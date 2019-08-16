DAWA judge profile: Cassidy Dart MW

Cassidy Dart MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Cassidy Dart MW is the fifth South African to have passed the Master of Wine qualification. He has worked in the wine industry since 2002 across several roles, most recently as Director of Wine for Pol Roger Champagne in the UK. He moved to Beijing in 2019 and currently consults for several clients including British Airways, Mullineux and Leeu Wines in South Africa and Company Fine Wine, a bespoke wine advisory firm in Napa. He has given wine tasting lectures at Oxford, Cambridge and Stanford Universities and is a member of the Chevalier de Tastevin in Burgundy.

