DAWA judge profile: Kiyoshi Hoshimi-Caines

Kiyoshi Hoshimi-Caines, Head Sommelier at Yardbird and RŌNIN in Hong Kong and a Sake Professional, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Kiyoshi Hoshimi-Caines

Kiyoshi Hoshimi-Caines is the Head Sommelier at Yardbird and RŌNIN in Hong Kong. He is a Certified Sake Professional and a Certified Sommelier under the Court of Master Sommeliers. A graduate of the University of Toronto, Kiyoshi has spent the last 15 years working in the food and beverage industry at many acclaimed restaurants, bars, and hotels throughout Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong.

When he joined the Yardbird team four years ago, Kiyoshi was able to focus on his passion for wine, spirits, and Japanese beverages. He is currently responsible for overseeing the beverage programs for both Yardbird and RŌNIN as well as helping to curate their extensive beverage lists that include sake, shochu, umeshu, beer, wine, and Japanese whiskey.

Kiyoshi is also involved in the education process of young and enthusiastic staff and leads weekly beverage training in all disciplines.