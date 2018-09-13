DAWA judge profile: Yoichi Sato

Yoichi Sato, owner and sommelier of restaurant Maxivin in Tokyo, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Yoichi Sato

Osaka-born Yoichi Sato trained as a sommelier in France before returning to his native Japan in 1991 to work at Tokyo’s Enoteca Pinchiorri as a sommelier. In 1994, he became chef sommelier at Joël Robuchon’s restaurant Taillevent Robuchon, before spending three years working in several different restaurants.

Yoichi opened his own restaurant Maxivin in Roppongi Tokyo in 2000, and is still the owner and sommelier today. Named the Best Sommelier of Japan in 2005 and won the World’s Best Sommelier Competition in the 2007 Greek tournament. Yoichi became a director of the Japan Sommelier Association in 2008 and was one of two Japanese representatives at the Best Sommelier of Asia-Oceania contest in 2012. He has received his A.S.I.Sommelier Diploma 2012, and Tokyo Meister 2013.