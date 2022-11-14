After tasting almost 300 Chablis 2021 en primeur samples, Andy Howard MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see notes and scores for all 132 Chablis Premier Cru 2021 wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202195
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202195
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202195
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202195
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202195
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202194
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202194
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202194
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202194
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Séchet)202194
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202194
Domaine Louis Michel, Vielles VignesChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202194
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202194
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202194
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202194
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202194
Domaine des MalandesChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202193
Domaine RoyChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202193
Domaine Séguinot-BordetChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202193
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202193
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202193
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202193
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202193
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202193
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202193
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202193
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202193
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202193
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202193
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202193
Domaine Clotilde DavenneChablis (1er Cru Beauregard)202192
Domaine Gérard TremblayChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202192
Domaine Laroche, Le Vaillons Vieilles VignesChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202192
Domaine Laurent et Céline NottonChablis (1er Cru Beauregard)202192
Domaine VocoretChablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort)202192
Simonnet-FebvreChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202192
Maison DamptChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202192
Daniel DamptChablis (1er Cru Les Lys)202192
Domaine Sébastien DamptChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202192
Domaine Simonnet FebvreChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202192
Domaine Bernard Defaix, Vielle VigneChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202192
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202192
Domaine GautheronChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202192
Domaine Courtault MicheletChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202192
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202192
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (1er Cru Vaulorent)202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Vosgros)202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202192
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Forêts)202192
Daniel DamptChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202192
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202192
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202192
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202192
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Vaudevey)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (1er Cru Vaudevey)202192
Domaine Séguinot-BordetChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202191
Domaine Sébastien DamptChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202191
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202191
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (1er Cru Les Lys)202191
Céline & Antoine AngstChablis (1er Cru Côte de Jouan)202191
Domaine Lydie HeimbourgerChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202191
Edmond Chalmeau et Fils, ClaudiusChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202191
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202191
Domaine Alain GeoffroyChablis (1er Cru Beauroy)202191
Domaine Camille & Laurent SchallerChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202191
Domaine LarocheChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202191
Domaine Louis MoreauChablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau)202191
Charlène & Laurent PinsonChablis (1er Cru Vaugiraut)202191
Domaine Paul NicolleChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202191
Baudoin MilletChablis (1er Cru Les Vaucoupins)202191
Domaine TernynckChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202191
Charly NicolleChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202191
Domaine Paul NicolleChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202191
Domaine Louis MoreauChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202191
Pascal BouchardChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202191
Jean DurupChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202191
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (1er Cru Les Vaucoupins)202191
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Beauroy)202191
Domaine William FèvreChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202191
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (1er Cru Beauregards)202191
Domaine MilcentChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202190
Lamblin & FilsChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202190
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202190
Domaine Raoul Gautherin & Fils, Vielles VignesChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202190
Domaine PinsonChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202190
Maison DamptChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202190
La ChablisienneChablis (1er Cru Côte de Léchet)202190
Domaine Agnes & Didier DauvissatChablis (1er Cru Beauroy)202190
Roland LavantureuxChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202190
Christophe et FilsChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202190
Domaine DrouhinChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202190
Domaine Laurent et Celine NottonChablis (1er Cru Les Vaucoupins)202190
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202190
Domaine VrignaudChablis (1er Cru Vaupulent)202190
Céline & Antoine AngstChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202190
Louis JadotChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202190
Domaine VocoretChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202190
Lamblin & FilsChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202190
Domaine BessonChablis (1er Cru Vaillons)202189
Louis RobinChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202189
Domaine Passy le ClouChablis (1er Cru Beauroy)202189
Domaine des MalandesChablis (1er Cru Vau de Vey)202189
Domaine Alain GeoffroyChablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau)202189
Domaine du ChardonnayChablis (1er Cru Vaugiraut)202189
Domaine PinsonChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202189
Venon & FilsChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202189
Domaine VentouraChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202189
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202189
Domaine des MarronniersChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202188
Domaine BessonChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202188
Maison Stephane BrocardChablis (1er Cru Les Montmains)202188
Domaine DupreChablis (1er Cru Butteaux)202188
Domaine VerretChablis (1er Cru Beauroy)202188
Domaine Lydie HeimbourgerChablis (1er Cru Beauregard)202188
Charly NicolleChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202188
Domaine de VaurouxChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202188
Domaine SoupeChablis (1er Cru Montée de Tonnerre)202188
Maison DamptChablis (1er Cru Les Fourneaux)202188
Domaine GautheronChablis (1er Cru L'Homme Mort)202188
Domaine Laurent et Celine NottonChablis (1er Cru Vaugiraut)202187
Domaine MichautChablis (1er Cru Les Vaucoupins)202187
Domaine AlexandreChablis (1er Cru Fourchaume)202187
Louis RobinChablis (1er Cru Vosgros)202186
Domaine du ChardonnayChablis (1er Cru Mont de Milieu)202186
Le Clos du Roi - Magalie BernardChablis (1er Cru Beauregard)202185
Domaine de la MotteChablis (1er Cru Vau de Ligneau)202185

