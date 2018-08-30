DAWA judge profile: David Hsiao

David Hsiao, Head Sommelier at La Cocotte in Taiwan, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

David Hsiao

David Hsiao is the Head Sommelier at La Cocotte by Fabien Vergé, a Michelin-starred restaurant that has also been awarded one of the best five restaurants in Taiwan by The Miele Guide. David is a Court of Master Sommeliers certified sommelier with completion of WSET Advance certificate.

He is a board member of the Taiwan Sommelier Association and has represented Taiwan in the 2013 South East Asia Best Sommelier Competition held in Singapore.

David was raised in New Zealand and originally trained with an MSc in Biochemistry at the University of Auckland, where he began to develop his knowledge of wine alongside. He has been appointed by the New Zealand Trade Development Centre (Taiwan) as Wine Promotion Representative as well as Gastronomy Ambassador by Business France (Taiwan). With extensive experience in hosting events and interpretation, David is a regular wine judge in various competitions hosted in the UK, Hong Kong and Taiwan.