DAWA judge profile: Wataru Iwata

Award winning sommelier Wataru Iwata is joining the judging team at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Wataru Iwata

Wataru Iwata was born in Nagoya, Japan. He moved to New Zealand in 2013 and after spending three years in Auckland and one year in Europe, he moved back to Japan, and started to work in a popular wine Bar, Cave de K, in Kyoto.

Iwata was named the Best Sommelier of Japan in 2017, and also won the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale Asia-Oceania Best Sommelier Competition in 2018. He achieved 11th place in the A.S.I Best Sommelier in the world competition 2019.

Iwata starts as sommelier in a new hotel The Thousand Kyoto from October 2019. In the meantime, he has been working as wine ambassador for several Japanese companies.