 View A soft, enveloping and weighty Fourchaume, this is warmer and richer on the palate with a fuller body than some of the more focussed left-bank premiers crus. Approachable relatively early, this has the concentration to age well for four to five years.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 Lieux Chablis (1er Cru Vaudevey) 2021 92 View As a result of the very cool conditions found in Vau de Vey, this was picked very late. Surprisingly (for this premier cru) there is quite a warm feel on the palate with plenty of fleshy fruit characters. Not as austere as expected. For me the Côte de Léchet has a better balance.

Domaine Séguinot-Bordet Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 91 View Pure and intense nose. Typical white flower character with plenty of Vaillons acidity on the palate. Not the weightiest premier cru but makes up for this with drive and a laser-like focus on the palate. A fine, fresh example of this premier cru.

Domaine Sébastien Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 91 View Bit more colour evident here, suggesting longer ageing on lees and perhaps a little addition of some oak. This all adds to the interest on the palate which is concentrated, plush and pure. There is also an additional component of saltiness which makes the wine more gourmandise. No hurry to drink this fine premier cru.

Domaine Long-Depaquit Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 91 View A fine blend of white peach and pear fruit on the palate, some lifted floral notes and plenty of drive on the finish. New winemaker here, Louis Gimonet, is bringing his own interpretation to this significant domaine, part of the important Bichot group. Should age well for three to four years.

Domaine Long-Depaquit Chablis (1er Cru Les Lys) 2021 91 View A plush, rounded Les Lys with plenty of acidity to keep the palate in check. Mineral notes on the finish. Plenty going on here - this wine will benefit from at least six months ageing in bottle as everything is still very primary. But there is no shortage of concentration and the wine will continue to develop well.

Céline & Antoine Angst Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Jouan) 2021 91 View A rarely seen Premier Cru from close to Chichee, Cote de Jouan has some similarities with Vaillons with white flowers and prominent acidity, supplemented by a mineral edge on the finish. Purity of flavour here, this should benefit from another 6-12 months in bottle.

Domaine Lydie Heimbourger Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 91 View Approachable Montmains which shows a very pleasing combination of baked apple and pear fruit, a lick of acidity and salty finish. Elegant and not at all showy - a precise and classy example of the premier cru.

Edmond Chalmeau et Fils, Claudius Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 91 View Plenty of ripe fruit on the nose and palate but this is very pure and crisp, with fine acidity to keep the sunny character in balance. Saline edge on the finish. Not the heftiest Butteaux but manages to balance the warmth of the site with the precision expected of a premier cru.

Domaine Bernard Defaix Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 91 View Cool, supple, richer style of Cote de Lechet with a hint of oak on the nose and palate. This is well balanced and adds to the complexity of this classy premier cru. Plenty of concentration and potential to age here.

Domaine Alain Geoffroy Chablis (1er Cru Beauroy) 2021 91 View Classy example of Beauroy which balances the warmth and ripeness of the site with a touch of minerality and crisp acidity on the palate. Very good purity here, with a focussed palate suggesting this will age well for at least three to four years.

Domaine Camille & Laurent Schaller Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2021 91 View Appealing, crisp, apple-fruit driven premier cru with stony, flinty character on the finish, together with a touch of smoky reduction. Certainly not the ripest expression but there is no shortage of minerality and drive here, so will appeal to classical Chablis fans. Could benefit from another 12 months in bottle.

Domaine Laroche Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2021 91 View Plenty of precision here. Nice fruit ripeness but not all over the top, cut with vibrant acidity and a lingering saline character to finish. Should put on a bit more weight with another year in bottle.

Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau) 2021 91 View Cool, fresh, very precise premier cru from Louis Moreau with plenty of concentration on the palate, crisp acidity and a pronounced salty, mineral finish. Very nice example of this relatively new cru. The other components really compliment the bright fruit flavours well.

Charlène & Laurent Pinson Chablis (1er Cru Vaugiraut) 2021 91 View Just a touch of something exotic on the nose adds an extra dimension here. Zesty orange and grapefruit adds bite to the palate. Mineral notes as well. There is a lot going on here and plenty to like. Has the concentration to age well for several years.

Domaine Paul Nicolle Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 91 View An enjoyable Mont de Milieu which brings a very sunny disposition of the palate with plenty of baked apple fruit and a touch of something more exotic, with freshening acidity and a long, lingering aftertaste of salty mineral notes. Ready now but will drink well for three to four years and be a fine wine to drink with fish/shellfish.

Baudoin Millet Chablis (1er Cru Les Vaucoupins) 2021 91 View Touch of spice on the palate to go with the zesty citrus fruits and a touch of kumquat bitterness on the palate. Generous and fleshy on the palate, balanced by appetising acidity and some mineral, slatey notes to finish.

