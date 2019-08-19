DAWA Judge profile: Alan Tse

Director of Wine for the Aberdeen Marina Club in Hong Kong, Alan Tse is a new judge at the Decanter Asia Awards 2019

Alan Tse

Alan Tse is Director of Wine for Aberdeen Marina Club, Hong Kong.

He completed the WSET Diploma in 2012, and went on to achieve his WSET Certified Educator qualification. He then completed his Advanced Sommelier for the Court of Master Sommeliers and became an Accredited Wine Educator for Le Conseil Interprofessionnel du Vin de Bordeaux. In addition he also obtained the Certified Rioja Wine Educator Qualification from Consejo Regulador DOCa Rioja in 2018.

As well as wine, Alan Tse is also a spirits and sake lover.