DAWA judges: Yvonne Cheung

Director of Wine for Hong Kong based Swire Hotels and Restaurants, Yvonne Cheung is a judge at the Decanter Asia Awards 2019

Yvonne Cheung

Yvonne Cheung is the Director of Wine for Swire Hotels and Restaurants spanning Hong Kong, China and the US. After graduating from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) with an embedded year at the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) in 2004, she launched herself into food, wine and hospitality. She attended the Culinary Institute of America, Hyde Park (CIA) in New York, where she continued to build upon her comprehensive foundation of food and service. While at the CIA, Yvonne was the recipient of the prestigious KOPF Scholarship in 2007, awarded to six individuals across the United States annually.

Later in 2007, she accepted a position at The Carneros Inn resort in the heart of Napa Valley, allowing her to immerse fully into the wine and hospitality business. In 2010, she was invited to drive the program for The Upper House, Swire’s flagship hotel in Hong Kong. Continuing in her exploration of the international hospitality market, Yvonne expanded her role to become a consultant for Cathay Pacific as well as serve as a panel judge for multiple international beverage organisations such as Decanter, IWSC, etc.

Yvonne was the winner of the Ruinart Challenge in 2014, and the Rudd Scholarship from the American Court of Master Sommeliers in 2015. She is widely recognized by international publications including Tatler, Drinks Business Asia, Time Out, SCMP, Elle Magazine, LUXE, MISSBISH, Tasting Kitchen, and Hotels.com, for her impact on the industry.