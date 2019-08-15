DAWA judge profile: Darius Allyn MS

Darius Allyn MS is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Seattle native Darius Allyn MS became a Master Sommelier in 2005 after obtaining his advanced oenology diploma from UC Davis in 2004. With over 30 years’ hospitality experience, Allyn has created and led award-winning wine programs around the world including Wine Spectator Grand Award recipient Aureole Las Vegas, and Rockpool Bar & Grill Sydney, Australia. A firm believer in industry wine education, Allyn was an adjunct professor at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. Over past decade, Allyn has frequently travelled to Asia to lead courses for Court of Master Sommeliers, whilst continuing to be active as examiner for Master Sommelier-level candidates. Allyn is an experienced judge and speaker, having participated in over 20 international wine conferences and competitions.