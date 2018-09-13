DAWA judge profile: Adrian Zhang

Adrian Zhang, Director of Wine at Park Hyatt Shanghai, is a judge at the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Adrian Zhang

Adrian Zhang has been with Park Hyatt Shanghai for 10 years since the hotel’s opening. Now he takes the role of Director of Wine, in charge of two wine cellars, which have more than 450 wine labels and a stock of 4,500 bottles.

He acquired the Certified Specialist of Wine accredited by the Society of Wine Educators, has the WSET Diploma and Advanced Sommelier of the Court of Master Sommeliers, and came 2nd place in China’s Best Sommelier Competition of French Wine 2016. He was also the Champion at the China National Sommelier Competition 2016.

Now Adrian is devoted to maintaining and updating the extensive wine lists and finds enjoyment in recommending the perfect wines based on a guest’s palate.