Domaine Ternynck Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 91 View Good Montée de Tonnerre with good focus and concentration on the palate, allied to stony characters on the finish, all of which balance out the appealing ripe apple and pear fruit flavours. Has a fine, fresh, mineral finish. Carries its 13.5% alcohol well.

Charly Nicolle Chablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux) 2021 91 View Quite an exotic, warm and fleshy fruit style from this aptly named premier cru. This is matched by plenty of citrus acidity and some appealing stony, flinty notes on the finish. Very nicely put together and well balanced.

Domaine Paul Nicolle Chablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux) 2021 91 View Well-balanced wine with weighty fruit which is a bit more tropical and zesty in nature, combined with plenty of citrus acidity and some mineral notes to finish. A complex wine. Will be ready to drink soon, and at best over the next couple of years.

Domaine Louis Moreau Chablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux) 2021 91 View A precise, smooth and layered example of Les Fourneaux. Plenty of acidity to balance the slightly exotic fruit on the palate. Appealing stony freshness on the finish. Another classy wine from Louis Moreau, relatively early-drinking.

Pascal Bouchard Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 91 View An organic wine - quite a challenge in 2021. Perhaps not the deepest or weightiest Fourchaume but this is made up for a light, precise palate which is very refined and elegant. Salty, fresh notes to finish.

Jean Durup Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 91 View Declaring a surprisingly low 12% alcohol, this Fourchaume has plenty to like. Fresh and crisp on the palate, there is enough density here, allied with pure, green apple notes and a flinty aftertaste. Perhaps not one to keep for more than a couple of years but appealing already.

Jean-Paul & Benoît Droin Chablis (1er Cru Les Vaucoupins) 2021 91 View Droin's Vaucoupin is from a tiny 0.15ha site so in 2021 the small volumes meant this was blended with some other wines and bottled as a premier cru blend. Depending on pricing, this could make this a smart buy. Attractive lime/orange notes with a light spiciness to finish. Very clean flavours, fresh and generous, with sweet stone-fruit on the palate.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Beauroy) 2021 91 View Fevre's Beauroy has a little bit of oak in the blend. From a tank sample, this has been on fine lees since Spring 2022, with bottling due in Spring 2023. Seguier picked early here to avoid over-ripeness. Nice weight on the palate which lacks the density of some of the best premiers crus but makes for a very classy, pure and highly-enjoyable wine. Good salinity to finish. Seguier says that the adoption of Organic/Bio principles has really helped Beauroy.

Domaine William Fèvre Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 91 View A blend from all three sectors of the Montmains Premier Cru. Seguier says that Butteaux adds the tension whilst Montmains adds the weight. Quite soft and generous, attractive already with a touch of honey balanced with crisp acidity to balance the soft fruit character on the palate. White peach notes.

Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Beauregards) 2021 91 View Showing more weight on the palate than their straight Chablis, Brocard's premier cru Beauregard has attractive peach fruit on the palate, with crisp acidity to keep the wine fresh. Nice mineral edge. Perhaps a little more like a premium AP Chablis than a premier cru though? Very pleasant but not a standout wine.

Domaine Milcent Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 90 View Nicely concentrated with a bit more weight than their straight Chablis. Attractive white flower and pear aromas, soft, ripe stone-fruit character on the palate with a burst of acidity on the finish. An early-drinking Vaillons, showing lots of purity.

Lamblin & Fils Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 90 View Good Vaillons with a nice mineral thread underneath the vibrant acidity and white peach characters on the palate. Not the most complex but will provide lots of early drinking pleasure. Very nicely balanced.

Domaine Bernard Defaix Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 90 View Full, rich and quite marked by oak, this is an alternative take on the Vaillons Premier Cru. There is certainly good acidity underneath, and a stony character on the finish. A premier cru which will appeal to those looking for a richer style of wine. The oak is well balanced but may not appeal to all.

Domaine Raoul Gautherin & Fils, Vielles Vignes Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 90 View Now in its 14th generation, this domaine is under the ownership of Alain and Adrian Gautherin. From a 0.69ha plot with average vine age of 55 years, this is a classy, weighty Montmains with plenty of depth of stone fruit flavour, saltiness and the acidity to keep everything on track. Touch of honeyed fruit on the finish.

Domaine Pinson Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 90 View Intriguing salty edge to this Montmains with apple/pear fruit on the palate a little subdued but waiting to blossom given a bit of time. Quite a complex, savoury take on Montmains. A premier cru which would work well with food.

Maison Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 90 View The fruit seems a little subdued here and, although there is plenty of acidity, the wine lacks a little lift at the moment. In this vintage, I prefer Vincent's Vaillons. Nice spice and mineral edge to finish.

La Chablisienne Chablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet) 2021 90 View Cote de Lechet is a sunnier site and this 2021 is a warm, ripe take on this premier cru. There is good acidity underneath but the initial hit of confited white peach and pear was unexpected. However, the finish is very classy and this may just need a little more time in bottle to settle down.

