DAWA judge profile: Arnaud Echalier

Arnaud Echalier, currently the Senior Beverage Manager for Sands Resorts Macao, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA).

Arnaud Echalier

From a young age Arnaud Echalier studied catering and hospitality, starting his wine education at the Hotel Mercure for several years. He has consequently spent time working as a commis sommelier for Michelin Starred restaurants such as Jacques Thorel’s L’Auberge Bretonne, The Manor House Hotel, Wilstshire, and Bath Priory Hotel, then as Sommelier at Martin Wishart in Edinburgh.

He continued his wine studies in Beaune with George Pertsuiset and then spent 13 years working closely with renowned Catalan 3 Michelin chef Santi Santamaria. Arnaud Echalier has also written for Spanish whisky magazines. Before travelling to Asia he worked with the pre-opening team as director of the Brasserie Louis Moritz and the wine bar “Bar a Vins” in Barcelona.

He is currently the Senior Beverage Manager for Sands Resorts Macao including the newly opened The Parisian Hotel in Macao; he manages the Brasserie restaurant, together with overseeing the wine program for Sands China Limited.