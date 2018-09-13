DAWA judge profile: Lim Hwee Peng

Lim Hwee Peng, a Singapore based wine tutor, is a judge at the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Lim Hwee Peng

Lim Hwee Peng CWE, FWS is a professional wine service provider and wine mentor, who coaches and certifies hundreds of professionals in Singapore and South East Asia through internationally-certified wine programs, such as the French Wine Scholarship program.

Despite having been in the wine trade since the 1990s, Lim remains a committed student of wine and acquires knowledge through international certification programs. He continues to hone his tasting skills through wine judging opportunities in South Africa, South America, Italy, and various regional wine shows in Australia.

Among his professional qualifications, Lim is a French Wine Scholar and Certified Wine Educator. He was also a DUX (an outstanding candidate) of the Advanced Wine Assessment Course by AWRI. In 2017, he was recognised by the Singapore Wine and F&B industries as a ‘Sommelier Mentor of the Year 2017’. He was also awarded the ‘Working Peoples’ Advocate 2017’ by Singapore’s National Trades Union Congress for his efforts to increase professionalism among his peers. In January 2018, the Wine Scholar Guild recognised him as ‘Best Instructor – French Wine Scholar Program 2017’.