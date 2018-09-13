DAWA judge profile: Silven Wong

Silven Wong, a wine buyer based in Macau at the MGM hotel-casino, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Silven Wong

Silven Wong is the wine buyer for Casino-Hotel MGM Macau and a wine educator in his time away from office.

Silven started his career in the procurement office of MGM Macau and was soon assigned the task of handling all alcohol-related purchases, constantly work with the hotel’s wine team and Food & Beverage managers, tasting, sourcing and assisting in managing the wine inventory of the group’s wine and beverage program.

He is a WSET Certified Educator and is a Certified Sake Sommelier from the Sake Sommelier Association.