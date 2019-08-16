DAWA judge profile: Elliot Faber

Elliot Faber, Beverage Director at Yardbird, Ronin, and Sunday's Grocery restaurants in Hong Kong, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019



Elliot Faber

Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Elliot Faber moved to Hong Kong in 2011 to be part of the opening team of Yardbird. In March of 2013, Yardbird opened a second restaurant, Ronin, and then Sunday’s Grocery in May of 2014. Elliot works as the Beverage Director for all three, training staff and holding tastings regularly as well as overseeing their selection of Japanese whisky, sake, shochu, umeshu and wine.

Elliot’s current role evolved out of years of working in the wine and sake industry in Canada, where he started working for restaurants and wine shops after graduating from the University of Calgary. Elliot is certified in both wine and sake. Elliot published his first book on sake and continues to embrace his passion for wine and all Japanese beverages from sake to Japanese whisky.