DAWA judge profile: Maxime Jiang Lu

Founder and Chief Wine Editor of Beijing based Wineonline.cn, Maxime Jiang Lu is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Maxime Jiang Lu

Maxime Jiang Lu is Founder and Chief Wine Editor of Wineonline.cn and has been running a wine club based in Beijing since 2005. In 2006 he founded Wineschool.cn, where he became Chief Wine Educator and in 2011 he also established Wineblogchina.com where he assumed responsibility for the core content. Maxime Lu is a contributor for ProWine China and DecanterChina.com.

A member of several blind tasting panels for publications including RVF China, Food & Wine China and Wine in China, Maxime also acts as a wine consultant for various companies.

Over the last 15 years, Maxime has visited the wine regions of USA, Chile, Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, Portugal, Mexico and Moldova.

Maxime Jiang Lu is a regular judge for both domestic and international wine competitions and has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2015.