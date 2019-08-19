DAWA judge profile: Yin How Wong

Yin How Wong, Managing Director of Vintry Group Wine Bars and Restaurants in Malaysia, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Yin How Wong

A lawyer by training from the London School of Economics, Yin How Wong founded Vintry Cellars in 2005. As Managing Director, he currently oversees the operations of the Vintry Group of wine bars and restaurants in Malaysia, which carry an extensive list of over 1,000 different wines at their four outlets.

In 2010, Yin How Wong became the first Asian recipient of the AXA Millésimes Scholarship, which offers scholars hands-on experience at vineyards in Bordeaux, Burgundy, Languedoc, Douro and Tokaji. He is currently studying for the Master of Wine, is the Vice President of the Food and Wine Society of Kuala Lumpur and he was the founding secretary of the Sommelier’s Association of Malaysia.

Yin How Wong has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2014.