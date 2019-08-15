DAWA judge profile: Mathias Camilleri MS

Mathias Camilleri MS, Head Sommelier at CÉ LA VI restaurant in Singapore, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Mathias Camilleri MS

Mathias Camilleri MS is currently Head Sommelier at CÉ LA VI in Singapore. Originally from France, Mathias began his career in wine in 2011 by passing a wine degree at «Lycée Albert de Mun» in Paris.

Camilleri moved to the UK straight after and spent almost 6 years there. He started out as a Commis Sommelier at the Vineyard at Stockcross in Newbury, then joined the team at Medlar Restaurant in London where he spent 3 years as a Sommelier.

He then moved on to become Head Sommelier at 1 Michelin starred restaurant The Five Fields in London from 2016 to 2018.

In 2015 Mathias was awarded UK Young Sommelier and International Young Sommelier by the Chaîne des Rôtisseurs. Then he won the UK Sommelier of the Year competition and achieved the prestigious Master Sommelier title in 2017.