Domaine Agnes & Didier Dauvissat Chablis (1er Cru Beauroy) 2021 90 View Crisp, nice balance here between crunchy green apple fruit, citrus acidity and a bit of bitter grapefruit zest to cleanse the palate. Plenty of purity and precision on show. No hurry to drink but probably at its best over the next three to four years.

Roland Lavantureux Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2021 90 View Intriguing nose with notes of quince and some exotic fruits. Quite strident acidity here, which needs a bit more time to settle down. Not my favourite of the Lavantureux wines in 2021. Perhaps a bit more bottle age will smooth the palate out.

Christophe et Fils Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 90 View Generous, good weight on the palate with white flower notes and a touch of baked apple/pear fruit. Good acidity to balance. Approachable quite early, this is a very pleasing example of Mont de Milieu.

Domaine Drouhin Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 90 View Crisp, correct, precise Mont de Milieu. Fine acidity and a nice mineral structure here. Not the weightiest of wines but a fair result in this vintage. Ready to drink.

Domaine Laurent et Celine Notton Chablis (1er Cru Les Vaucoupins) 2021 90 View Very attractive, full, fleshy premier cru with a bite of grapefruit zest/acidity to keep the palate fresh. Very good purity of fruit here. Displaying lots of fruit ripeness this will be very appealing to many consumers over the next one to two years.

Domaine Nathalie et Gilles Fevre Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 90 View There are more brooding, smoky and mineral notes on the nose, as expected from this premier cru. Plenty of structure here with nice acidity and stony, flinty characters. Lacks a little of the concentration you would expect from a great vintage but a fine introduction to Montée de Tonnerre.

Domaine Vrignaud Chablis (1er Cru Vaupulent) 2021 90 View Tank sample. There's no doubting the weight and concentration here but a bit difficult to see how this will end up once bottled. There is good acidity and, in combination with the concentration, I suspect this will develop well.

Céline & Antoine Angst Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 90 View Quite a savoury wine, with plenty of structural components whilst the fruit takes second-stage. Good grip on the palate. Has the potential to age nicely. Should be a very good Premier Cru Chablis to accompany food.

Louis Jadot Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 90 View Deeper hue, with plenty of weight and power typical of Fourchaume. Perhaps not the most subtle expression of this premier cru but there are some attractive lime zest notes and accompanying acidity which keeps the palate fresh.

Domaine Vocoret Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 90 View Typical Fourchaume heft with some slightly exotic notes on the palate. Not the most subtle but there is sufficient acidity here to keep the palate fresh and lively. Drink relatively young.

Lamblin & Fils Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 90 View A generous, fleshy Fourchaume with some ripe stone fruit flavours on the palate. Good acidity to keep the palate fresh. Not the most complex or layered example but still nicely done in this vintage.

Domaine Besson Chablis (1er Cru Vaillons) 2021 89 View More peach and apricot fruit on the nose and palate. Has enough acidity to keep everything on track but lacks a bit of the focus expected. Certainly a very sunny example of Vaillons. Could well shed some 'puppy fat' after another year and merit a higher score.

Louis Robin Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 89 View Slightly smoky notes on the nose add to the complexity here. Touch of struck match character works well with the ripeness of pear/white peach on the palate. Acidity is nicely balanced with the weight on the palate.

Domaine Passy le Clou Chablis (1er Cru Beauroy) 2021 89 View An appealing, ripe and early-drinking example of this warm, sunny premier cru. Perhaps not the most complex wine, there is a nice undertow of minerality once past the white flowers on the nose and the white peach fruit flavour. Enjoy over the next two to three years.

Domaine des Malandes Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey) 2021 89 View A warm, generous and quite easy-drinking premier cru. Could do with a little more acidity to tighten things up but still nicely done in this rather difficult vintage.

Domaine Alain Geoffroy Chablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau) 2021 89 View Crunchy green apple on the palate. Plenty of acidity to keep the palate fresh with a stony character on the finish. Appealing and ready now, perhaps best to drink this over the next two to three years.

Domaine du Chardonnay Chablis (1er Cru Vaugiraut) 2021 89 View Warm, ripe fruits on the palate with acidity to keep everything fresh. Seems to have focussed more on the ripe character so will appeal to those who like a more generous style rather than Chablis classicists. A nicely made wine though, with good concentration.

Domaine Pinson Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 89 View A weighty, rich style which is a touch broader on the palate than expected. The acidity and mineral notes are there but the wine seems slightly unbalanced. Still a good premier cru but perhaps not quite on top form this year.

Venon & Fils Chablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux) 2021 89 View Plenty of ripe fruit to the fore. Appealing early on. Lacks a bit of the structure hoped for in a premier cru but style which will appeal to many. Mineral notes to finish add to the interest.

