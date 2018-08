Ian Dai, Wine Buyer at Amazon China, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Ian Dai

Ian Dai is currently Wine Buyer at Amazon China. He has his WSET Diploma and is a stage 2 MW student. A wine judge, writer, journalist and translator, he has seen various aspects of the trade. Ian has previously been involved in a life style social medial start up, and then a wine focused event organizer and PR agency. On top of this, he has been a luxury hotel sommelier and wine retailer.