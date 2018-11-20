DAWA 2018 winning wines at the Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter

More than 1,200 wine lovers attended the fifth annual Decanter Shanghai Fine Wine Encounter.

Attendees had the opportunity to taste an array of DAWA 2018 award-winning wines including; one Bronze, two Gold, three Platinum and one Best in Show.

The Best in Show is the ultimate accolade at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards, and in 2018 only 20 wines were deemed worthy of this medal. Wine lovers were able to taste one of these from Australia, John Duval Wines, Entity Shiraz, Barossa, South Australia, Australia 2016.

The other six wines available to try were:

Visitors to the stand also had the chance to meet Alex Cumming a judge at the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards. Alex hosted an informal tasting at the stand which explored why the wines were great and why they were awarded their respective medals.