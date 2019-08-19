DAWA judge profile: Denis Lin

Denis Lin, a wine and food journalist based in Shanghai, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

WSET Diploma holder, Denis Lin has been working as a wine and food journalist since 2002, following a career as Creative Director in the advertising industry. Lin is the author of “Tipsy Sketch”, 2016 Gourmand Award winner for best illustrated wine book, “The Beauty of Tipsiness” and “My Wine Tasting Notes”.

In addition to writing, Lin is an experienced wine judge in many international competitions. He also organises wine events and tasting courses for a number of importers and trade offices, including Bordeaux Wine School, Wine Australia, Vini Portugal, and the California Wine Institute. Since moving to Shanghai in 2007 he has been working in wine education and promotion all around China.

Denis was the 2010 winner of the Wine Australia Communicator Award in China, and his articles have been published in Taiwan, Hong Kong and China, in publications including Shenzhen News, Wine Life, Target, Modern Weekly, Aussino Wine Life, and Fine Wine & Liquor. Denis Lin has been judging for the Decanter Asia Wine Awards since 2013.