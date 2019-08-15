DAWA judge profile: Gurjit Singh Barry

Gurjit Singh Barry, a Sommelier and wine educator from India, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Gurjit Singh Barry

Gurjit Singh Barry is a WSET Diploma qualified wine-taster and one of the five APP’s (Approved Programme Provider) in India for WSET Level 1 and Level 2. He runs India’s first and only wine school, the Institute of Wine and Beverage Studies (IWBS) in New Delhi.

Gurjit has handled accounts for major five star hotels, including The Lalit New Delhi as the resident sommelier; the Lalit group; India’s most and the world’s second most luxurious train, Maharajas’ Express; and award-winning restaurant Olive Bar & Kitchen Mehrauli. He has also been responsible for wine education at TAJ, The Oberoi New Delhi, Radisson, The Ashok New Delhi, and the wine club at the Galaxy Hotel Gurgaon.

Since 2008, Gurjit has assisted in organising India’s first and only platform for budding wine professionals, the Indian Sommelier Championship, ISC. In association with the Indian Grape Processing Board and Ministry of Food Processing Industries, he has set up a three day training and tasting program on Indian wines for the trade, media and consumers titled Panorama of Indian Wine Tasting. Working closely with premium Indian wineries, Gurjit has also represented India’s top wines in front of a global audience at the International Festival of Les Fêtes de Genève in Switzerland and has assisted in executing a European project to deliver wine education on Italian wines in India, under the project name Unione Italiana Vini.

Since April 2008, Gurjit has been an integral part of Wi-Not Beverage Solutions Pvt Ltd. He contributes to publications including HT City, Financial Express Mint and India Today Aspire, as well as being the judge at the India chapter of Worldskill 2016.

Gurjit conducts wine and beverage training workshops with corporate customers ASB, HSBC, Audi and Google. He is a regular speaker at hotel schools and management institutes, and has been a speaker at the Bragato conference in Wellington, New Zealand.

Gurjit Singh Barry has been a judge for the Decanter Asia Wine Awards since 2015.