Domaine Ventoura Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 89 View A burly, weighty and powerful Fourchaume which has baked apple fruit and some ripe peach notes, balanced by strong acidity and a grippy texture on the finish. Plenty of Fourchaume power here, although not the most subtle expression.

Domaine Nathalie et Gilles Fevre Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 89 View Attractive ripe, zesty, fruit notes on the palate. Clean, bright and fresh on the nose. Good concentration, with a slightly sweet aftertaste. A forward Fourchaume, ready to enjoy now.

Domaine des Marronniers Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 88 View A little edgier on the palate with some hints of agrumes adding a hint of bitterness. There is enough concentration but this isn't as harmonious as some other examples.

Domaine Besson Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 88 View Quite full and fleshy on the palate, balanced by zesty grapefruit characters on the palate. Not the most harmonious Montmains, this could settle down with further bottle age.

Maison Stephane Brocard Chablis (1er Cru Les Montmains) 2021 88 View A weighty style which just lacks a bit of lift and drive on the palate. There is no shortage of fruit ripeness here with more of a peach fruit character than tree fruit. Not a premier cru for the most prolonged ageing.

Domaine Dupre Chablis (1er Cru Butteaux) 2021 88 View Has quite a coarse texture on the palate. There is enough concentration here but not a wine that quite gets the optimum balance in this vintage. Finish is rather severe.

Domaine Verret Chablis (1er Cru Beauroy) 2021 88 View Ripe stone fruit on the nose and palate with a creamy, almost buttery texture, this shows the sunny exposition of Beauroy well. Perhaps a bit over the top for Chablis enthusiasts, this would have very wide appeal to those wanting a warmer, more generous character for their Chardonnay. Drink sooner rather than later.

Domaine Lydie Heimbourger Chablis (1er Cru Beauregard) 2021 88 View Quite deep in colour with rather baked apple and pear notes on the palate. Plenty of acidity to keep the palate fresh. Just seems a little heavy and needs more vibrancy to warrant a higher score.

Charly Nicolle Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 88 View Ripe stone fruit on the nose and palate with a creamy, almost buttery texture, this shows the sunny exposition of Beauroy well. Perhaps a bit over the top for Chablis enthusiasts, this would have very wide appeal to those wanting a warmer, more generous character for their Chardonnay. Drink sooner rather than later.

Domaine de Vauroux Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 88 View A warmer, riper style of Montée de Tonnerre with the typical crushed rock notes enveloped by plenty of ripe apricot/peach fruit on the palate. Quite generous and early-drinking.

Domaine Soupe Chablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre) 2021 88 View Nice flinty notes on the palate mark this out as Montée de Tonnerre but the wine lacks a bit of the concentration and power expected. A perfectly pleasant premier cru but was looking for a little bit more than this.

Maison Dampt Chablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux) 2021 88 View Full, fleshy and ripe on the palate with stone fruit characters to the fore. Could benefit from a bit more freshening acidity. Perhaps not a wine for Chablis aficionados.

Domaine Gautheron Chablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort) 2021 88 View Both nose and palate show more of a baked apple fruit character. Quite a bit of fruit ripeness and weight here. Bright acidity, could do with a little more concentration and precision on the palate.

Domaine Laurent et Celine Notton Chablis (1er Cru Vaugiraut) 2021 87 View Not the freshest example. Suspect this is a tank sample (although not marked as such). There is plenty of weight and concentration but the fruit is a little baked and the acidity not really adding enough to freshen things up.

Domaine Michaut Chablis (1er Cru Les Vaucoupins) 2021 87 View Quite a lean, lighter style of wine which doesn't have the extra layers of complexity of some. Fresh, youthful and crisp on the palate, slightly sour finish. Just a little on the one-dimensional side and not showing much terroir influence.

Domaine Alexandre Chablis (1er Cru Fourchaume) 2021 87 View Fruit is a little sour and lacks some sweetness/ripeness. Not the most harmonious Fourchaume. Plenty of acidity. Lacks some generosity on the finish.

Louis Robin Chablis (1er Cru Vosgros) 2021 86 View Quite a subdued palate with notes of baked apple. Could do with more focus and vibrancy to add to the lift. Pleasant but not particularly typical of a Chablis Premier Cru for me.

Domaine du Chardonnay Chablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu) 2021 86 View Rich, ripely fruited Mont de Milieu. The ripeness here seems to rather overwhelm the characters of this renowned right-bank premier cru. Acidity just about keeps things in check but not the most precise or vibrant example of the climat.

Le Clos du Roi - Magalie Bernard Chablis (1er Cru Beauregard) 2021 85 View Rather coarse and grainy on the palate with harsh acidity standing out. Not the most harmonious premier cru.

