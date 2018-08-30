DAWA judge profile: Mabel Lai

Mabel Lai, a wine journalist, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Mabel Lai is the first Certified Wine Educator from the Society of Wine Educators in greater China. Mabel also holds the WSET Diploma and is a Certified Educator. Her other qualifications include Certified Specialist of Wine, Certified Specialist of Spirits and Wine Fundamentals Certificate Level 2 issued by International Sommelier Guild

She is not only one of the Founders of Hong Kong Wine Academy but also an international wine judge in the International Wine Challenge (IWC). Mabel is a wine journalist with her own column in different media such as Winenow Magazine, Cru Magazine and MingPao newspaper. She is now pursuing her goal as Masters of Wine.